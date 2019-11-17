Nebraska Eight Man high school football playoff semifinal capsules. All games are Monday, Nov. 18.
* * *
Eight Man-1
Cross County (7-4) at Osceola/High Plains (9-2), 7 at Clarks: The Battle of Polk County takes places in a Merrick County town. It’s a rematch of Osceola/High Plains’ 52-18 win Sept. 27. Both teams have prolific rushers. Keaton Van Housen of OHP topped 1,900 yards with 286 yards and all 28 points in the Stormdogs’ 28-14 win over No. 1 Howells-Dodge. Cross County sophomore Carter Seim had 263 yards and four TDs in his team’s 36-12 win over Tri County. Radio: KOOL (103.5, 1370, York), KKOT (93.5, Columbus).
Stu’s pick: Osceola-High Plains
No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton (10-1) at Burwell (9-2), 5: Like the East final, the West final will be ground-and-pound. Quade Myers of Dundy County-Stratton has rushed for 1,550 yards, Serbando Diaz 1,349. Burwell’s Jace Williams has 1,515 yards and sophomore Caleb Busch 655 after a big game against then-undefeated Cambridge — which gave DCS its only loss. Burwell can throw it, with Barak Burch connecting for 16 TD passes, as it goes for its third final in four years. Radio: KIOD (105.3, McCook), KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord), KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow).
Pleasanton (9-2) at No. 10 Overton (8-3), 6: In its second semifinal appearance — and first since 2007 — Pleasanton faces a team that beat it 44-32 Sept. 27. This is Overton’s first semifinal since 2013, and the Eagles hope to make their first final since winning Eight Man-1 in 2006. Pleasanton’s Jakson Keaschall has thrown for a school-record 2,501 yards with Tyce Westland the leader in receiving yardage. Overton sticks to the run with Ryan Lauby and Elijah Heusinkvelt as 1,000-yard rushers. Radio: KAMI (1580, 100.1, 92.7, Cozad), KKPR (98.9, Kearney).
Stu’s pick: Overton
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (11-0) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (11-0), 4:30: Both teams have held their rankings since the preseason as no opponent has come within 28 points of either. St. Francis running back Taylor Wemhoff is up to 27 touchdowns after scoring five against Plainview. Sacred Heart had 34 takeaways before its 36-0 win over then-undefeated Bloomfield. Its playoff record against the Flyers is 6-4 and it’s the first time since 2012 a trip to the final is at stake. Radio: KEXL (97.5, Norfolk), KLIR (101.1, Columbus), KTNC (1230, 107.1, Falls City), KZLA (101.3, Falls City).
Stu’s pick: Humphrey St. Francis
