Bryson Hochstein drove for the winning basket with 3 seconds left as Elkhorn beat Lincoln Northeast 37-35 to go to state in its only year in Class A before returning to Class B.

The Antlers (17-7) had won only one district game since their Class B runner-up season in 2009.

Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's paper.

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep basketball state championship covers since 2005.

1 of 30

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started