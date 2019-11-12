No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis 64, No. 6 Plainview 20: Taylor Wemhoff ran for four touchdowns and scored another on a kickoff return following a safety in the first half for the Flyers (11-0).
No. 10 Overton 22, No. 5 Central Valley 14: Ryan Lauby scored two of the Eagles’ three touchdowns in the second quarter, and Overton (8-3) held on. Lauby scored on runs of 1 and 71 yards, while Elijah Heusinkvelt had a 48-yard TD. Max Kulhanek got a late interception to seal the win.
Pleasanton 34, Twin Loup 24: Treven Wendt returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to spark the Bulldogs (9-2). Kessler Dixon ran for 211 yards and three first-half touchdowns for Pleasanton, which will visit Overton in Monday’s semifinals.
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart 36, No. 3 Bloomfield 0: Jake Hoy ran for two touchdowns and threw one, and the Irish (11-0) pulled away with 30 points after halftime to advance to the semifinals for the sixth time in eight years. They will go on the road to play Humphrey St. Francis on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.