Fans flocked to their screens as a result of the NSAA’s decision to limit attendance at the boys state basketball tournament.
To help accommodate those who couldn’t watch the games in person, News Channel Nebraska paid $150,000 to the National Federation of State High School Associations for the rights to digitally broadcast the tournament from all four sites on Thursday and Friday. In previous years, NCN only broadcast at Devaney Center on Thursday and at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.
As a result of the extra coverage, NCN reported that total views on its digital channel grew by more than 3,300% compared to last year. The 12 games broadcast in 2019 recorded 42,209 total views. This year for 36 games, there were 1,437,396 total views.
“The numbers this year were absolutely off the charts for the obvious reason,” said Brandon Aksamit, director of sports content for NCN.
Every game played this year had more views than the most-watched game of 2019 (Class C-1 quarterfinal between North Bend and Adams Central).
The three most-watched games this year were all in Class A: Omaha South vs. Millard North semifinal (197,033), Papio South vs. Millard North quarterfinal (73,007) and Omaha South vs. Omaha Central quarterfinal (54,836). The Class C-2 semifinals (GICC vs. Yutan and Sutton vs. BRLD) rounded out the top five. The other Class A semifinal (Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside) came in sixth with 52,652 total views.
Class A was the most-watched class with 464,214 total views, followed by Class C-2 (256,202), Class B (244,858), Class C-1 (207,795), Class D-1 (170,701) and Class D-2 (129,626).
NET broadcast the six championship games on television Saturday, but viewership numbers for individual events are not released publicly.
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games
The Bellevue West bench races to the floor following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis collapses to the court as Bellevue West celebrates their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs Chucky Hepburn following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West raises the state trophy following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn raises a piece of the net to the sky following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green looks to the basket under coverage by Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis, left, is guarded by Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championship.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas leads the team onto the court to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North fans (from left) Tate Etzelmiller, Lindsey Hyland, Ryker Etzelmiller and Katie Etzelmiller cheer as the starting lineup is announced as the team prepares to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon talks to his team during a timeout as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn and Millard North's Jadin Johnson go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler, left, and Johnathan Shanklin double team Millard North's Jasen Green during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jadin Johnson scores against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under pressure by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis jump stops before shooting against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Millard North fan plays with a blow up basketball as the Mustangs take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon yells instructions to his players as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the hoop against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Nate Glantz during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard argues over a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon argues with a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas scores against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn dribbles down the court against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin dunks the ball against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is guarded by Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn is guarded by Millard North's Jadin Johnson during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler scores against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn, left, and Millard North's Max Murrell go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn goes after a loose ball against Millard North's Max Murrell during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas reacts to a foul called on him late in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West bench watches with anticipation as the game winning free throw is shot against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart celebrates winning their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan and Jacob Hoy take to the floor before their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jarrot Simon and Humphrey St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer vie for a rebound during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.