Eight Man-1: Osceola/High Plains' big first half delivers title in final game as Stormdogs

Osceola-High Plains' Kyle Sterup and Dylan Soule block a punt by Burwell's Barak Birch.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Osceola/High Plains’ last game together was a winner.

The Stormdogs beat Burwell 40-34 for the Eight Man-1 championship at Memorial Stadium behind four first-half touchdowns from Dylan Soule.

The Stormdogs led 40-14 at halftime as Burwell lost four fumbles and gave up a blocked-punt touchdown.

Caleb Busch had a pair of second-half scores, but the Longhorns' rally fell short.

Osceola and High Plains are ending their co-op team after two seasons.

