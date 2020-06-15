Drew Smith's disappointment from not hearing his name called during the MLB draft lasted just a few days.
The 2016 Elkhorn High graduate signed a free-agent deal Sunday with the Milwaukee Brewers.
“I was a little bummed that I didn’t get picked," he said. “But I wasn’t really expecting what happened on Sunday, either."
After a two-day "cooling off" period following the draft, Sunday was the first day MLB teams could begin negotiating with and signing free agents for a maximum of $20,000. The draft was pared down this year from 40 rounds to five due to the coronavirus.
Smith had been playing this spring at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound second baseman batted .315 and had 14 RBIs over 18 games before COVID-19 brought an abrupt end to the season.
“That was tough because we were really rolling," he said. “Nobody saw that coming, and it was super disappointing to have the season end that way."
Smith was a two-time All-Nebraska selection for the Antlers. He helped lead Elkhorn to the Class B title in 2016 when he batted .479 and led the state with 58 hits.
He began his collegiate career at Creighton but transferred after redshirting as a freshman. He moved on to Northeast Community College in Norfolk and had a breakout season in 2019, batting .456 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs.
Northeast reached the NJCAA Division II World Series last year and Smith had seven RBIs in one inning of a loss, belting a three-run homer and later a grand slam. He drove in nine that day, setting World Series records for most RBIs in an inning and a game.
Smith later was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year.
Then came his move to Grand Canyon, this spring’s quick start and eventually the call from the Brewers.
“I was kind of surprised because I hadn’t really heard from them," he said. “The (St. Louis) Cardinals had been talking to me and I thought I might get drafted by them."
Smith said his versatility could be a positive with Milwaukee.
“I’ve played most of the positions in the infield and outfield," he said. “Pretty much everything except pitcher and catcher."
Smith said his immediate future is unknown because of the uncertain status of MLB and the minor leagues. He said his next action would probably come in a professional fall league.
“I’m excited to get this opportunity," he said. “For me, it’s a dream come true."
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.