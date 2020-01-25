Papillion-La Vista was unable to avenge its one loss this season.

Senior guard Ella Wedergren and her Omaha Westside teammates made sure of that.

Wedergren scored a game-high 18 points Saturday to lead the Warriors to a 51-40 win at the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena. Westside moved to 15-4 while the Monarchs fell to 14-2.

The Class A No. 5 Warriors also defeated No. 4 Papio 66-56 Jan. 2 in a Metro holiday tournament semifinal.

“They’re well-coached and well-disciplined,” Westside coach Steve Clark said. “We knew what to expect.”

The Warriors led 13-8 after the first quarter, but Papio grabbed a 23-21 halftime advantage. The game turned in the third quarter with the help of Wedergren, who scored 12 in the period.

She sank three 3-pointers to help the Warriors open a five-point advantage. The Monarchs, outscored 13-5 in the fourth quarter, were unable to make a late run.

“Ella did a nice job of stepping up and hitting some shots,” Clark said. “We’ve come to expect that from her.”

Papio coach Josh Siske said Wedergren, who was named the game’s most valuable player, was the difference.

“She took over in the third quarter,” he said. “She pulled up and hit those 3s and they were huge.”

The Monarchs couldn’t get rolling in the fourth quarter and were held to two baskets — a layup by Lindsey Ingwerson and a 3-pointer by Olivia Boudreau.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds for Westside, though she sat for much of the final quarter with four fouls. Abby Hellman helped pick up the slack, finishing with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

“Abby has a nose for the ball,” Clark said. “She did a good job and gave us a chance to give Jasmine some rest.”

Boudreau finished with 13 to pace the Monarchs while Ingwerson chipped in 11.

Both coaches said their players enjoyed the experience of playing on the Creighton women’s home court.

“High school is all about the experience,” Clark said. “They think it’s pretty cool to play here.”

Siske agreed.

“It’s a fun environment,” he said. “It’s a great event and a very nice college arena.”

Omaha Westside (15-4)..........13    8  17  13—51

Papillion-La Vista (14-2).........10  13  12    5—40

OW: Brooklyn James 6, Madilyn Siebler 2, Ella Wedergren 18, Adriana DiPrima 2, Kaitlyn Hanna 3, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 11, Abby Hellman 9.

PLV: Olivia Boudreau 13, Jenna Hoelscher 5, Anna Fitzgerald 1, Maggie Vasa 4, Erica Broin 2, Brooklyn Wrice 1, Caitlyn Ryan 3, Lindsey Ingwerson 11.

