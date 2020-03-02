Bryson Hochstein drove for the winning basket with 3 seconds left as Elkhorn beat Lincoln Northeast 37-35 to go to state in its only year in Class A before returning to Class B.
The Antlers (17-7) had won only one district game since their Class B runner-up season in 2009.
Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.