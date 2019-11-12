Cross County 36, Tri County 12: Carter Seim ran for 263 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars (7-4), who will visit nearby Osceola-High Plains in Monday’s semifinals. Seim also had an interception as Cross County scored 36 straight to end the game.
Osceola-High Plains 28, No. 1 Howells-Dodge 14: Keaton Van Housen rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries as the Stormdogs (9-2) erased an early 14-0 deficit. The Jaguars end the season at 10-1.
No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton 42, No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City 30: The Tigers (10-1) rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit to make the semifinals for the first time in school history.
Cambridge at Burwell: Read the full game story here.
