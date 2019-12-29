World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Monday's matchups at the Metro Holiday Tournament. Games will be played at Ralston Arena.
* * *
Elkhorn South (2-4) vs. No. 8 Millard North (4-2), 8:30 a.m.: The Storm have found tough going in their jump from Class B to Class A, defeating only 0-7 Lincoln Southeast and 1-6 Omaha Bryan. The defending Class A champ Mustangs have lost to Lincoln High and Lincoln East.
No. 9 Omaha Burke (4-2) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (2-4), 10:15: Juniors Aanaya Harris and Hailey Ingram are each averaging almost 15 points for the Bulldogs, who are riding a three-game winning streak. The Titans crushed Grand Island by 51 points in their season opener but have gone 1-4 since.
Omaha Marian (3-3) vs. Bellevue West (4-2), noon: Cece Hacker (15.8 ppg) leads the way for the Crusaders, whose three double-digit losses all have come against ranked foes. The Thunderbirds lost their first two games but have bounced back to win four in a row.
No. 1 Millard South (7-0) vs. Omaha North (2-5), 1:45 p.m.: The top-ranked Patriots already have their offense in high gear, averaging 80 points per game. The Vikings had four players score in double figures in a tournament play-in win over Bryan.
No. 6 Omaha Westside (6-2) vs. Gretna (1-5), 3:30: The Warriors, who went 3-1 at the Nike Invitational in Phoenix, lost their only in-state game to second-ranked Fremont. Senior guard Jaiden Albright is averaging 13.3 points for the Dragons, whose lone victory came against Omaha Central.
Millard West (4-2) vs. Omaha Central (3-3), 5:15: Senior Honnah Leo is averaging 13 points for the Wildcats, who have won four in a row. Sophomore forward Aaniya Webb is averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles, who have won three of their last four.
Omaha Northwest (6-3) vs. Omaha Benson (3-3), 7: Senior guard Ale’jah Douglas (23.3 ppg) helped the Huskies go 4-0 and capture their bracket at the Nike Invitational. Kiera Estima (13.3) and Nataya Lockett (12.5) lead the way for the Bunnies, who lost to Northwest by 14 Dec. 7.
No. 3 Papillion-La Vista (6-0) vs. Bellevue East (3-4), 8:45: Seniors Lindsey Ingwerson (17.8 ppg) and Olivia Boudreau (13.7) lead the attack for the defending Holiday tourney champs. The Chieftains, under first-year coach Brittany Wilson, defeated Omaha South in the play-in game.
Meet the five boys and five girls selected to The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska basketball teams
These players put their skills on display all high school season. Meet The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams, captained by Omaha Central's John Tonje and South Sioux City's McKenna Sims.
Jay Saunders is Omaha South’s on-court coach. “In fact, he has to settle me down every once in a while,” Bruce Chubick Sr. said. Saunders lands a first-team spot on the 55th World-Herald All-Metro Conference team after taking the Packers to their second state championship in four years.
After one of her worst games, Millard North’s Lauren West capped her varsity career with perhaps her best. The 5-foot-11 senior is the honorary captain of the All-Metro Conference girls basketball team. West was a third-team selection last year but earned her first-team spot by helping Millard North finish 23-4.
Jack Dotzler turned a major break into a minor bump for Omaha Roncalli’s special season. The Crimson Pride didn’t know how long they would be without their junior point guard after he broke his left wrist during the Class B football playoffs.
Volleyball season didn’t end the way Wahoo Neumann’s Kelsie Cada hoped. But her perseverance paid off during basketball season, which ended with the Cavaliers cutting down the nets.
World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and The World-Herald's Jake Anderson discussed the latest Nebraska high school sports news in the latest episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.