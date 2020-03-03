World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the Class C-1 and C-2 girls state basketball teams.

* * *

CLASS C-1

Adams Central Patriots (16-10)

Coach: Evan Smith

World-Herald rank: 7

Tournament history: Fifth appearance, second in a row; C-1 champion in 1995.

Top scorers: Bryn Lang, 9.5 ppg; Jessica Babcock, 9.1 ppg.

Top rebounder: Rachel Goodon, 7.4 rpg.

Chadron Cardinals (23-2)

Coach: Jonn McLain

World-Herald rank: 3

Tournament history: Twelfth appearance, first since 2016; runner-up in 2000.

Top scorers: Olivia Reed, 17.0 ppg; Shea Bailey, 12.3 ppg.

Top rebounder: Reed, 6.8 rpg.

Lincoln Christian Crusaders (21-3)

Coach: Nick Orduna

World-Herald rank: 1

Tournament history: Trip No. 23 to state — tied for fourth among all schools — and its sixth in a row; C-1 champion in 2002 and 2017.

Top scorers: Olivia Hollenbeck, 14.4 ppg; Makylee Ailes, 9.1 ppg.

Top rebounder: Hollenbeck, 7.4.

Malcolm Clippers (19-6)

Coach: Andy Klepper

World-Herald rank: 9

Tournament history: Sixth appearance, first since 2017.

Top scorers: Alyssa Fortik, 12.5 ppg; Emma Brown, 7.5 ppg.

Top rebounder: Brown, 6.2 rpg.

North Bend Tigers (24-2)

Coach: Aaron Sterup

World-Herald rank: 2

Tournament history: Eleventh appearance, second in a row; champion in 1999 and 2001.

Top scorers: Lauren Emanuel, 10.7 ppg; Sydney Emanuel, 9.7.

Top rebounder: L. Emanuel, 8.2 rpg.

St. Paul Wildcats (23-2)

Coach: Rick Peters

World-Herald rank: 4

Tournament history: Third appearance, first since 1993; Class B champion in 1993, runner-up in 1992.

Top scorers: Brooke Poppert, 19.0 ppg; Olivia Poppert, 11.4 ppg.

Top rebounder: O. Poppert, 7.3 rpg.

Wahoo Warriors (18-7)

Coach: Linda Walker

World-Herald rank: 6

Tournament history: Ninth appearance, third in a row; runner-up in 2010 and 2011.

Top scorers: Kendal Brigham, 17.4 ppg; Autumn Iversen, 5.9 ppg.

Top rebounder: Toni Greenfield, 5.0 rpg.

West Point-Beemer Cadets (23-5)

Coach: Taylor Shepard

World-Herald rank: 5

Tournament history: Second trip as a co-op, second year in a row.

Top scorers: Sidney Swanson, 20.3 ppg; Jadyn Meiergerd, 7.9 ppg.

Top rebounder: Swanson, 6.1 rpg.

CLASS C-2

BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) Wolverines (20-5)

Coach: Rod Peters

World-Herald rank: 8

Tournament history: First appearance as a co-op; Bancroft-Rosalie made 13 trips to state and won three titles, while Lyons-Decatur made one trip.

Top scorers: Caragan Tietz, 12.0 ppg; Jordan Snyder, 11.7 ppg.

Top rebounder: Snyder, 7.0 rpg.

Clarkson/Leigh Patriots (20-5)

Coach: Matt Murren

World-Herald rank: 6

Tournament history: First appearance as a co-op; Leigh reached state 10 times (D-1 champion in 1996), while Clarkson went to state once.

Top scorers: Kennedy Settje, 9.8 ppg; Cassidy Hoffman, 9.4 ppg.

Top rebounder: Hoffman, 6.7 rpg.

Crofton Warriors (23-3)

Coach: Aaron Losing

World-Herald rank: 2

Tournament history: Eighteenth appearance, second year in a row; eight-time champion, most recently 2016.

Top scorers: Lacey Sprakel, 11.7 ppg; Kaley Einrem, 10.8 ppg.

Top rebounder: Sprakel, 6.1 rpg.

Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders (17-7)

Coach: Stacia Rice

World-Herald rank: 5

Tournament history: Eighth appearance, first since 2018.

Top scorers: Rylie Rice, 15.2 ppg; Katie Maser, 8.6 ppg.

Top rebounder: Chloe Cloud, 6.6 rpg.

Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes (23-3)

Coach: Greg Berndt

World-Herald rank: 3

Tournament history: Twentieth trip, eighth year in a row; five-time champion, most recently last year; four-time runner-up.

Top scorers: Tori Thomas, 13.6 ppg; Bailey Kissinger, 11.4 ppg.

Top rebounder: Thomas, 7.1 rpg.

Oakland-Craig Knights (25-1)

Coach: Joe Anderson

World-Herald rank: 1

Tournament history: Third appearance, second year in a row.

Top scorers: Kennedy Benne, 20.9 ppg; Chaney Nelson, 9.5 ppg.

Top rebounder: Benne, 5.9 rpg.

Ponca Indians (21-4)

Coach: Bob Hayes

World-Herald rank: 9

Tournament history: Ninth appearance, second in a row; C-2 runner-up in 1993.

Top scorers: Kaci Day, 14.7 ppg; Ashlyn Kingsbury, 11.0 ppg.

Top rebounder: Day, 6.7 rpg.

Superior Wildcats (21-3)

Coach: Jim Sullivan

World-Herald rank: 4

Tournament history: Ninth appearance, third in a row; C-2 champion in 2018.

Top scorers: Kalynn Meyer, 21.5 ppg; Shayla Meyer, 13.4 ppg.

Top rebounder: K. Meyer, 15.7 rpg.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started