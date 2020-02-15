A seismic shift in Class A’s two biggest weights came with one decision prior to Saturday’s district wrestling tournaments.
When Millard South senior Isaac Trumble made the bump from 220 pounds to heavyweight for the District A-1 tournament at Papillion-La Vista South, it changed the postseason landscape of both brackets.
“We felt good about Isaac against anybody,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said.
That much was evident Saturday as Trumble, one of the top wrestlers in the country at 220, wasted little time in establishing himself in his new home.
The North Carolina State recruit pinned top-ranked heavyweight Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside in the first period of their district title match, one of seven gold medalists for defending Class A champion Millard South.
“It’s the same kid we’ve always seen,” Olson said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s wrestling at 285, if he’s wrestling at 220, if he’s wrestling some of the top guys in the country or if he’s wrestling a nobody off the street ... he always wrestles the same. He’s always in good position and he’s not afraid to get in there and throw some guys around.”
Olson said the plan to make the bump up has been in the works for about a month, and was primarily made to help bolster Millard South’s upper weights. Junior Connor Hoy, who had been competing as the Patriots’ heavyweight despite weighing just over 200 pounds, will now slot in at 220. Hoy finished second Saturday and is a medal contender at his new weight class.
The Patriots qualified all 14 wrestlers in the lineup for the second straight season.
Caleb Coyle (113 pounds), Aiden Robertson (126), Conor Knopick (132), Tyler Antoniak (138), Antrell Taylor (145) and Scott Robertson (152) joined Trumble as Millard South’s winners.
It was a dominating performance for a Patriot group that will be a heavy favorite to capture a fifth Class A crown in the past six seasons.
Two of the teams standing in the way — second-ranked Lincoln East and No. 4 Columbus — did their parts to at least give themselves a chance at taking down the Patriots.
East qualified 12, including seven champions, on the way to the A-4 team title in their home gym. The Spartans, who own Class A’s 2018 team title, will have their fair share of weapons to roll out at the state tournament. Both Lincoln East and Millard South have three wrestlers ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes.
Columbus, meanwhile, may have been Class A’s biggest surprise. Not because the Discoverers won the A-3 team title at Papillion-La Vista — it’s their fifth straight district championship — but because of the 11 wrestlers they qualified.
Coach Adam Keiswetter said he was “on cloud nine,” afterward.
“And it was a little bit of everything,” Keiswetter said. “The guys that were supposed to win won, and the guys that maybe weren’t supposed to win ended up winning. We had some guys rising to the occasion.”
He pointed specifically to 160 pounds, where senior Mac Shevlin finished third to qualify for state in his first varsity season. Included in Shevlin’s big day was a pair of wins over a wrestler he had lost to twice this year.
“That’s a guy that’s been working in the background when no one is looking and then shines on this stage,” Keiswetter said.
Sixth-ranked Grand Island also pushed 11 through to the state tournament in winning the District A-2 team crown in their home gym.
The most notable result from there was Omaha Burke’s top-ranked Jakason Burks coming away with a 4-2 win over No. 3 Darian Diaz of North Platte at 132 pounds in a matchup of returning state champions.
The three-day state tournament begins Thursday at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.
Class B
Hastings has already won the numbers game for next week’s state wrestling tournament.
The Class B No. 2 Tigers qualified 13, including six champions, in running away with the District B-2 team title Saturday in Blair.
They’ll take three more than anyone else in Class B, including district winners Landon Weidner (126 pounds), Bryce Brown (132), Mason Brumbaugh (152), Izaak Hunsley (160, Damen Pape (182) and Evan Morara (195).
Pierce will have 10 qualifiers after outlasting defending Class B team champion Grand Island Northwest for the B-3 team title. The Bluejays have never had a finish in the top three at the state tournament. Northwest moved seven through to state.
Bennington and Gering were Saturday’s other Class B team champions. Bennington has nine qualified — including five district champions — after winning the B-1 tournament. Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt finished fourth in the team scoring, qualifying eight.
Gering advanced seven in a District B-4 victory.
Class C
The team that owns the past three Class C state team titles will be going for a fourth with far fewer bullets than the ones chasing.
Top-ranked Valentine won the District C-4 team title in Hershey, but got only seven through to the state tournament. By comparison, No. 2 David City Aquinas qualified 12 and third-ranked David City saw 10 advance, both in district championship efforts.
Valentine had three champions — Chris Williams at 126, three-time state champion Gage Krolikowski (138) and 160-pound Chase Olson. All three are ranked No. 1 at their respective weights.
Senior Morgan McGinley, another top-ranked Badger, fell in the finals to No. 6 Trevor Widener of Bridgeport.
Fremont Bergan was the other team champion, crowning five champions as part of seven qualifiers in a C-1 title performance.
Class D
Five district champions will be part of an 11-man contingent coming to Omaha for defending Class D champion Plainview after the host Pirates ran away with the District D-1 team title Saturday.
Top-ranked Plainview had winners in Eli Lanham (106 pounds), Scout Ashburn (113), Nate Christensen (138), Alizae Mejia (170) and Collin Gale (220). Lanham and Christensen will be going for their second straight state titles next week.
Mullen, ranked second in Class D, qualified nine and crowned four champions as part of a D-4 team victory in North Platte.
Fourth-ranked Howells-Dodge and No. 7 Maxwell won team titles at D-2 and D-3, respectively. Each qualified six for the state tournament.
