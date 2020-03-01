World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the Class D-1 and D-2 girls state basketball teams.

* * *

CLASS D-1

CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) Coyotes (25-1)

Coach: Laurel O’Malley

World-Herald rank: 3

Tournament history: Fourth appearance as a co-op, second in a row; Chambers made 16 trips to state and won five titles, while Wheeler Central went to state twice.

Top scorers: Taylor Peter, 21.1 ppg; Morgan Ramsey, 13.8 ppg. Top rebounder: Peter, 10.4 rpg.

Dundy County- Stratton Tigers (18-6)

Coach: Matt Thomas

World-Herald rank: 8

Tournament history: Sixth trip to state since 2014, second in a row; three-time runner-up.

Top scorers: McKinzie Baney, 13.2 ppg; Maggie Lutz, 9.5 ppg. Top rebounder: Lutz, 7.8 rpg.

Fremont Bergan Knights (14-9)

Coach: Nate Pribnow

World-Herald rank: 4

Tournament history: Sixth appearance, third in a row; D-1 champion in 2019, C-1 runner-up in 1988.

Top scorers: Lauren Baker, 14 ppg; Allie DeGroff, 9.9 ppg. Top rebounder: DeGroff, 7.7 rpg.

Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans (10-13)

Coach: Craig Wortmann

World-Herald rank: Unranked

Tournament history: Eleventh appearance, second in the past three years; Class B champ in 1986, three-time runner-up.

Top scorer: Brynn Wortmann, 13.6 ppg; Makenna Noecker, 12.9 ppg. Top rebounder: Abby Hochstein, 5.9 ppg.

Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves (23-3)

Coach: Kimberly Stengel

World-Herald rank: 9

Tournament history: First appearance as a co-op; Hayes Center qualified for state eight times, most recently in 2000 (D-2 champ in 1985).

Top scorers: Avery Johnson, 14.7 ppg; Jaycee Widener, 10.9 ppg; Ashlin Broz, 10.5 ppg. Top rebounder: Widener, 8.8 ppg.

Pender Pendragons (17-11)

Coach: Luke Hoffman

World-Herald rank: 5

Tournament history: Eighth appearance, most recent 2017; D-1 champion in 2013, runner-up in 2011.

Top scorers: Ashley Ostrand, 14.7 ppg; Faith Morris, 9.2 ppg. Top rebounder: Ostrand, 4.4 rpg.

Pleasanton Bulldogs (25-0)

Coach: Jordan Arensdorf

World-Herald rank: 1

Tournament history: Tenth trip to state, third in a row; two-time runner-up, most recently in 2008.

Top scorers: Isabelle Paitz, 11.6 ppg; Kaci Pierce, 10.4 ppg. Top rebounder: Pierce, 7.4 rpg.

Weeping Water Indians (25-1)

Coach: Joel Haveman

World-Herald rank: 2

Tournament history: Third appearance, second in a row; still seeking the school’s first state tourney win.

Top scorers: Grace Cave, 18.6 ppg; Peyton Barrett, 17.8 ppg. Top rebounder: Barrett, 5.8 rpg.

CLASS D-2

BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) Eagles (18-5)

Coach: Shana Gerberding

World-Herald rank: 5

Tournament history: Fourth appearance as a co-op, third in a row; D-1 runner-up in 2018; Bruning-Davenport went to state twice, Shickley went 11 times and won four titles.

Top scorers: Macy Kamler, 13.0 ppg; Regan Alfs, 12.2 ppg. Top rebounder: Alfs, 9.2 rpg.

Falls City Sacred Heart Irish (24-3)

Coach: Luke Santo

World-Herald rank: 3

Tournament history: Trip No. 24 to state, which is third all time behind Lincoln Southeast (27) and Omaha Marian (26); ninth year in a row; six-time champion, most recently in 2018.

Top scorers: Erison Vonderschmidt, 13.5 ppg; Rachel Magdanz, 9.9 ppg. Top rebounder: Vonderschmidt, 6.1 rpg.

Humphrey St. Francis Flyers (23-2)

Coach: Bryan Reichmuth

World-Herald rank: 1

Tournament history: Twelfth appearance, third in a row; three-time champion, most recent 2007.

Top scorers: Allison Weidner, 25 ppg; Alissa Kosch, 9.2 ppg. Top rebounder: Weidner, 5.9 rpg.

Lawrence-Nelson Raiders (25-1)

Coach: Andy Peterson

World-Herald rank: 6

Tournament history: Seventh appearance, most recent 2011.

Top scorers: Taylor Harrington, 12.1 ppg; Annie McCartney, 9.1 ppg. Top rebounder: McCartney, 6.2 rpg.

Loomis Wolves (19-6)

Coach: Stacia Fertig

World-Herald rank: 8

Tournament history: Eighth appearance, first since 2005.

Top scorers: Darla Thorell, 13.8 ppg; Alexis Billeter, 13.4 ppg. Top rebounder: Thorell, 10.3 rpg.

Mullen Broncos (25-1)

Coach: Clint Svoboda

World-Herald rank: 2

Tournament history: Fourth appearance, second in a row; seeking the school’s first state tourney win.

Top scorers: Samantha Moore, 16.9 ppg; Taylor Svoboda, 10.0 ppg. Top rebounder: Madison Jones, 4.7 rpg.

Sterling Jets (20-7)

Coach: Josh Pfeiffer

World-Herald rank: 7

Tournament history: Fifth appearance, second in a row; D-2 runner-up in 2014.

Top scorers: Macy Richardson, 12.8 ppg; Colby Thies, 11.5 ppg. Top rebounder: Thies, Belle Haner, 6.6 rpg.

Wynot Blue Devils (22-4)

Coach: Steve Wieseler

World-Herald rank: 4

Tournament history: Appearance No. 12, second in a row; seven-time champion, including last year.

Top scorers: Katelyn Heine, 10.8 ppg; Michaela Lange, 9.6 ppg. Top rebounder: Karley Heimes, 4.3 rpg.

Recommended for you

