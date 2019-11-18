At Ed Booth Field in Clarks, a lot of Polk County folks made their way to the Merrick County town to see Osceola-High Plains rally in the fourth quarter to secure its first spot in the Eight Man-1 finals. The Stormdogs (9-3) will play Burwell, a 28-10 winner over Dundy County-Stratton, at 10:15 a.m. Monday in Memorial Stadium.

Extra bleachers were brought in and yet a large share of the crowd was standing. After all, it was the communities of Osceola, Clarks, Polk and Hordville on one side and Stromsburg and Benedict on the other.

Keaton Van Housen, who topped 2,000 yards rushing during the game, scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:28 to play. He said he wanted the ball in the worst way.

“I’m a senior,” he said. “I have to leave it all on the line.”

The Stormdogs stopped Cross County on downs on the Cougars’ final possession. Cross County (7-5), which entered the playoffs at 4-4, led for the only time in the game on Cael Lundstrom’s 23-yards pass in the end zone to Christian Rystrom with 5:43 left.

Osceola-High Plains’ winning drive consisted of 10 rushes, eight by Van Housen, and no passes.

“We got behind, the offense stepped up and the defense really stepped up,’’ said Greg Wood, who coaches the Stormdogs with longtime high school coach Bob Fuller.

Dylan Soule scored the other two touchdowns for OHP.

Cross County (7-5)...................6     8 8 8—30

At Osceola-High Plains (9-3)....8 13 6 7—34

OHP: Dylan Soule 1 run (Isiah Zelasney run)

CC: Carter Seim 18 run (pass failed)

OHP: Soule 16 run (Javier Marino kick)

OHP: Keaton VanHousen 5 run (PAT failed)

CC: Landen Berck 1 run (Isaac Noyd pass from Colton Nuttelman)

OHP: VanHousen 55 run (run failed)

CC: Cael Lundstrom 1 run (Seim run)

CC: Christian Rystrom 23 pass from Lundstrom (Rystrom run)

OHP: VanHousen 2 run (Marino kick)

Burwell 28, No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton 10

Burwell (10-2) scored 20 points after halftime to pull away from the Dundy County-Stratton (10-2) and reach their third state final in four years.

The Longhorns trailed 8-0 after the first quarter and was tied with the Tigers 8-8 at halftime.

