World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys basketball district finals on Tuesday.
* * *
Class A
A-2, Kearney (14-10) at No. 2 Millard North (21-4), 7 p.m.: Only if Bellevue West lost Monday night to Lincoln Southeast would Millard North be in a must-win situation against the Bearcats. The Mustangs would prefer going to Lincoln on a high note. Kearney has been to state the past three years, but Millard North hasn’t been since 2012.
A-4, No. 9 Papillion-La Vista (16-8) at No. 4 Omaha Westside (17-6), 7 p.m.: Westside is trying for a repeat trip to state. Papio has missed the past two years. The teams didn’t meet during the regular season.
A-7, Lincoln Pius X (16-7) at No. 6 Omaha South (18-5), 6 p.m.: Can’t remember this happening before — the previous year’s Class A and B champions in an elimination game. South beat the Thunderbolts 58-47 at home Feb. 15 but needed three OTs Saturday to outlast Omaha Benson.
Class C-1
C1-1 at Central Valley, No. 2 Adams Central (23-1) vs. O’Neill (12-11), 7 p.m.: Adams Central won 67-36 at O’Neill on Jan. 4. The Patriots are trying to make it back to Lincoln.
C1-4 at Cross County (Stromsburg), No. 3 North Bend (23-2) vs. St. Paul (18-7), 7 p.m.: Last year’s state runner-up needed an at-large berth after losing to David City Aquinas on Thursday. St. Paul hasn’t qualified since 1997. Both schools are sending their girls teams to state.
C1-5 at Minden, Chase County (17-4) vs. No. 9 Ashland-Greenwood (16-8), 6:30: Chase County has won seven of eight. Ashland is coming off a 52-43 loss Thursday to Wahoo Neumann.
Class C-2
C2-4 at Midland, Fremont, No. 2 Yutan (19-3) vs. Shelby-Rising City (18-6), 7 p.m.: Blocking Yutan’s path to a third consecutive state appearance — it was C-2 runner-up last year — are the Huskies. They haven’t been to state since their merger. Shelby was last there in 2007, Rising City in 1936.
Class D-1
D1-1 at Wood River, No. 4 North Platte St. Patrick’s (23-2) vs. East Butler (14-8), 6:30 p.m.: St. Pat’s losses were to C-1 schools. It hasn’t qualified since 2014. East Butler’s state appearances were in 2000 and 2001.
D1-3 at Albion, No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (24-5) vs. Anselmo-Merna (15-8), 7 p.m.: Laurel’s Noah Schutte is 24 points from joining Bob Siegel (Fairbury, 1973) as a 2,000-point scorer with 1,000 rebounds. The Bears haven’t qualified since 2001, Anselmo-Merna since 2016.
D1-5 at Gothenburg, No. 6 Paxton (20-3) vs. No. 7 Axtell (18-6), 7 p.m.: Axtell has won seven of its past eight, Paxton five of six.
D1-7 at Ord, Fullerton (18-5) vs. No. 9 West Holt (19-5), 6:30 p.m.: Fullerton has qualified the past two years. All but one loss is to a 20-win team. West Holt is coming off a 63-37 loss to Osmond.
D1-8 at Kearney High, No. 8 Pleasanton (19-5) vs. Elm Creek (16-8), 7:30 p.m.: Pleasanton won 57-54 at Elm Creek on Jan. 24. The Bulldogs dropped their subdistrict final to Axtell 52-48. They last were at state in 2011. Elm Creek, a 2019 qualifier, has won four of its past five.
Class D-2
D2-5 at Valentine, No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s (18-5) vs. Hyannis (15-6), 7 p.m.: St. Mary’s is after its first state appearance since 2013. Hyannis, last at state in 2002, has not beaten a team with a winning record.
D2-6 at Shelton, No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (18-7) vs. Wallace (14-8), 6 p.m.: Like Hyannis, Wallace lacks a win over a team above .500. The Wildcats were last in Lincoln in 2007. Parkview is coming off a subdistrict loss to Johnson-Brock.
