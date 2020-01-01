Lindsey Ingwerson

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the girls semifinals at the Metro Holiday Tournament. Games will be played Thursday at Ralston Arena.

No. 1 Millard South (9-0) vs. No. 8 Millard North (6-2), 3:30 p.m.: The top-ranked Patriots are acting just the way a top seed should, winning their first two tournament games by an average of 48 points. Freshman Cora Olsen scored 12 in the first quarter Tuesday in a quarterfinal win over Omaha Marian. The defending Class A champion Mustangs are coming off a 14-point win over Omaha Burke that featured a 25-point performance by Nicole Avila-Ambrosi. The teams have not played since last season, when Millard North posted a one-point win.

No. 6 Omaha Westside (9-2) vs. No. 3 Papillion-La Vista (8-0), 5:15: A rematch of last year’s Holiday final, which the Monarchs won 63-46 to claim their first title. Illinois State pledge Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor scored 24 for Westside in the quarterfinals against Millard West. The Monarchs received 18-point efforts from Olivia Boudreau and Lindsey Ingwerson in a quarterfinal win over Omaha Northwest. The teams split a pair of games last season.

