World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys basketball district games on Saturday.
* * *
Class A
A-1, Norfolk-Lincoln High winner at No. 3 Bellevue West (19-3), 6 p.m.: West’s only loss since Jan. 1 was to Millard North.
A-1, North Platte (9-13) at Lincoln Southeast (13-10), 3:30 p.m.: North Platte has won four straight outside Class A. The Bulldogs are 0-2 against their only A opponent, Columbus. Southeast has dropped three straight, all against top-five teams.
A-2, Lincoln Southwest-Omaha Northwest winner at No. 2 Millard North (20-4), 7 p.m.: Southwest gave up its regular-season game with Millard North so the Mustangs could play its Heartland Hoops game against IMG.
A-2, Columbus (11-11) at Kearney (13-10), 7 p.m.: Back in the day, this matchup sent a lot of teams to state. They have not met previously this season.
A-3, Elkhorn South-South Sioux City winner at No. 1 Omaha Central (19-3), 1 p.m.: Central, which has not played South Sioux, beat Elkhorn South 75-46 in the Metro Holiday first round.
A-3, Gretna (10-12) at No. 10 Lincoln North Star (16-7), 5 p.m.: Clash of styles. North Star’s Donovan Williams and Kwat Abdulkarim will try to speed up the Dragons.
A-4, Omaha North-Omaha Bryan winner at No. 1 Omaha Westside (16-6), 5 p.m.: Oddly, Westside hasn’t played either team from the play-in game.
A-4, Millard South (9-13) at No. 9 Papillion-La Vista (15-8), 5 p.m.: Papio won at Millard South 51-41 last weekend.
A-5, Lincoln Northeast-Fremont winner at No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South, 6 p.m.: This will be a fresh opponent for the host Titans.
A-5, Millard West (8-13) at Elkhorn (15-7), 5 p.m.: Only common opponent is Papio South. Elkhorn lost 70-52, West 70-67.
A-6, Lincoln East (9-15) at No. 8 Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7), 5 p.m.: Prep is coming off a 75-52 thumping by Papio South.
A-6, Bellevue East (9-13) at Class A No. 10 Grand Island (16-7), 7 p.m.: East has lost six of eight. Grand Island has won eight straight.
A-7, Omaha Benson (8-14) at No. 6 Omaha South (8-14), 6 p.m.: The defending champion Packers beat Benson 85-67 on Jan. 18.
A-7, Omaha Burke (10-12) at Lincoln Pius X (15-7), 3 p.m.: Burke has dropped seven of 10, Pius five of eight.
Class B
Aurora (12-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (22-0), 3 p.m.: By beating York 45-33, Aurora squared its record for the first time this season. Skutt has had only one instate game (a 45-44 win over Omaha Roncalli) decided by fewer than 10 points.
Crete (13-10) at No. 3 Hastings (20-3), 2 p.m.: Monday’s loss to Beatrice ended a seven-game winning streak for Crete, which lost to Hastings 56-39 on Dec. 6. Hastings needed overtime to defeat Lexington 61-53 and saw leading scorer Connor Creech limp off during the game.
Waverly (13-9) at No. 4 Scottsbluff (23-3), 2 p.m. MT: Waverly draws the longest road-trip straw, but the Vikings don’t mind. They were 9-9 after a three-game losing streak before starting a winning streak that grew to four with Tuesday’s 36-30 win at Platteview. Scottsbluff faces its first eastern team of the season.
Platteview (14-10) at No. 7 Wahoo (22-2), 4 p.m.: A matchup of teams leaving the Capitol Conference for the new Trailblazer league. Wahoo beat the Trojans 67-61 and 77-54 during the season. Both lost their subdistrict finals at home.
Lexington (14-11) at No. 6 Alliance (19-6), 4 p.m. MT: The host Bulldogs played only one team east of North Platte in the regular season, losing to Hastings. Lexington has struggled the past four weeks, going 3-7, but its loss at Hastings on Tuesday was its second OT setback in three games. The Minutemen last were at state in 2002.
Grand Island Northwest (14-10) at No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael (20-5), 3 p.m.: A first time for Northwest and coach Chip Bahe to play in the friendly confines of the Mount Michael bandbox. Alliance handled the tight conditions last year in a district final, but the Knights’ starters are now juniors with a bitter taste lingering. Northwest last was at state in 2014, Mount Michael a year later.
No. 10 Beatrice (12-10) at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (20-4), 1 p.m.: The Orangemen beat Roncalli at home 69-58 on Dec. 21. They lost Tuesday at Norris while Roncalli left Bennington with its second victory of the month over the Badgers.
No. 9 Bennington at No. 8 Norris (17-5), 2 p.m.: The Badgers, losers of four of five, visit a team that it beat 48-46 for the Eastern Midlands tournament title.
Class C-1
C1-3 at Elkhorn South — No. 4 Lincoln Christian (20-4) vs. Fort Calhoun (16-8), 6 p.m.: Fort Calhoun has won six of seven. Christian is 14-1 since Jan. 1. Fort Calhoun has never won a district title and last was at state in 1923.
C1-6 at Grand Island — No. 6 Ogallala (20-4) vs. Battle Creek (18-7), 3 p.m.: Ogallala’s 64-53 win Thursday avenged an 88-85 loss to Mitchell two weeks ago. Battle Creek had split with Pierce before beating the Bluejays 40-34 on Thursday.
C1-7 at Lexington — No. 8 Wayne (20-6) vs. Mitchell (18-7), 3:30 p.m.: Wayne is on an 11-game winning streak and is trying to qualify for the first time since 2014. Mitchell had won seven of eight before the loss to Ogallala. It hasn’t been to Lincoln since 1995.
Class C-2
C2-5 at Albion — No. 5 Ponca (22-4) vs. Amherst (17-6), 3 p.m.: Amherst has won nine of 11. Ponca absorbed a 59-43 loss, its second of the season to BRLD, on Thursday.
C2-6 at Oakland — No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-6) vs. Palmyra (18-6), 3 p.m.: Cedar is on a seven-game winning streak. Palmyra has won seven of nine. The Panthers last were at state in 1989.
Class D-1
D1-4, No. 2 Osmond (21-1) vs. McCool Junction (18-5): Osmond’s loss was to C-2 Ponca. McCool has won seven straight. It hasn’t qualified for state since 1987.
D1-6, Southern Valley (18-5) vs. Heartland (15-7): A six-game winning streak for Southern Valley ended with Thursday’s 49-44 loss to Elm Creek.
Class D-2
D2-2 at Cozad — No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-1) vs. Sioux County (14-9), 3 p.m.: Second straight year Sacred Heart has met a northwest Panhandle team halfway. Sioux County hasn’t been to state since 1940.
D2-3 at Minden — No. 3 Loomis (22-2) vs. Lawrence-Nelson (12-11), 3 p.m.: Lawrence-Nelson is on a three-game losing streak. Loomis won its first 17 games.
D2-4 at Lexington — No. 6 Mullen (20-5) vs. Exeter-Milligan (15-10), 6 p.m.: Mullen is after its third state berth in four years. Exeter-Milligan qualified last year. It hasn’t lost to a D-2 team since its opener against Deshler.
