World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Class C-1 and C-2 boys state basketball teams.
* * *
Class C-1
Adams Central (24-1, No. 2): Coach Zac Foster’s Patriots lost their top three starters from last season and yet were able to return to state while losing only to Class C-2 qualifier Grand Island Central Catholic. Cam Foster, the coach’s son, and Gavin Lipovsky are top two scorers. The Patriots were runners-up in 2016.
St. Paul (19-7, No. 10): A 45-44 district playoff win over then-No. 3 North Bend — after losing to Thursday opponent Adams Central in subdistricts — sent coach Derek Reinsch’s Wildcats to their first state tourney since 1997. That year was the end of a three-year run of state finals, with a win in 1995. Junior guard Thomas Wroblewski averages a team-high 16.2 points. School is 5-3 in finals, with other titles in Class G (1923), B (1925) and A (1928 and 1929).
Ogallala (21-4, No. 5): Back at state with their potent offense (72.7 ppg.) are coach Andy Gillen’s Indians, who took third last year. The school is seeking its first title after runner-up years in 1955, 1958 and 1992. Carter Brown, who recently committed to Chadron State, is averaging 17.6 points and 6-foot-5 junior Kadyn Marhenke 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. Three of Ogallala’s four losses are to state qualifiers.
Kearney Catholic (18-7, No. 4): With only one senior starter, coach Bob Langan’s Stars could be in for another state trip or two after this. They have no bad losses and own a 53-42 win over first-round opponent Ogallala. Brett Mahony, a 6-3 sophomore, is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds and senior Logan O’Brien also scores in double digits at 10.6. Only state title was in 2004.
Auburn (26-0, No. 1): Winners of 33 straight, coach Jim Weeks’ Bulldogs have a nice inside-outside duo in junior guard Cam Binder (14.7 ppg.) and 6-8 senior center Josh Lambert (15.8, 7.6 rpg.). Daniel Frary is the third scoring option at 10.4. Last year’s champions have the best defensive average (36.7 ppg.) in the C-1 field.
Ashland-Greenwood (17-8, No. 9): As sophomore 6-3 guard Cale Jacobsen goes, so go the Jays. He averages 22.4 points and 8.8 rebounds. The next four in scoring have only 19 points as a group than the team leader. Coach Jacob Mohs’ team rebounded from a subdistrict final loss to Wahoo Neumann by beating Chase County 54-28 to qualify for the first time since 2007. Technically only the third state appearance since the merger with Greenwood, the Bluejays won Class M in 1922 and were in three more finals between 1921 and 1925. Greenwood did better yet with three titles between 1921 and 1928.
Lincoln Christian (21-4, No. 3): At state for the second time in three years, coach Gary Nunnally’s Crusaders are on an eight-game winning streak. Three of their four losses are to state qualifiers. Top three scorers are senior Justin Bubak at 16.5, senior Ashton Carlson 13.4 and junior Drew Beukelman. School is 4-4 in state finals, with the most recent title from C-2 in 2011.
Wayne (21-6, No. 7): A season-opening four-game losing streak, on the heels of a first semifinal game in football, is long forgotten with the Blue Devils on a 12-game winning streak and at state for the first time since 2014. Shea Sweetland, son of coach Rob Sweetland, averages 15.8 points and Tyrus Eischied often is good for a double-double with averages of 13.9 points and eight rebounds. School was in four Class B finals in 15 years, bookended by wins in 1942 and 1956. Also won Class H in 1919.
Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3, No. 3): A third consecutive state appearance for coach Tino Martinez’s Crusaders comes after two years in C-1. They almost took out champion Auburn in the first round a year ago. There are no senior starters and each one in the lineup averages between 8.9 and the 11.9 by junior forward Koby Bales. GICC won C-1 in 2000 and lost in the 2008 C-2 final.
Palmyra (19-6, No. 9): The first trip to state since 1989 for the Panthers coached by Zach Wemhoff. They’re on a five-game winning streak. Top two scorers are 6-7 senior Kaleb Kemkpkes at 12.7, with a 7.4 rebounding average, and 6-3 sophomore guard Andrew Waltke at 10.9 ppg. and 7.5 rpg. School was runner-up in Class H in 1919 and D in 1952.
Yutan (22-3, No. 2): Last year’s runner-up is playing for a hoped finals rematch with BRLD. Coach Justin Petersen’s team, on a six-game winning streak, returns its top three scorers in Trey Knudsen (14.1), Brady Timm (13.6) and 6-6 senior forward Colby Tichota (11.7). The Chieftains were Class E champions in 1924 with other runner-up years in 1973 (Class D) and 1979 (Class C).
Ponca (23-4, No. 5): The Indians dropped their subdistrict final to BRLD but recovered to beat Amherst and qualify for the fourth consecutive year. They took third last year, losing to Yutan 46-42 in the semifinals, after back-to-back titles. On all four of those teams for Coach Adam Poulosky has been 6-7 senior Carter Kingsbury, averaging 21.7 points and seven rebounds. Guards Brandon Kneifl and Cayden Phillips average 11 points apiece. The school’s first state title was in 2007.
BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 26-0, No. 1): The Wolverines have boosted their winning streak to 49, longest in the state since Winnebago won 50 ending in the2016 state tournament. All but one player from last year’s title team is back. Lucas Vogt averages 6.5 assists and 15.6 points, with 6-5 forward Dylan Beutler at 15.5 Both are juniors. Seniors Darwin Snyder and Jaxon Johnson average 10 apiece.
Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5, No. 8): The Cardinals make their return to state after a six-year absence following a 48-36 win over Bridgeport. The game before, their 73-49 loss to Sutton ended a 10-game winning streak. Coach Kelan Buhr’s scoring leaders are seniors Keithan Stafford at 14.2, Cade Sterner at 10.4 and Griffin Hendricks at 9.9. No player is taller than 6-2.
Sutton (23-2, No. 4): Coach Jon Ladehoff’s Mustangs are a repeat qualifier, following up the win Doniphan-Trumbull by defeating No. 6 Oakland-Craig 59-56 for their 19th consecutive win. Their leading scorers are Cade Wiseman at 11.7, Jacob Haight at 11.3 and Quenton Jones at 10.0. School is 4-3 in state finals, winning Class B in 1919, A in 1922, C-1 in 1989 and C-2 in 2003.
Centennial (21-4, No. 7): The Broncos, coached by Cameron Scholl, are back a year after winning a game at state for the first time. They’re on a six-game winning streak since losing to Sutton 43-27. An earlier loss to Sutton was by 59-52. Cooper Gierhan is averaging 13.4 points and Jacob Bargen 11.6.
