...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING, WITH THE
HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BEFORE 11 AM. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING
MAINLY 1 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT TODAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND
SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
Everything you need to know about Saturday's boys state basketball championship matchups
World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Saturday's boys state basketball championship matchups.
* * *
CLASS A
No. 2 Millard North (24-4) vs. No. 3 Bellevue West (23-3), 6:30 p.m.: Well, the Hunter Sallis-Chucky Hepburn matchup has a twist. As in the sprain, allegedly slight, of Sallis’ left ankle late in Millard North’s 80-59 ousting of returning champ Omaha South. How will this affect the Mustangs against the Thunderbirds, who want payback for a home loss Feb. 14. Who in the supporting casts will step up?
Stu’s pick: Both teams are peaking. Could be something special. Even if Sallis is less than full speed, it could be a rallying point for the Mustangs. I’ll stick anyhow with them, my pretournament pick.
CLASS B
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (25-0) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (23-4), 1 p.m.: Third rematch of the tournament for Skutt, second for Roncalli. Skutt has defeated the Crimson Pride twice, 63-42 at Roncalli and 45-44 at Skutt. The principal protagonists – Tyson Gordon for Skutt, Jack Dotzler for Roncalli – meet for the last time in high school after dueling in football as well. Next scoring options are Charlie Fletcher for Skutt and Taiden Red for Roncalli.
Stu’s pick: Overtime? Skutt’s past two seasons have ended in extra-time disappointment, to York in 2018 and Lincoln Pius X last year. Roncalli has similar motivation after taking Pius to double overtime before losing in the 2019 final. I see Luke Skar having a good game, and Skutt finishes an undefeated football-basketball sweep.
CLASS C-1
No. 1 Auburn (28-0) vs. No. 5 Ogallala (23-4), 11 a.m.: We saw this matchup at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. Ogallala’s Carter Brown had 23 points and held Auburn’s Cam Binder to 12, but the Bulldogs had three more double-digit scorers in a 73-68 win. Josh Lambert, their vastly improved 6-8 center, had a team-high 21 points, CJ Hughes 19 and Ryan Binder 12. Defending champion Auburn is on a 35-game winning streak. Ogallala is in its first state final since 1992 and seeking its first title.
Stu’s pick: Since they’ve seen each other, the scouting reports should have been easier to create. Binder and Brown is one of Saturday’s best 1-on-1 duels. If this game gets nowhere near 73-68, as I suspect with Jim Weeks coaching at state, Auburn has the advantage.
No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (28-0) vs. No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (25-3), 8:30 p.m.: Both teams are coming off overtime wins, with GICC getting the more rest and needing it for 12 extra minutes — three periods — against Yutan. BRLD’s win over Sutton was its 51st in a row. BRLD will want to play with pace, the opposite of the Crusaders.
Stu’s pick: BRLD.
CLASS D-1
No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (25-5) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (21-5), 9 a.m.: Southern Valley’s subdistrict loss is distant memory after defying the ratings and seeds in beating Osmond and defending champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Eagles will be going for their first title since C-2 in 2013 against the Bears, who won C-2 titles in 1995 and 2001 as Laurel-Concord. Noah Schutte is a 2,000-point man, Ty Erwin 1,000 for the Bears.
Stu’s pick: LCC.
CLASS D-2
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (27-0) vs. No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (28-1), 4:30 p.m.: Like Skutt in Class B, St. Francis can nab an undefeated football-basketball title sweep. Eric Kessler of St. Francis and Doug Goltz of Sacred Heart last coached against each other in last fall’s Eight Man-2 semifinals, a 24-16 St. Francis win. Trevor Pfeifer is St. Francis’ career scoring leader. Tyler Witt leads Sacred Heart. Both teams weren’t taxed to the end in the semifinals.
Stu’s pick: St. Francis.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
1 of 97
Omaha South's Skyler Wilson switches directions while being guarded by Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one
1 of 97
Omaha South's Skyler Wilson switches directions while being guarded by Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr.shoots technical free throws against Omaha South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's Max Polk cries on the bench after missing a game winning shot against Omaha South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. swoops to steal the ball from Omaha South's Skyler Wilson during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's Abraham Hoskins attempts to score over Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans in Omaha Central's crowd where mask and gloves during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. attempts to score against Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central head coach Eric Behrens reacts to a foul during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's Muoch Chagey has the ball hit from his hands by Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's bench celebrates with Saint Thomas (left) after he scored the game winning point against Papillion during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs powers past Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha South's Skyler Wilson shoots over Omaha Central's Fai Germany during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha South's RaShawn McNeal-Lee disputes a foul call with the referee during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrates winning against Papio South in their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Saint Thomas chases down a loose ball after stealing it from Papio South's Josiah Beckenhauer during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball over Papio South's Graham Cassoutt during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Jasen Green is fouled by Papio South's Ian Medeck on a shot during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Jadin Johnson reacts to receiving his fourth personal foul against Papio South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dunks the ball over Papio South's Daniel Brocaille during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the basket past Papillion-La Vista South's Danair Dempsey during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Saint Thomas fights past Papio South's Josiah Beckenhauer as he goes for a loose ball during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Jasen Green reacts to a dunk by Noah Erickson (not pictured) against Papio South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is fouled on a shot by Papio South's Luke Lindenmeyer (right) during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley shoots against Omaha Westside's Payson Gillespie during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Maijhe Wiley scores against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Luke Jungers scores against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley shoots against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep fans spread out as they watch their team take on Omaha Westside during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi scores against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep defenders during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Carl Brown shoots a 3-pointer against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Carl Brown scores against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.