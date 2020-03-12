World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Friday's boys state basketball tournament matchups.
* * *
CLASS A
No. 3 Bellevue West (22-3) vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside (19-6), 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena: This crazy season has gone full circle for these teams. They met on opening weekend in a nearly empty gym at Lincoln Northeast. The rematch, also won by West but needing overtime, was in a nearly full house at Westside. Now they’re back in a nearly empty gym.
Stu’s pick: Bellevue West
No. 2 Millard North (23-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha South (20-5), 8:45 p.m.: South escaped with a 48-47 win over No. 1 Omaha Central when Max Polk’s jumper somehow, somehow, spun out after two trips around the rim. Next up are the Mustangs, who had Saint Thomas’ jumper of about the same length go in for a 62-60 win over Papio South. South and Millard North have not met this season.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (24-0) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael (22-5), 2 p.m.: For no tournament experience, Mount Michael came out blazing against Wahoo. Brad Bennett kept up his sharp play from districts and made six 3s. The Knights haven’t seen Skutt since opening night, a 52-32 Skutt road win.
Stu’s pick: Skutt
No. 4 Scottsbluff (25-3) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (22-4), 3:45 p.m.: After meeting in a football semifinal, here these schools are again with a state-final berth to the winner.
Stu’s pick: Roncalli
Final Saturday: 1 p.m. (NET)
CLASS C-1
No. 2 Adams Central (25-1) vs. No. 5 Ogallala (22-4), 9 a.m.: Gavin Lipovsky had the early hot hand for Adams Central, scoring 13 of his 24 in the first quarter against St. Paul. The Indians haven’t been to the finals since Class B in 1992.
Stu’s pick: Adams Central
No. 1 Auburn (27-0) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Christian (22-4), 10:45 a.m.: Lincoln Christian ground out a win over Wayne as the Crusaders go for their first finals spot since winning it all in 2011 in Class C-2.
Stu’s pick: Auburn
Final Saturday: 11 a.m. (NET)
CLASS C-2
No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (24-3) vs. No. 2 Yutan (23-3), 7 p.m. at Devaney: Yutan goes up against the Crusaders, who are looking for their first Championship Saturday since 2008 and first title since 2000.
Stu’s pick: Yutan
No. 1 BRLD (27-0) vs. No. 4 Sutton (24-2), 8:45 p.m. at Devaney: Defending champion Bancroft- Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur handled Doniphan-Trumbull for its 50th consecutive win.
Stu’s pick: BRLD
Final Saturday: 8:30 p.m. (NET)
CLASS D-1
No. 4 North Platte St. Patrick’s (23-2) vs. No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (24-5), 9 a.m. at Devaney: Hard to believe that the last time St. Patrick’s made the finals was when it won Class D in 1928 — the last year before districts were instituted.
Stu’s pick: LCC
No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (25-3) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (20-5), 10:45 a.m. at Devaney: Southern Valley’s last time in the finals was when it won C-2 in 2013.
Stu’s pick: HLHF
Final Saturday: 9 a.m. (NET)
CLASS D-2
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (26-0) vs. No. 5 Mullen (22-5), 2 p.m. at Devaney: The last time Mullen met the Flyers at state, in 2017, it was a 45-44 first-round upset for the Broncos and they went on to their only state title.
Stu’s pick: St. Francis
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (27-1) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Parkview (20-7), 3:45 p.m. at Devaney: Second time in five years Parkview has made the semifinals.
Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart
Final Saturday: 4:30 p.m. (NET)
Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrates winning against Papio South in their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A member of the janitorial staff carries a mop through the stand prior to the start of the Bellevue West game against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrates winning against Papio South in their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Saint Thomas chases down a loose ball after stealing it from Papio South's Josiah Beckenhauer during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball over Papio South's Graham Cassoutt during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Jasen Green is fouled by Papio South's Ian Medeck on a shot during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson reacts to receiving his fourth personal foul against Papio South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dunks the ball over Papio South's Daniel Brocaille during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the basket past Papillion-La Vista South's Danair Dempsey during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Saint Thomas fights past Papio South's Josiah Beckenhauer as he goes for a loose ball during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Jasen Green reacts to a dunk by Noah Erickson (not pictured) against Papio South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is fouled on a shot by Papio South's Luke Lindenmeyer (right) during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley shoots against Omaha Westside's Payson Gillespie during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Maijhe Wiley scores against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Luke Jungers scores against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley shoots against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep fans spread out as they watch their team take on Omaha Westside during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi scores against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep defenders during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Carl Brown shoots a 3-pointer against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Carl Brown scores against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas looks to the hoop against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep fans spread out as they watch their team take on Omaha Westside during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Omaha Westside bench celebrates a 3-pointer against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn is guarded by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler shoots a 3-pointer against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Nate Glantz rebounds the ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler passes the ball to Louis Fidler against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn's Caden Reynolds, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler rebounds the ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school bask