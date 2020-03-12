World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Friday's boys state basketball tournament matchups.

* * *

CLASS A

No. 3 Bellevue West (22-3) vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside (19-6), 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena: This crazy season has gone full circle for these teams. They met on opening weekend in a nearly empty gym at Lincoln Northeast. The rematch, also won by West but needing overtime, was in a nearly full house at Westside. Now they’re back in a nearly empty gym.

Stu’s pick: Bellevue West

No. 2 Millard North (23-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha South (20-5), 8:45 p.m.: South escaped with a 48-47 win over No. 1 Omaha Central when Max Polk’s jumper somehow, somehow, spun out after two trips around the rim. Next up are the Mustangs, who had Saint Thomas’ jumper of about the same length go in for a 62-60 win over Papio South. South and Millard North have not met this season.

Stu’s pick: Millard North

Final Saturday: 6:30 p.m. (NET)

CLASS B

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (24-0) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael (22-5), 2 p.m.: For no tournament experience, Mount Michael came out blazing against Wahoo. Brad Bennett kept up his sharp play from districts and made six 3s. The Knights haven’t seen Skutt since opening night, a 52-32 Skutt road win.

Stu’s pick: Skutt

No. 4 Scottsbluff (25-3) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (22-4), 3:45 p.m.: After meeting in a football semifinal, here these schools are again with a state-final berth to the winner.

Stu’s pick: Roncalli

Final Saturday: 1 p.m. (NET)

CLASS C-1

No. 2 Adams Central (25-1) vs. No. 5 Ogallala (22-4), 9 a.m.: Gavin Lipovsky had the early hot hand for Adams Central, scoring 13 of his 24 in the first quarter against St. Paul. The Indians haven’t been to the finals since Class B in 1992.

Stu’s pick: Adams Central

No. 1 Auburn (27-0) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Christian (22-4), 10:45 a.m.: Lincoln Christian ground out a win over Wayne as the Crusaders go for their first finals spot since winning it all in 2011 in Class C-2.

Stu’s pick: Auburn

Final Saturday: 11 a.m. (NET)

CLASS C-2

No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (24-3) vs. No. 2 Yutan (23-3), 7 p.m. at Devaney: Yutan goes up against the Crusaders, who are looking for their first Championship Saturday since 2008 and first title since 2000.

Stu’s pick: Yutan

No. 1 BRLD (27-0) vs. No. 4 Sutton (24-2), 8:45 p.m. at Devaney: Defending champion Bancroft- Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur handled Doniphan-Trumbull for its 50th consecutive win.

Stu’s pick: BRLD

Final Saturday: 8:30 p.m. (NET)

CLASS D-1

No. 4 North Platte St. Patrick’s (23-2) vs. No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (24-5), 9 a.m. at Devaney: Hard to believe that the last time St. Patrick’s made the finals was when it won Class D in 1928 — the last year before districts were instituted.

Stu’s pick: LCC

No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (25-3) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (20-5), 10:45 a.m. at Devaney: Southern Valley’s last time in the finals was when it won C-2 in 2013.

Stu’s pick: HLHF

Final Saturday: 9 a.m. (NET)

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (26-0) vs. No. 5 Mullen (22-5), 2 p.m. at Devaney: The last time Mullen met the Flyers at state, in 2017, it was a 45-44 first-round upset for the Broncos and they went on to their only state title.

Stu’s pick: St. Francis

No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (27-1) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Parkview (20-7), 3:45 p.m. at Devaney: Second time in five years Parkview has made the semifinals. 

Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart

Final Saturday: 4:30 p.m. (NET)

