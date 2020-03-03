World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the Class C-1 and C-2 girls state basketball teams.
CLASS C-1
Adams Central Patriots (16-10)
Tournament history: Fifth appearance, second in a row; C-1 champion in 1995.
Top scorers: Bryn Lang, 9.5 ppg; Jessica Babcock, 9.1 ppg.
Top rebounder: Rachel Goodon, 7.4 rpg.
Tournament history: Twelfth appearance, first since 2016; runner-up in 2000.
Top scorers: Olivia Reed, 17.0 ppg; Shea Bailey, 12.3 ppg.
Top rebounder: Reed, 6.8 rpg.
Lincoln Christian Crusaders (21-3)
Tournament history: Trip No. 23 to state — tied for fourth among all schools — and its sixth in a row; C-1 champion in 2002 and 2017.
Top scorers: Olivia Hollenbeck, 14.4 ppg; Makylee Ailes, 9.1 ppg.
Top rebounder: Hollenbeck, 7.4.
Tournament history: Sixth appearance, first since 2017.
Top scorers: Alyssa Fortik, 12.5 ppg; Emma Brown, 7.5 ppg.
Top rebounder: Brown, 6.2 rpg.
Tournament history: Eleventh appearance, second in a row; champion in 1999 and 2001.
Top scorers: Lauren Emanuel, 10.7 ppg; Sydney Emanuel, 9.7.
Top rebounder: L. Emanuel, 8.2 rpg.
Tournament history: Third appearance, first since 1993; Class B champion in 1993, runner-up in 1992.
Top scorers: Brooke Poppert, 19.0 ppg; Olivia Poppert, 11.4 ppg.
Top rebounder: O. Poppert, 7.3 rpg.
Tournament history: Ninth appearance, third in a row; runner-up in 2010 and 2011.
Top scorers: Kendal Brigham, 17.4 ppg; Autumn Iversen, 5.9 ppg.
Top rebounder: Toni Greenfield, 5.0 rpg.
West Point-Beemer Cadets (23-5)
Tournament history: Second trip as a co-op, second year in a row.
Top scorers: Sidney Swanson, 20.3 ppg; Jadyn Meiergerd, 7.9 ppg.
Top rebounder: Swanson, 6.1 rpg.
CLASS C-2
BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) Wolverines (20-5)
Tournament history: First appearance as a co-op; Bancroft-Rosalie made 13 trips to state and won three titles, while Lyons-Decatur made one trip.
Top scorers: Caragan Tietz, 12.0 ppg; Jordan Snyder, 11.7 ppg.
Top rebounder: Snyder, 7.0 rpg.
Clarkson/Leigh Patriots (20-5)
Tournament history: First appearance as a co-op; Leigh reached state 10 times (D-1 champion in 1996), while Clarkson went to state once.
Top scorers: Kennedy Settje, 9.8 ppg; Cassidy Hoffman, 9.4 ppg.
Top rebounder: Hoffman, 6.7 rpg.
Tournament history: Eighteenth appearance, second year in a row; eight-time champion, most recently 2016.
Top scorers: Lacey Sprakel, 11.7 ppg; Kaley Einrem, 10.8 ppg.
Top rebounder: Sprakel, 6.1 rpg.
Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders (17-7)
Tournament history: Eighth appearance, first since 2018.
Top scorers: Rylie Rice, 15.2 ppg; Katie Maser, 8.6 ppg.
Top rebounder: Chloe Cloud, 6.6 rpg.
Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes (23-3)
Tournament history: Twentieth trip, eighth year in a row; five-time champion, most recently last year; four-time runner-up.
Top scorers: Tori Thomas, 13.6 ppg; Bailey Kissinger, 11.4 ppg.
Top rebounder: Thomas, 7.1 rpg.
Oakland-Craig Knights (25-1)
Tournament history: Third appearance, second year in a row.
Top scorers: Kennedy Benne, 20.9 ppg; Chaney Nelson, 9.5 ppg.
Top rebounder: Benne, 5.9 rpg.
Tournament history: Ninth appearance, second in a row; C-2 runner-up in 1993.
Top scorers: Kaci Day, 14.7 ppg; Ashlyn Kingsbury, 11.0 ppg.
Top rebounder: Day, 6.7 rpg.
Tournament history: Ninth appearance, third in a row; C-2 champion in 2018.
Top scorers: Kalynn Meyer, 21.5 ppg; Shayla Meyer, 13.4 ppg.
Top rebounder: K. Meyer, 15.7 rpg.
