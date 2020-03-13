World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Saturday's boys state basketball championship matchups.

* * *

CLASS A

No. 2 Millard North (24-4) vs. No. 3 Bellevue West (23-3), 6:30 p.m.: Well, the Hunter Sallis-Chucky Hepburn matchup has a twist. As in the sprain, allegedly slight, of Sallis’ left ankle late in Millard North’s 80-59 ousting of returning champ Omaha South. How will this affect the Mustangs against the Thunderbirds, who want payback for a home loss Feb. 14. Who in the supporting casts will step up?

Stu’s pick: Both teams are peaking. Could be something special. Even if Sallis is less than full speed, it could be a rallying point for the Mustangs. I’ll stick anyhow with them, my pretournament pick.

CLASS B

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (25-0) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (23-4), 1 p.m.: Third rematch of the tournament for Skutt, second for Roncalli. Skutt has defeated the Crimson Pride twice, 63-42 at Roncalli and 45-44 at Skutt. The principal protagonists – Tyson Gordon for Skutt, Jack Doztler for Roncalli – meet for the last time in high school after dueling in football as well. Next scoring options are Charlie Fletcher for Skutt and Taiden Red for Roncalli.

Stu’s pick: Overtime? Skutt’s past two seasons have ended in extra-time disappointment, to York in 2018 and Lincoln Pius X last year. Roncalli has similar motivation after taking Pius to double overtime before losing in the 2019 final. I see Luke Skar having a good game, and Skutt finishes an undefeated football-basketball sweep.

CLASS C-1

No. 1 Auburn (28-0) vs. No. 5 Ogallala (23-4), 11 a.m.: We saw this matchup at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. Ogallala’s Carter Brown had 23 points and held Auburn’s Cam Binder to 12, but the Bulldogs had three more double-digit scorers in a 73-68 win. Josh Lambert, their vastly improved 6-8 center, had a team-high 21 points, CJ Hughes 19 and Ryan Binder 12. Defending champion Auburn is on a 35-game winning streak. Ogallala is in its first state final since 1992 and seeking its first title.

Stu’s pick: Since they’ve seen each other, the scouting reports should have been easier to create. Binder and Brown is one of Saturday’s best 1-on-1 duels. If this game gets nowhere near 73-68, as I suspect with Jim Weeks coaching at state, Auburn has the advantage.

CLASS C-2

No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (28-0) vs. No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (25-3), 8:30 p.m.: Both teams are coming off overtime wins, with GICC getting the more rest and needing it for 12 extra minutes — three periods — against Yutan. BRLD’s win over Sutton was its 51st in a row. BRLD will want to play with pace, the opposite of the Crusaders.

Stu’s pick: BRLD.

CLASS D-1

No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (25-5) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (21-5), 9 a.m.: Southern Valley’s subdistrict loss is distance memory after defying the ratings and seeds in beating Osmond and defending champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Eagles will be going for their first title since C-2 in 2013 against the Bears, who won C-2 titles in 1995 and 2001 as Laurel-Concord. Noah Schutte is a 2,000-point man, Ty Erwin 1,000 for the Bears.

Stu’s pick: LCC.

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (27-0) vs. No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (28-1), 4:30 p.m.: Like Skutt in Class B, St. Francis can nab an undefeated football-basketball title sweep. Eric Kessler of St. Francis and Doug Goltz of Sacred Heart last coached against each other in last fall’s Eight Man-2 semifinals, a 24-16 St. Francis win. Trevor Pfeifer is St. Francis’ career scoring leader. Tyler Witt leads Sacred Heart. Both teams weren’t taxed to the end in the semifinals.

Stu’s pick: St. Francis.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

1 of 97