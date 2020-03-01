World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the Class D-1 and D-2 girls state basketball teams.
CLASS D-1
CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) Coyotes (25-1)
Tournament history: Fourth appearance as a co-op, second in a row; Chambers made 16 trips to state and won five titles, while Wheeler Central went to state twice.
Top scorers: Taylor Peter, 21.1 ppg; Morgan Ramsey, 13.8 ppg. Top rebounder: Peter, 10.4 rpg.
Dundy County- Stratton Tigers (18-6)
Tournament history: Sixth trip to state since 2014, second in a row; three-time runner-up.
Top scorers: McKinzie Baney, 13.2 ppg; Maggie Lutz, 9.5 ppg. Top rebounder: Lutz, 7.8 rpg.
Fremont Bergan Knights (14-9)
Tournament history: Sixth appearance, third in a row; D-1 champion in 2019, C-1 runner-up in 1988.
Top scorers: Lauren Baker, 14 ppg; Allie DeGroff, 9.9 ppg. Top rebounder: DeGroff, 7.7 rpg.
Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans (10-13)
World-Herald rank: Unranked
Tournament history: Eleventh appearance, second in the past three years; Class B champ in 1986, three-time runner-up.
Top scorer: Brynn Wortmann, 13.6 ppg; Makenna Noecker, 12.9 ppg. Top rebounder: Abby Hochstein, 5.9 ppg.
Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves (23-3)
Tournament history: First appearance as a co-op; Hayes Center qualified for state eight times, most recently in 2000 (D-2 champ in 1985).
Top scorers: Avery Johnson, 14.7 ppg; Jaycee Widener, 10.9 ppg; Ashlin Broz, 10.5 ppg. Top rebounder: Widener, 8.8 ppg.
Pender Pendragons (17-11)
Tournament history: Eighth appearance, most recent 2017; D-1 champion in 2013, runner-up in 2011.
Top scorers: Ashley Ostrand, 14.7 ppg; Faith Morris, 9.2 ppg. Top rebounder: Ostrand, 4.4 rpg.
Pleasanton Bulldogs (25-0)
Tournament history: Tenth trip to state, third in a row; two-time runner-up, most recently in 2008.
Top scorers: Isabelle Paitz, 11.6 ppg; Kaci Pierce, 10.4 ppg. Top rebounder: Pierce, 7.4 rpg.
Weeping Water Indians (25-1)
Tournament history: Third appearance, second in a row; still seeking the school’s first state tourney win.
Top scorers: Grace Cave, 18.6 ppg; Peyton Barrett, 17.8 ppg. Top rebounder: Barrett, 5.8 rpg.
CLASS D-2
BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) Eagles (18-5)
Tournament history: Fourth appearance as a co-op, third in a row; D-1 runner-up in 2018; Bruning-Davenport went to state twice, Shickley went 11 times and won four titles.
Top scorers: Macy Kamler, 13.0 ppg; Regan Alfs, 12.2 ppg. Top rebounder: Alfs, 9.2 rpg.
Falls City Sacred Heart Irish (24-3)
Tournament history: Trip No. 24 to state, which is third all time behind Lincoln Southeast (27) and Omaha Marian (26); ninth year in a row; six-time champion, most recently in 2018.
Top scorers: Erison Vonderschmidt, 13.5 ppg; Rachel Magdanz, 9.9 ppg. Top rebounder: Vonderschmidt, 6.1 rpg.
Humphrey St. Francis Flyers (23-2)
Tournament history: Twelfth appearance, third in a row; three-time champion, most recent 2007.
Top scorers: Allison Weidner, 25 ppg; Alissa Kosch, 9.2 ppg. Top rebounder: Weidner, 5.9 rpg.
Lawrence-Nelson Raiders (25-1)
Tournament history: Seventh appearance, most recent 2011.
Top scorers: Taylor Harrington, 12.1 ppg; Annie McCartney, 9.1 ppg. Top rebounder: McCartney, 6.2 rpg.
Tournament history: Eighth appearance, first since 2005.
Top scorers: Darla Thorell, 13.8 ppg; Alexis Billeter, 13.4 ppg. Top rebounder: Thorell, 10.3 rpg.
Tournament history: Fourth appearance, second in a row; seeking the school’s first state tourney win.
Top scorers: Samantha Moore, 16.9 ppg; Taylor Svoboda, 10.0 ppg. Top rebounder: Madison Jones, 4.7 rpg.
Tournament history: Fifth appearance, second in a row; D-2 runner-up in 2014.
Top scorers: Macy Richardson, 12.8 ppg; Colby Thies, 11.5 ppg. Top rebounder: Thies, Belle Haner, 6.6 rpg.
Tournament history: Appearance No. 12, second in a row; seven-time champion, including last year.
Top scorers: Katelyn Heine, 10.8 ppg; Michaela Lange, 9.6 ppg. Top rebounder: Karley Heimes, 4.3 rpg.
