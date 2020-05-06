Kale Fountain has been described as the type of baseball prospect who only comes around every couple of decades.
And on Tuesday, Fountain — who’s still in the eighth grade — announced his commitment to Florida State.
“They are obviously a top-five Division I school, and I built such a great relationship with the coaching staff and their recruiting coordinator, Mike Metcalf,” Fountain said. “Through the process I became more comfortable, and when I get to Florida State I can be the best baseball player I can be, and that is what we are looking for in a school.”
Fountain, who will be a freshman at Norris High School in the fall, isn’t your average 14-year-old. He’s 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and throws a fastball in the low to mid-80s. The Seminoles see him as a two-way player who could be a pitcher and corner infielder in college.
Florida State is regularly one of the top baseball teams in the country. The Seminoles have reached the College World Series four times since 2010 and made it to Omaha last summer in legendary coach Mike Martin’s final season. Martin’s son has since taken over as coach.
So how did FSU — which doesn’t have to travel far to fill its highly ranked recruiting classes — learn about a middle schooler in Nebraska?
The connection was made through Nebraska Prospects, a select baseball program with summer and fall teams that travel throughout the country. They regularly play in showcases in the South.
Coaches shared videos of Fountain with Metcalf at FSU about six months ago. The relationship grew from there.
Nebraska’s campus is about a 30-minute drive from Fountain’s high school, and the Huskers had shown some interest in Fountain, who camped at Auburn earlier this year. Tennessee and Kansas State have also been in contact. But Fountain decided FSU was the right choice.
“I think the goal of a recruiting process is to find a school and one you like,” he said. “If it fits, then you should go.”
Fountain was told he’s the first player FSU has offered and accepted a commitment from without a visit to campus. Once in-person recruiting restrictions are lifted, Fountain and his family plan on taking a trip to Tallahassee. But on Monday he was able to take a three-hour “virtual visit” during which he committed. Afterward, instead of celebrating, he went to The Yard, a Lincoln baseball facility, for a three-hour workout.
“It wasn’t the same, but they tried to get to everything they could show me and the whole baseball complex and facilities,” Fountain said. “They showed me the football complex and places I could eat and study. Most of the academic places were shut down, so I couldn’t see that, but I saw where Deion Sanders’ locker was and their legacy room.”
One reason for optimistic projections about Fountain are his bloodlines. His father, Mike, is 6-4 and 270 pounds; older brother Jaren is 6-4, 290.
Still, some may wonder why Fountain would make a commitment at such a young age. His dad isn’t concerned about that.
“Since he started going to the College World Series, he had always wanted to go play somewhere warm,” Mike Fountain said. “He’s mature, and during this whole process I’ve really let him do his own thing.”
And Kale Fountain is confident in his decision. Now he’s ready to prove why he deserves that scholarship.
“I built my own relationship, and the relationship grew each time I talked to the staff,” he said. “It motivates me to work hard in high school. I’m going to show those people that I belong there.”
Wait. Would a draft bonus be likely at the conclusion of his hs career? This seems more about ego at this point. Perhaps for dad? Good luck to this young man. He is now carrying a heavy burden of expectation when he should just be having fun! Hopefully the Royals will have this future hall of fame pitcher. There is something wrong with this system.
