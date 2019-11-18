At Ed Booth Field in Clarks, a lot of Polk County folks made their way to the Merrick County town to see Osceola-High Plains rally in the fourth quarter to secure its first spot in the Eight Man-1 finals. The Stormdogs (9-3) will play Burwell, a 28-10 winner over Dundy County-Stratton, at 10:15 a.m. Monday in Memorial Stadium.
Extra bleachers were brought in and yet a large share of the crowd was standing. After all, it was the communities of Osceola, Clarks, Polk and Hordville on one side and Stromsburg and Benedict on the other.
Keaton Van Housen, who topped 2,000 yards rushing during the game, scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:28 to play. He said he wanted the ball in the worst way.
“I’m a senior,” he said. “I have to leave it all on the line.”
The Stormdogs stopped Cross County on downs on the Cougars’ final possession. Cross County (7-5), which entered the playoffs at 4-4, led for the only time in the game on Cael Lundstrom’s 23-yards pass in the end zone to Christian Rystrom with 5:43 left.
Osceola-High Plains’ winning drive consisted of 10 rushes, eight by Van Housen, and no passes.
“We got behind, the offense stepped up and the defense really stepped up,’’ said Greg Wood, who coaches the Stormdogs with longtime high school coach Bob Fuller.
Dylan Soule scored the other two touchdowns for OHP.
Cross County (7-5)...................6 8 8 8—30 At Osceola-High Plains (9-3)....8 13 6 7—34
OHP: Dylan Soule 1 run (Isiah Zelasney run)
CC: Carter Seim 18 run (pass failed)
OHP: Soule 16 run (Javier Marino kick)
OHP: Keaton VanHousen 5 run (PAT failed)
CC: Landen Berck 1 run (Isaac Noyd pass from Colton Nuttelman)
OHP: VanHousen 55 run (run failed)
CC: Cael Lundstrom 1 run (Seim run)
CC: Christian Rystrom 23 pass from Lundstrom (Rystrom run)
OHP: VanHousen 2 run (Marino kick)
Burwell 28, No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton 10
Burwell (10-2) scored 20 points after halftime to pull away from the Dundy County-Stratton (10-2) and reach their third state final in four years.
The Longhorns trailed 8-0 after the first quarter and was tied with the Tigers 8-8 at halftime.
Photos: Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
2018
Class A: Omaha Burke 24, Grand Island 20 Class B: Omaha Skutt, 48, Scottsbluff 27 Class C-1: Aurora 49, Ord 7 Class C-2: Centennial 29, Norfolk Catholic 28 (OT) Class D-1: Creighton 32, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Johnson-Brock 56, Mullen 26
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Class A: Omaha North 27, Kearney 20 Class B: York 31, Omaha Skutt 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 35, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0 Class C-2: Yutan 27, Centennial 6 Class D-1: East Butler 36, South Loup 14
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Blue Hill 23
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Class A: Bellevue West 43, Omaha North 6 Class B: Elkhorn South 34, Omaha Skutt 32 Class C-1: O'Neill 39, Wahoo Neumann 22 Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia 20, Crofton 0 Class D-1: Burwell 47, West Point GACC 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Twin Loup 28
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Class A: Millard North 21, Millard West 14 Class B: Elkhorn South 32, Aurora 21 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 27 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 36, Oakland-Craig 7 Class D-1: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 22, Chambers/Wheeler Central 20
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Class A: Omaha North 41, Omaha Creighton Prep 0 Class B: Omaha Skutt 40, Elkhorn 10 Class C-1: Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ashland-Greenwood 14 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 Class D-1: Hemingford 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8
Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan 40, Anselmo-Merna 26
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Class A: Omaha North 23, Omaha Westside 21 Class B: Omaha Skutt 30, York 0 Class C-1: Cozad 47, Ashland-Greenwood 21 Class C-2: Doniphan-Trumbull 32, David City Aquinas (10-3) 13 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan 20, Hemingford 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Stuart 14
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Class A: Millard North 17, Omaha North 14 Class B: Omaha Gross 14, Norris 7 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 35, Sutton 20 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 40, Exeter-Milligan 14
Class D-2: Giltner 42, Humphrey St. Francis 26
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Class A: Lincoln Southeast 21, Omaha Burke 9 Class B: Elkhorn 26, Crete 17 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Platteview 6 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 27, Kearney Catholic 13 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 44, West Point GACC 14
Class D-2: Sargent 21, Howells 18
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Class A: Millard North 28, Millard South 20 Class B: Crete 34, Elkhorn 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 28, Pierce 13 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Fremont Bergan 14 Class D-1: West Point GACC 45, Creighton 30
Class D-2: Howells 46, Sargent 7
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2009
Class A: Millard South 45, Millard West 17 Class B: Aurora 34, Omaha Skutt 21 Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 26, Norfolk Catholic 18 Class C-2: Ponca 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, OT Class D-1: Howells 68, Giltner 28
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 34, Hayes Center 0
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Class A: Millard West 21, Millard South 8 Class B: Aurora 20, Beatrice 14 Class C-1: Pierce 20, Boys Town 10 Class C-2: Blue Hill 14, Fremont Bergan 0 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 21
Class D-2: Ewing 49, Humphrey St. Francis 24
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
Class A: Omaha Central 26, Millard North 21 Class B: Crete 14, McCook 7, OT Class C-1: Pierce 34, Wahoo Neumann 28, OT Class C-2: Wakefield 19, Blue Hill 0 Class D-1: Pope John 39, Clarkson 30
Class D-2: Chambers 28, Elgin 24
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Class A: Kearney 41, Omaha Westside 21 Class B: Crete 28, Elkhorn 14 Class C-1: Auburn 28, Valentine 27, 2OT Class C-2: Wakefield 34, Blue Hill 7 Class D-1: Overton 32, Bancroft-Rosalie 8
Class D-2: Dodge 28, Stapleton 20
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Class A: Millard North 35, Lincoln Southwest 14 Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, McCook 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Chase County 13 Class C-2: Plainview 21, Cambridge 6 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 6
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport 34, Sargent 12
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Millard North 7 Class B: Lincoln Pius X 14, McCook 9 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 26, Boone Central 13 Class C-2: North Platte St. Patrick’s 21, Stanton 6 Class D-1: Howells 43, Overton 6
Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 36, Mullen 18
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
