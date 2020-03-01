World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys basketball district finals on Monday.

* * *

Class A

A-1, Lincoln Southeast (14-10) at No. 3 Bellevue West (20-3), 6 p.m.: Southeast lost at home 76-54 to the Thunderbirds on Feb. 18.

A-3, Gretna (11-12) at No. 1 Omaha Central (20-3), 7 p.m.: Millard North couldn’t speed up Gretna and almost lost. Lincoln North Star couldn’t Saturday and did lose. But the Dragons have been hot-and-cold on offense.

A-5, Lincoln Northeast (11-15) at Elkhorn (15-7), 7 p.m.: Who would have guessed last week that of all the Class A teams in Lincoln, Northeast would have the best shot of qualifying for state?

A-6, Class A No. 10 Grand Island (17-7) at Top 10 No. 8 Omaha Creighton Prep (18-7), 7 p.m.: Prep had been 55-1 at home before Isaac Traudt threw in a long, long 3 at the buzzer in the Islanders’ 57-54 overtime win. Grand Island hasn’t been to state since 2010.

Class C-1

C1-2 at Waverly, No. 1 Auburn (25-0) vs. David City Aquinas (13-11), 7 p.m.: The opportunity for Aquinas, after beating No. 3 North Bend 53-52, is to topple No. 1 and end the Bulldogs’ 32-game winning streak.

C1-8 at York, No. 7 Wahoo Neumann (18-5) vs. No. 5 Kearney Catholic (17-7), 7 p.m.: New Centennial Conference rivals didn’t play during the regular season. Neumann has won eight of nine. The Stars stopped a two-game losing streak by winning their subdistrict games.

Class C-2

C2-1 at O’Neill, No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (22-3) vs. Ainsworth (10-13), 6:30 p.m.: Ainsworth is coming off its best win of the season, 54-49 over Creighton. Central Catholic is undefeated against C-2 foes.

C2-2 at Norfolk Catholic, No. 1 BRLD (25-0) vs. Twin River (16-9), 7 p.m.: BRLD’s 48-game winning streak is tied for 12th longest all time in the state in boys hoops. The defending C-2 champs are the seventh opponent in a row for Twin River with at least 17 wins, but that stretch started with four consecutive losses.

C2-3 at Columbus High, No. 4 Sutton (22-2) vs. No. 6 Oakland-Craig (17-8), 7 p.m.: Oakland-Craig comes in off a 55-39 loss to No. 3 Yutan. Five of the Knights’ losses have been to 20-win teams. Sutton has won 17 in a row.

C2-7 at Maxwell, No. 10 Bridgeport (21-4) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (19-5), 7 p.m.: Bridgeport is riding a 10-game winning streak that includes the Western Trails Conference tournament title. D-T had a 10-game streak stopped Thursday night with a 73-49 loss to Sutton.

C2-8 at Holdrege, No. 9 Centennial (20-4) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (20-4), 7 p.m.: Centennial has won nine of 10 and is trying to reach Lincoln for the third time in four years. DCS is trying to end a two-year absence at state.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Class D-1

D1-2 at Midland (Fremont), No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (23-3) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-13), 7 p.m.: Elmwood-Murdock started a five-game winning streak with an immediate payback win over Johnson County. HLHF continues its title defense as it has won nine of 10.

Class D-2

D2-1 at Cross County, No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (24-0) vs. Giltner (6-16), 7 p.m.: No other district final has a 17-game difference in records.

D2-7 at Weeping Water, No. 7 Johnson-Brock (17-8) vs. No. 8 Mead (9-10), 7 p.m.: Here they go again — a third meeting since Feb. 21. Johnson-Brock has beaten the Raiders 42-32 on the road and 60-44 at Weeping Water. Husker football walk-on Ty Hahn is at 1,770 points in his career.

D2-8 at Shelby, No. 9 Randolph (16-7) vs. No. 10 Deshler (16-7), 6 p.m.: Both teams are on six-game winning streaks. Deshler hasn’t been to state since 2008. In its last appearance, Randolph reached the D-1 semifinals in 2017.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started