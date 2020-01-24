Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Westside have their girls teams playing each other and their boys teams meeting western Iowa opponents in Saturday’s Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus.
Here's a look at the nine matchups (records through Thursday).
Wahoo Neumann girls (1-11) vs. Harlan (Iowa) (5-8), 10 a.m.: Both teams are enduring rare rebuilding seasons.
Boys Class C-1 No. 9 Neumann (8-3) vs. Harlan (8-3), 11:30 a.m.: The Iowans are averaging 65 points a game. Neumann will try to keep them far from that.
Boys Top 10 No. 10 Papillion-La Vista (8-6) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa) (5-7), 1 p.m.: Quick turnaround for Papio after playing at No. 1 Omaha Central on Friday night.
Girls Top 10 No. 4 Papillion-La Vista (13-1) vs. No. 6 Omaha Westside (12-3), 2:30 p.m.: Papio’s only loss was 66-56 to the Warriors in the Metro holiday semifinal.
Boys Top 10 No. 6 Westside (8-4) vs. Sioux City East (8-2), 4 p.m.: East was supposed to play Omaha Central two weeks ago, but that game was canceled. Westside is coming off Friday night’s game at No. 2 Millard North.
Omaha Bryan boys (2-10) vs. Class B No. 10 Norris (11-2), 5:30 p.m.: The Bears try to snap a seven-game losing streak while Norris, which had Friday’s home game with Bennington canceled, has won eight in a row.
Girls Top 10 No. 10 Oakland-Craig (15-0) vs. Class B No. 10 Norris (7-5), 7 p.m.: Oakland is coming off Friday’s home game against North Bend that was a matchup of No. 1 teams. Norris will be the fresher team since it didn’t play Friday.
Boys Class C-2 No. 5 Oakland-Craig (13-3) vs. Treynor (Iowa) (12-1), 8:30 p.m.: Treynor’s only loss was at Creston, Iowa. Oakland-Craig hosted C-1 No. 2 North Bend on Friday.
Boys Class C-1 No. 8 Boys Town (5-8) vs. Spencer (Iowa) (5-7), 10 p.m.: The tourney host Cowboys tackle ambitious schedules, and this game is no exception.
