Eli Hustad's four touchdowns help Top 10 No. 9 Elkhorn South top No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep

Eli Hustad scored four touchdowns Friday night to lead Elkhorn South to a 42-14 win over Omaha Creighton Prep.
He scored on runs of 3, 29 and 36 yards and also caught a 17-yard TD pass.
The Storm led 7-0 after the first quarter but extended that lead to 28-0 by halftime.
Elkhorn South moved to 6-3 while Prep fell to 6-3.
