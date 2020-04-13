Duane Mendlik

Duane Mendlik retires after winning 694 games as a boys basketball coach.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Duane Mendlik, the coach with the most boys basketball wins in state history, is retiring.

“The time has come," said Mendlik, whose 47-year career ends at Wisner-Pilger. “The coaching part, there’s still an itch for that. But things are changing, so it’s time.”

Mendlik passed Jerry Eickhoff of Hampton for the state lead in wins during the 2018-19 season. At that time he said the 2019-20 season would be his last.

He closes his career record at 694-387 after a 16-9 season with the Gators. He won 512 games in his first 35 seasons at West Point Central Catholic, which now goes by Guardian Angels. After he wasn't retained by the school in 2006, he was an assistant at Wisner-Pilger for two seasons while younger son Scott was a junior and senior.

The elder Mendlik took over the Gators in 2008-09 and collected his final 182 wins.

Only six boys basketball coaches have gotten to 600, and two are still active. Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz is at 674 after his Irish won the Class D-2 state title last month. Doug Woodard of Bellevue West is at 615 after the Thunderbirds’ Class A championship season.

The late Ed Colleran of Spalding Academy had 648 wins, and the late Fred Letheby of Madison had 612.

Mendlik, who graduated from Dodge in 1966, said the coronavirus pandemic was a factor for him. He turned in his resignation once the state closed school buildings for the remainder of the school year, and he considered the uncertainty of whether schools can reopen on time at the start of the coming school year.

His career highlights include the state championships at Central Catholic in 1998 and 1999, the state runner-up team at Wisner-Pilger when Scott was a starter and he was an assistant coach, and his induction in 2018 into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

“Every year getting a different set of kids and watching them grow, that was important too," he said. “You're not just a coach, you're kind of a father to them. Those are all things that I really enjoyed.

“As far as retiring, the biggest thing is that I'm going to miss the coaching. I'm sure of that. I graduated a pretty good group of kids and we've got a real challenge coming up next year, different styles, and I really hesitated on saying well, you know, I'd like to come back and see what I could do with that different style of kid. But I just decided, nope, let somebody else try it.”

Reporter - High school sports

