World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Saturday's girls state basketball championship matchups.

* * *

Class A

Lincoln Pius X (25-1) vs. Lincoln East (24-3), 6:30 p.m.

The Thunderbolts have yet to play a close game, defeating North Platte by 16 before blowing out top-ranked Millard South by 25. The Spartans rolled past Papillion-La Vista 50-30 in the first round before rallying for a nine-point win over Fremont on Friday. The teams played twice, with Pius prevailing both times.

The pick: The Spartans are very good but do they have an answer for Pius center Alexis Markowski? Few teams have been able to stop her so our pick has to be the Thunderbolts to capture their fourth title.

Class B

Crete (26-1) vs. Beatrice (22-3), 1 p.m.

The Cardinals followed up their overtime win in Thursday’s first round with a triple-overtime victory Friday over defending state champ Grand Island Northwest. The Lady Orange knocked out Platteview on Thursday and posted a 17-point win over Scottsbluff on Friday. The teams have split this season, with Beatrice handing Crete its only loss.

The pick: The Cardinals have been a resilient bunch and they’re our pick to send All-Nebraska forward Morgan Maly and the other seniors out on a positive note.

Class C-1

Lincoln Christian (23-3) vs. North Bend (26-2), 11 a.m.

The Crusaders rolled in their first-round win but found tougher sledding in Friday’s semifinal, fending off St. Paul 68-59. The Tigers’ path to the final has been much the same, winning handily Thursday before prevailing in a low-scoring semifinal against Adams Central.

The pick: This one should be close but a slight edge goes to Lincoln Christian, last year’s runner-up, to take home the title.

Class C-2

Ponca (23-4) vs. Hastings St. Cecilia (25-3), 8:30 p.m.

The fourth-seeded Indians won their first-rounder by 18 then took out top-seeded Oakland-Craig on Friday night. The Hawkettes defeated Superior in the first round then held on for a 62-60 win over a tough Crofton squad in the semis.

The pick: Experience often matters at state and it’s hard to ignore the fact defending champ St. Cecilia is going after its sixth title while Ponca seeks its first. The Hawkettes get it done.

Class D-1

Fremont Bergan (16-9) vs. Pleasanton (27-0), 9 a.m.

The Knights had a battle with Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday before easing away to a six-point win. The Bulldogs, the only unbeaten team left in the state, outlasted CWC 50-46 in the other semifinal.

The pick: Bergan is the defending champ while Pleasanton is trying to become the first unbeaten squad to capture D-1 since 2008. Close call but we’ll say the Bulldogs will cap their perfect season with a title.

Class D-2

Wynot (24-4) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (25-2), 4:30 p.m.

The Blue Devils, who seem to reach the final every year, held a quality Falls City Sacred Heart team to 27 points in Friday’s semifinal. The Flyers, another tourney regular, outlasted Sterling on Thursday before blowing out Mullen by 30 on Friday.

The pick: Both these programs know how to win on the biggest stage, but the edge goes to St. Francis to carry home the hardware for the first time since 2007.

