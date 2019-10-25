Eli Hustad's four touchdowns help Top 10 No. 9 Elkhorn South top No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep

Elkhorn South's Eli Hustad scored three rushing touchdowns and added a receiving score.

Eli Hustad scored four touchdowns Friday night to lead Elkhorn South to a 42-14 win over Omaha Creighton Prep.

He scored on runs of 3, 29 and 36 yards and also caught a 17-yard TD pass.

The Storm led 7-0 after the first quarter but extended that lead to 28-0 by halftime.

Elkhorn South moved to 6-3 while Prep fell to 6-3.

