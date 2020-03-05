matchups

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Friday's girls state basketball tournament matchups.

Class A

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Millard South (27-1) vs. Lincoln Pius X (24-1), 7 p.m.: The matchup that most expected between the teams that have been Nos. 1 and 2 for much of the season. The Patriots squandered a 20-point halftime lead but held on defeat Lincoln Southwest. The Thunderbolts were more impressive in their win, putting away North Platte.

The pick: The Patriots will need to step up their game but they’re still the pick to survive and advance to the final.

Fremont (21-7) vs. Lincoln East (23-3), 8:45 p.m.: The Tigers sank 10 3-pointers and never trailed while knocking out Omaha Westside to score the school’s first state tourney win. The Spartans were in control from the start, posting a 20-point first-round win over Papillion-La Vista.

The pick: Two well-coached teams translates into a close semifinal, but we’ll go with Fremont to keep its season alive while advancing to the final in quest of its first state title.

Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 6:30 p.m.

Class B

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Crete (25-1) vs. Grand Island Northwest (22-5), 2 p.m.: The Cardinals were fortunate to survive a first-round upset bid by Norris, pulling the game out in overtime. The Vikings, the defending Class B champs, rallied in the second half to eliminate Sidney.

The pick: The teams have played three times, with Crete winning all three. But the equalizer this time is an ankle injury to Cardinals’ all-stater Morgan Maly, who gutted through the first-round win. Still, a slight edge to Crete to advance .

Beatrice (21-3) vs. Scottsbluff (17-10), 3:45 p.m.: The Lady Orange had a close call in the first round but slipped past Platteview 51-47. The sixth-seeded Bearcats surprised third-seeded Bennington, pulling away to a 10-point win.

The pick: This Scottsbluff team bears watching but we’ll stick with Beatrice to score the semifinal win and move on to the championship.

Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 1 p.m.

Class C-1

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Lincoln Christian (22-3) vs. St. Paul (24-2), 9 a.m.: The Crusaders, top ranked and top seeded, rolled to a 19-point win in their tourney opener. The Wildcats had a much tougher time, slipping past Wahoo 41-38. The teams did not play during the season.

The pick: The Wildcats have won 17 in a row and loom as a dangerous foe but the edge goes to Lincoln Christian to move on in quest of its third state title.

Adams Central (17-10) vs. North Bend (25-2), 10:45 a.m.: The Patriots played well down the stretch and maintained that momentum with a 14-point win over Chadron. The Tigers also had a surprisingly easy time against a quality West Point-Beemer team, winning 48-33.

The pick: North Bend, with the help of the three Emanuel sisters, are looking good and should be able to slip past Adams Central and into the C-1 final for the first time since 2001.

Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 11 a.m.

Class C-2

AT DEVANEY CENTER

Oakland-Craig (26-1) vs. Ponca (22-4), 7 p.m.: The top-seeded Knights had a tough time against eighth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh but prevailed 41-36, their second-lowest offensive output this season. The Indians, who survived a close call in the district final — a two-point win over Nebraska City Lourdes — looked good in a 56-38 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.

The pick: Oakland-Craig will need to step it up Friday to keep its championship dream alive, and it says here they will — the Knights move on to the final.

Crofton (24-3) vs. Hastings St. Cecilia (24-3), 8:45 p.m.: The Warriors put the hurt on a quality BRLD team, winning their first rounder 72-41. The Hawkettes led by only three heading into the fourth quarter but pulled away for a victory over Superior and its star player, Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer.

The pick: A rematch of last year’s C-2 final won by St. Cecilia. Crofton is scary but a razor-edge advantage to the Hawkettes to advance to the championship.

Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 8:30 p.m.

Class D-1

AT DEVANEY CENTER

Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-13) vs. Fremont Bergan (15-9), 9 a.m.: The eighth-seeded Trojans jumped to an early lead against top-seeded Weeping Water and held on to spring the first-round upset. The Knights, the defending state champions, looked solid in a 14-point first-round win over Maywood/Hayes Center.

The pick: Both teams play tough schedules and that has prepared them for state, but a slight edge to the surging Trojans to move on to the championship.

CWC (25-1) vs. Pleasanton (26-0), 10:45 a.m.: Chambers/Wheeler Central had little trouble with Dundy County-Stratton, rolling to a 58-36 win. The Bulldogs, the only remaining unbeaten team in the state, posted a 10-point win over a solid Pender squad.

The pick: Tough call but who are we to pick against perfection? Pleasanton moves on to the final.

Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 9 a.m.

Class D-2

AT DEVANEY CENTER

Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. Wynot (23-4), 2 p.m.: The Irish looked like the top seed they are, blowing out Loomis in the first round. The Blue Devils had a tougher time with Lawrence-Nelson but prevailed 48-39.

The pick: These two Class D blue bloods have combined for 13 titles and this game has all the looks of a final. But a slight nod to the Blue Devils to survive and advance.

Humphrey St. Francis (24-2) vs. Mullen (26-1), 3:45 p.m.: The Flyers got a good battle from Sterling but prevailed 60-53. The Broncos also passed a close test, holding on for a 60-54 victory over BDS.

The pick: Mullen won its first state tourney game Thursday while the Flyers have been to the championship game seven times, winning three titles. Edge to St. Francis to move on to the final.

Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 4:30 p.m.

