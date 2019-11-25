Eight Man-1: Osceola/High Plains' big first half delivers title in final game as Stormdogs

LINCOLN — Osceola/High Plains’ last game together was a winner.
The Stormdogs beat Burwell 40-34 for the Eight Man-1 championship at Memorial Stadium behind four first-half touchdowns from Dylan Soule.
The Stormdogs led 40-14 at halftime as Burwell lost four fumbles and gave up a blocked-punt touchdown.
Caleb Busch had a pair of second-half scores, but the Longhorns' rally fell short.
Osceola and High Plains are ending their co-op team after two seasons.
Read the full story later on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
