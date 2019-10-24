...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON.
&&
VOLLEYBALL
Elkhorn South rallies from two-set deficit to defeat Millard North in Metro Conference final
For the second straight night, Elkhorn South worked its comeback magic.
And this time, the victory produced the championship trophy of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.
The Storm lost the first two sets Thursday night but rallied to defeat Millard North 13-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13 in the final at Ralston Arena. Elkhorn South did the same thing in a Wednesday semifinal against Gretna, bouncing back after dropping the first two sets.
“Our team has a lot of fight,’’ Storm coach Chelsea Potter said. “Even when we were behind I told them I was proud for what we’d already accomplished.’’
The Storm accomplished even more, winning the Metro tourney for the first time. Their performance also denied a third straight Metro title to Millard North, the defending Class A champion.
It looked bleak for Elkhorn South after the Mustangs rolled to a 12-point win in the first set. Millard North’s second-set win was perhaps even more demoralizing as the Mustangs won the final five points to win 26-24.
“Coach told us to just go out and play our game,’’ senior Ibi Green said. “No matter what happens, we always believe that we can come back.’’
The Storm did just that, though that third set was dicey. Millard North led by four points early before Elkhorn South rallied to get the match tied at 22-all on a kill by Nebraska recruit Rylee Gray.
The set was tied at 23-all when a blast by Green was ruled out by a linesman. But that call was reversed by a referee and the Storm led 24-23.
A kill by sophomore setter Madi Woodin on the next point allowed Elkhorn South to continue its comeback.
The teams fought through another close set in the fourth, with the Storm squeezing out a three-point win. An ace by Estella Zatechka forced a fifth set.
Elkhorn South opened a 7-5 advantage in the 15-point final set, which led Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson to use her first timeout. The Storm stubbornly held the lead, and Peterson used her final timeout with her team trailing 12-10.
Kills by Lexy Booth and Green put Elkhorn South on the verge of victory, and Booth ended it with a kill that caromed off the Mustangs’ libero.
“After losing those first two sets, we felt like we had nothing to lose,’’ Green said. “They were the team that was trying to defend their title.’’
Green, a UNK recruit, led the way with 23 kills. Kylie Weeks chipped in 13 kills, Gray had 12 and Booth nine.
Woodin, who dished out 53 assists, also had five kills.
UNO recruit McKenna Ruch led the Mustangs with 23 kills while Mollie Fee had 13. Molly Plahn and Eve Fountain each had eight while setter Izzy Lukens had 55 assists.
Green said the title would build momentum heading into the postseason next week.
“This is huge for us,’’ she said. “This will give us the confidence to push through districts.’’
Millard North (21-10).............25 26 23 22 13
At Elkhorn South (26-7).........13 24 25 25 15
MN (kills-aces-blocks): Kate Galvin 0-1-0, Mollie Fee 15-2-1, Molly Plahn 8-0-4, Lauren Maciejewski 10-1-0, Eve Fountain 8-2-0, Izzy Lukens 5-1-0, McKenna Ruch 23-1-5. Totals 69-8-10.
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13
Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
Class D-1: Giltner (31-2) def. Bertrand (24-8) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Class D-2: Ewing (36-0) def. Chambers (29-5) 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.