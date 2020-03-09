World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Class D-1 and D-2 boys state basketball teams.

* * *

Class D-1

North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2, No. 4 in Tuesday’s rankings): Led by Jack Heiss, the Irish qualified for the first time since 2014. The school’s only state title was in Class D in 1928. Coach William O’Malley’s team in on a seven-game winning streak.

Pleasanton (20-5, No. 9): Coach Jeff Vetter’s Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Axtell in subdistricts to beat No. 10 Elm Creek for their first state berth since 2011. They are 2-6 in state finals, winning Class J in 1927 and D-1 in 2005. Three scorers average between 11 and 13 points, topped by Kessler Dixon at 12.8.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5, No. 3): Winners of 11 of 12, the Bears are making their first state appearance under the current school name. Noah Schutte, a 6-4 senior, is the state’s first with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds since Bob Siegel of Fairbury in the 1970s. Ty Erwin, son of coach Todd Erwin, is averaging 14. As Laurel-Concord, the Bears won state titles in 1995 and 2001.

Paxton (21-3, No. 5): Coach Jody Rhodes’ upperclassmen are in the tournament for the third consecutive year, taking third last year. The Tigers go 6-11, 6-7 with seniors Blake Brewster (22.2 ppg., 9.4 rpg.) and Davin Helmer. Dayo Kennedy averages 13.3 points. Paxton is 2-4 in state finals, winning D-1 in 1995 and 2000. Their most recent finals loss was in 2013.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-3, No. 1): The defending champs, coached by Joe Hesse, are undefeated against D-1 foes this season. They are on a six-game winning streak. The Sjuts family is back. Jason, a 6-4 sophomore, averages 15.7 and his twin Jacob and older brother Tyler average 10 apiece. Senior guard Bret Hanis chips in 12.7 a game.

Fullerton (19-5, No. 7): It’s the third consecutive appearance and 20th all time for coach Richard Plumbtree’s Warriors, who have won 10 of 11. They would have to upset Humphrey/LHF to contend for their first finals berth since 1961. A guard-oriented lineup has Jordan Maxfield averaging 14.5, Brandon Rasmussen 13 and Cole Horacek 12.3.

Osmond (24-1, No. 2): Last year’s D-2 runner-up has lost only three games in two seasons. Coach Todd Schulze’s Tigers were undefeated until losing to C-2 qualifier Ponca in the conference tournament. Keaton Timmerman, a 6-3 senior, averages 18.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. Graysen Schultze is next in scoring at 13.6. The school is 2-2 in state finals, winning Class H in 1918 and Class G in 1928.

Southern Valley (19-5, No. 6): The Eagles recovered from losing to Elm Creek in subdistricts with a win over Heartland for their first state appearance since 2016. They won Class C-2 in 2013. Coach Tylor Fincher’s team has four scorers in double digits, led by Clayton Berry at 13.8.

Class D-2

Humphrey St. Francis (25-0, No. 1): Led by school career scoring leader Trevor Pfeifer, who’s averaging 16.6 a game this season, the Flyers’ scoring differential is plus-33 a game. Tanner Pfeifer is next for coach Eric Kessler’s team at 15.0. Their seniors are 0-2 at state. St. Francis is 7-6 in state finals, with Class D-2 in 2016 the most recent.

Randolph (17-7, No. 8): After a 0-4 start, the Cardinals enter their first state appearance since 2017 on a 7-0 run. The bulk of their scoring comes from Carter Schnoor (16.4 ppg.), Jamison Svehla (14.9) and Keaton Backhaus (14.2). Coach Mark Anderson took the 2014 team to the D-1 title and the Cardinals won Class C-2 in 2002.

Mullen (21-5, No. 5): Coach Brad Wright’s Broncos have won seven straight to qualify for the third time in four years. They won D-2 in 2017, breaking a 94-year drought of a state-tournament win, and were third in 2018. Brendon Walker (14.9), Clayton Moore (11.9) and Trevor Kuncl (11.2) are their top scorers.

O’Neill St. Mary’s (19-5, No. 4): Coach Luke Bulau’s Cardinals won the school’s first Niobrara Valley Conference tournament since 2014 during a 10-game winning streak. After a loss to West Holt, they’ve won the next four to qualify for the first time since reaching the Class D-1 final in 2013 in their attempt to repeat as champion. Sophomore Aidan Hedstrom is averaging 18 points per game.

Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1, No. 2): The Irish have beaten first-round opponent Johnson-Brock twice, 41-30 and 52-30. And 30 is what teams have scored on average against coach Doug Goltz’s defense. The scoring is balanced behind 6-3 senior forward Tyler Witt (15.5 ppg., 8.4 rpg.). Goltz has coached all nine state titles at the school and is undefeated in state finals.

Johnson-Brock (18-8, No. 6): Career scoring leader Ty Hahn (1,816 points) is the only returning starter from last year’s state championship team. He’s averaging 19.8 as a senior for coach Lucas Dalinghaus. Senior Kolt Davis has become the No. 2 option at 7.3. The Eagles also were state champions in D-1 in 1997 and 1998.

Loomis (23-2, No. 3): Coach Drew Billeter’s Wolves dropped two of three games in early February but have won their past five to return to state. Their 6-5 senior center Jackson Lauby is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. Shay Swanson is at 11.9 ppg. and Nolan Benjamin at 10.9. Loomis is 2-2 in state finals, winning D-2 in 1999 and 2004 (when Billeter was a senior).

Lincoln Parkview (19-7, No. 7): The Patriots, coached by Nathan Godwin, are at state for the third time. Led by Jamie Juncal at 12.8, there are four players averaging at least nine points per game. A challenging schedule included losses to four state-bound teams. They lost their subdistrict final to Johnson-Brock, then beat Wallace in the district playoffs.

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep basketball state championship covers since 2005.

1 of 30

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started