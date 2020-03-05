World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Friday's girls state basketball tournament matchups.
* * *
Class A
AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA
Millard South (27-1) vs. Lincoln Pius X (24-1), 7 p.m.: The matchup that most expected between the teams that have been Nos. 1 and 2 for much of the season. The Patriots squandered a 20-point halftime lead but held on defeat Lincoln Southwest. The Thunderbolts were more impressive in their win, putting away North Platte.
The pick: The Patriots will need to step up their game but they’re still the pick to survive and advance to the final.
Fremont (21-7) vs. Lincoln East (23-3), 8:45 p.m.: The Tigers sank 10 3-pointers and never trailed while knocking out Omaha Westside to score the school’s first state tourney win. The Spartans were in control from the start, posting a 20-point first-round win over Papillion-La Vista.
The pick: Two well-coached teams translates into a close semifinal, but we’ll go with Fremont to keep its season alive while advancing to the final in quest of its first state title.
Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 6:30 p.m.
Class B
AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA
Crete (25-1) vs. Grand Island Northwest (22-5), 2 p.m.: The Cardinals were fortunate to survive a first-round upset bid by Norris, pulling the game out in overtime. The Vikings, the defending Class B champs, rallied in the second half to eliminate Sidney.
The pick: The teams have played three times, with Crete winning all three. But the equalizer this time is an ankle injury to Cardinals’ all-stater Morgan Maly, who gutted through the first-round win. Still, a slight edge to Crete to advance .
Beatrice (21-3) vs. Scottsbluff (17-10), 3:45 p.m.: The Lady Orange had a close call in the first round but slipped past Platteview 51-47. The sixth-seeded Bearcats surprised third-seeded Bennington, pulling away to a 10-point win.
The pick: This Scottsbluff team bears watching but we’ll stick with Beatrice to score the semifinal win and move on to the championship.
Lincoln Christian (22-3) vs. St. Paul (24-2), 9 a.m.: The Crusaders, top ranked and top seeded, rolled to a 19-point win in their tourney opener. The Wildcats had a much tougher time, slipping past Wahoo 41-38. The teams did not play during the season.
The pick: The Wildcats have won 17 in a row and loom as a dangerous foe but the edge goes to Lincoln Christian to move on in quest of its third state title.
Adams Central (17-10) vs. North Bend (25-2), 10:45 a.m.: The Patriots played well down the stretch and maintained that momentum with a 14-point win over Chadron. The Tigers also had a surprisingly easy time against a quality West Point-Beemer team, winning 48-33.
The pick: North Bend, with the help of the three Emanuel sisters, are looking good and should be able to slip past Adams Central and into the C-1 final for the first time since 2001.
Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 11 a.m.
Class C-2
AT DEVANEY CENTER
Oakland-Craig (26-1) vs. Ponca (22-4), 7 p.m.: The top-seeded Knights had a tough time against eighth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh but prevailed 41-36, their second-lowest offensive output this season. The Indians, who survived a close call in the district final — a two-point win over Nebraska City Lourdes — looked good in a 56-38 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.
The pick: Oakland-Craig will need to step it up Friday to keep its championship dream alive, and it says here they will — the Knights move on to the final.
Crofton (24-3) vs. Hastings St. Cecilia (24-3), 8:45 p.m.: The Warriors put the hurt on a quality BRLD team, winning their first rounder 72-41. The Hawkettes led by only three heading into the fourth quarter but pulled away for a victory over Superior and its star player, Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer.
The pick: A rematch of last year’s C-2 final won by St. Cecilia. Crofton is scary but a razor-edge advantage to the Hawkettes to advance to the championship.
Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 8:30 p.m.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Class D-1
AT DEVANEY CENTER
Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-13) vs. Fremont Bergan (15-9), 9 a.m.: The eighth-seeded Trojans jumped to an early lead against top-seeded Weeping Water and held on to spring the first-round upset. The Knights, the defending state champions, looked solid in a 14-point first-round win over Maywood/Hayes Center.
The pick: Both teams play tough schedules and that has prepared them for state, but a slight edge to the surging Trojans to move on to the championship.
CWC (25-1) vs. Pleasanton (26-0), 10:45 a.m.: Chambers/Wheeler Central had little trouble with Dundy County-Stratton, rolling to a 58-36 win. The Bulldogs, the only remaining unbeaten team in the state, posted a 10-point win over a solid Pender squad.
The pick: Tough call but who are we to pick against perfection? Pleasanton moves on to the final.
Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 9 a.m.
Class D-2
AT DEVANEY CENTER
Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. Wynot (23-4), 2 p.m.: The Irish looked like the top seed they are, blowing out Loomis in the first round. The Blue Devils had a tougher time with Lawrence-Nelson but prevailed 48-39.
The pick: These two Class D blue bloods have combined for 13 titles and this game has all the looks of a final. But a slight nod to the Blue Devils to survive and advance.
Humphrey St. Francis (24-2) vs. Mullen (26-1), 3:45 p.m.: The Flyers got a good battle from Sterling but prevailed 60-53. The Broncos also passed a close test, holding on for a 60-54 victory over BDS.
The pick: Mullen won its first state tourney game Thursday while the Flyers have been to the championship game seven times, winning three titles. Edge to St. Francis to move on to the final.
Final Saturday at Pinnacle: 4:30 p.m.
1 of 48
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round
1 of 48
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Callie Haneborg scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer, left, runs the offense against North Platte's Gracie Haneborg, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Rylee Kurth scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Callie Haneborg shoots against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Abby Orr is blocked by Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff, left, shoots under coverage by North Platte's Carly Purdy during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg sports socks with the team's initials as the Bulldogs take on Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks for an open teammate under coverage by North Platte's Gracie Haneborg during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski, center, scores against North Platte's Abby Orr, left and Keelee Soto, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff drives to the basket as they take on North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff scores against North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer beats North Platte's Rylee Kurth to the ball before it goes out of bounds during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison Krull celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison Krull, center, hypes up her teammates before they take on Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayme Horan looks for an open player against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Chloe Carr dribbles down the court against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison Krull scores against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, center, celebrates a charge called against Millard South during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper, left, is fouled by Millard South's Megan Belt during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, top, is fouled by Millard South's Jayme Horan during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, is consoled by teammate Khloe Lemon after fouling out of the game against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen shoots a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Chloe Carr, left, and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone guards Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Urbanski fouls Sidney's Nicole Birner during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown passes the ball against Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Ellie Apfel, left, and Rebecca Mader hug after they defeated Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen shoots over Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles dribbles away from Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.