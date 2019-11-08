World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson breaks down the final matchups in the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
CLASS A
Papillion-La Vista South (22-17) vs. Gretna (28-10), 7 p.m.
The match: The Titans have played as well as anyone the past two weeks, sweeping three very good teams — Millard South, Elkhorn South and Lincoln Pius X. The Dragons showed resolve in defeating a very tough Millard North squad in five sets Friday night.
The pick: Two teams really on a roll, but a slight edge to the Dragons to finish off the tourney with their first title.
CLASS B
Omaha Skutt (33-5) vs. Omaha Duchesne (23-17), 5 p.m.
The match: The SkyHawks got 26 kills from Nebraska commit Lindsay Krause in a three-set sweep of Norris. The Cardinals showed grit to win the fourth and fifth sets in a semifinal win over Waverly.
The pick: Duchesne has had a nice run, but River Cities Conference rival Skutt has to be the choice to win its fifth straight title.
St. Paul (35-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (36-3), 3 p.m.
The match: The Wildcats dropped a set for the first time this season against Broken Bow but stormed back to win the next three and the match. The Warriors got 19 kills from Marriah Buss in a surprising sweep of two-time defending champ Wahoo.
The pick: St. Paul has had a great season, but the nod goes to Lutheran as Buss — one of the top hitters ever in the state — heads off to Wichita State as a champion.
CLASS C-2
Hastings St. Cecilia (34-3) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (27-5), 1 p.m.
The match: The Hawkettes posted their second straight sweep in the tourney, this time defeating Norfolk Lutheran in the semifinal. It took the Crusaders five sets but they held on to defeat Superior and future Husker Kalynn Meyer.
The pick: The teams have played three times and St. Cecilia has won all three. Are the odds catching up to the Hawkettes? Perhaps, but give them a slight edge to win their eighth title.
CLASS D-1
Fremont Bergan (30-11) vs. Diller-Odell (35-1), 11 a.m.
The match: The Knights got 20 kills from Allie DeGroff in a four-set semifinal win over top-seeded Pleasanton. The Griffins were just as impressive, sweeping Hartington Cedar Catholic in the other semifinal.
The pick: Bergan is the defending champion, but Diller-Odell looked really strong Friday. Tough call but a very slight edge to the Knights to repeat.
CLASS D-2
Humphrey St. Francis (24-4) vs. BDS (29-4), 9 a.m.
The match: The Flyers trailed 6-0 in the fifth set against top seed Lawrence-Nelson before rallying for the 15-13 semifinal win. The Eagles won a 30-28 set to stay alive against Wynot on Friday and won in five.
The pick: Props to the Flyers for getting this far, but BDS looks like a team of destiny; the Eagles capture their second straight title.
Millard North celebrates winning the 2018 state title against Lincoln Pius X at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (38-2) def. Lincoln Pius X (36-3) 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Class B: Omaha Skutt (27-5) def. Elkhorn South (31-9) 25-17, 25-21, 25-14
Class C-1: Wahoo (35-2) def. Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10
Class C-2: Blue Hill (32-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (30-5) 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24
Class D-1: Fremont Bergan (33-4) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (29-5) 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13
Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
