World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys basketball district finals on Monday.
* * *
Class A
A-1, Lincoln Southeast (14-10) at No. 3 Bellevue West (20-3), 6 p.m.: Southeast lost at home 76-54 to the Thunderbirds on Feb. 18.
A-3, Gretna (11-12) at No. 1 Omaha Central (20-3), 7 p.m.: Millard North couldn’t speed up Gretna and almost lost. Lincoln North Star couldn’t Saturday and did lose. But the Dragons have been hot-and-cold on offense.
A-5, Lincoln Northeast (11-15) at Elkhorn (15-7), 7 p.m.: Who would have guessed last week that of all the Class A teams in Lincoln, Northeast would have the best shot of qualifying for state?
A-6, Class A No. 10 Grand Island (17-7) at Top 10 No. 8 Omaha Creighton Prep (18-7), 7 p.m.: Prep had been 55-1 at home before Isaac Traudt threw in a long, long 3 at the buzzer in the Islanders’ 57-54 overtime win. Grand Island hasn’t been to state since 2010.
Class C-1
C1-2 at Waverly, No. 1 Auburn (25-0) vs. David City Aquinas (13-11), 7 p.m.: The opportunity for Aquinas, after beating No. 3 North Bend 53-52, is to topple No. 1 and end the Bulldogs’ 32-game winning streak.
C1-8 at York, No. 7 Wahoo Neumann (18-5) vs. No. 5 Kearney Catholic (17-7), 7 p.m.: New Centennial Conference rivals didn’t play during the regular season. Neumann has won eight of nine. The Stars stopped a two-game losing streak by winning their subdistrict games.
Class C-2
C2-1 at O’Neill, No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (22-3) vs. Ainsworth (10-13), 6:30 p.m.: Ainsworth is coming off its best win of the season, 54-49 over Creighton. Central Catholic is undefeated against C-2 foes.
C2-2 at Norfolk Catholic, No. 1 BRLD (25-0) vs. Twin River (16-9), 7 p.m.: BRLD’s 48-game winning streak is tied for 12th longest all time in the state in boys hoops. The defending C-2 champs are the seventh opponent in a row for Twin River with at least 17 wins, but that stretch started with four consecutive losses.
C2-3 at Columbus High, No. 4 Sutton (22-2) vs. No. 6 Oakland-Craig (17-8), 7 p.m.: Oakland-Craig comes in off a 55-39 loss to No. 3 Yutan. Five of the Knights’ losses have been to 20-win teams. Sutton has won 17 in a row.
C2-7 at Maxwell, No. 10 Bridgeport (21-4) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (19-5), 7 p.m.: Bridgeport is riding a 10-game winning streak that includes the Western Trails Conference tournament title. D-T had a 10-game streak stopped Thursday night with a 73-49 loss to Sutton.
C2-8 at Holdrege, No. 9 Centennial (20-4) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (20-4), 7 p.m.: Centennial has won nine of 10 and is trying to reach Lincoln for the third time in four years. DCS is trying to end a two-year absence at state.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Class D-1
D1-2 at Midland (Fremont), No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (23-3) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-13), 7 p.m.: Elmwood-Murdock started a five-game winning streak with an immediate payback win over Johnson County. HLHF continues its title defense as it has won nine of 10.
Class D-2
D2-1 at Cross County, No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (24-0) vs. Giltner (6-16), 7 p.m.: No other district final has a 17-game difference in records.
D2-7 at Weeping Water, No. 7 Johnson-Brock (17-8) vs. No. 8 Mead (9-10), 7 p.m.: Here they go again — a third meeting since Feb. 21. Johnson-Brock has beaten the Raiders 42-32 on the road and 60-44 at Weeping Water. Husker football walk-on Ty Hahn is at 1,770 points in his career.
D2-8 at Shelby, No. 9 Randolph (16-7) vs. No. 10 Deshler (16-7), 6 p.m.: Both teams are on six-game winning streaks. Deshler hasn’t been to state since 2008. In its last appearance, Randolph reached the D-1 semifinals in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.