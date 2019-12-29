World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Monday's matchups at the Metro Holiday Tournament. Games will be played at Ralston Arena.

* * *

Elkhorn South (2-4) vs. No. 8 Millard North (4-2), 8:30 a.m.: The Storm have found tough going in their jump from Class B to Class A, defeating only 0-7 Lincoln Southeast and 1-6 Omaha Bryan. The defending Class A champ Mustangs have lost to Lincoln High and Lincoln East.

No. 9 Omaha Burke (4-2) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (2-4), 10:15: Juniors Aanaya Harris and Hailey Ingram are each averaging almost 15 points for the Bulldogs, who are riding a three-game winning streak. The Titans crushed Grand Island by 51 points in their season opener but have gone 1-4 since.

Omaha Marian (3-3) vs. Bellevue West (4-2), noon: Cece Hacker (15.8 ppg) leads the way for the Crusaders, whose three double-digit losses all have come against ranked foes. The Thunderbirds lost their first two games but have bounced back to win four in a row.

No. 1 Millard South (7-0) vs. Omaha North (2-5), 1:45 p.m.: The top-ranked Patriots already have their offense in high gear, averaging 80 points per game. The Vikings had four players score in double figures in a tournament play-in win over Bryan.

No. 6 Omaha Westside (6-2) vs. Gretna (1-5), 3:30: The Warriors, who went 3-1 at the Nike Invitational in Phoenix, lost their only in-state game to second-ranked Fremont. Senior guard Jaiden Albright is averaging 13.3 points for the Dragons, whose lone victory came against Omaha Central.

Millard West (4-2) vs. Omaha Central (3-3), 5:15: Senior Honnah Leo is averaging 13 points for the Wildcats, who have won four in a row. Sophomore forward Aaniya Webb is averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles, who have won three of their last four.

Omaha Northwest (6-3) vs. Omaha Benson (3-3), 7: Senior guard Ale’jah Douglas (23.3 ppg) helped the Huskies go 4-0 and capture their bracket at the Nike Invitational. Kiera Estima (13.3) and Nataya Lockett (12.5) lead the way for the Bunnies, who lost to Northwest by 14 Dec. 7.

No. 3 Papillion-La Vista (6-0) vs. Bellevue East (3-4), 8:45: Seniors Lindsey Ingwerson (17.8 ppg) and Olivia Boudreau (13.7) lead the attack for the defending Holiday tourney champs. The Chieftains, under first-year coach Brittany Wilson, defeated Omaha South in the play-in game.

