The Class A semifinal between Millard North and Omaha South drew the most viewers of any game played during the first two days of the boys state basketball tournament.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fans flocked to their screens as a result of the NSAA’s decision to limit attendance at the boys state basketball tournament.

To help accommodate those who couldn’t watch the games in person, News Channel Nebraska paid $150,000 to the National Federation of State High School Associations for the rights to digitally broadcast the tournament from all four sites on Thursday and Friday. In previous years, NCN only broadcast at Devaney Center on Thursday and at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.

As a result of the extra coverage, NCN reported that total views on its digital channel grew by more than 3,300% compared to last year. The 12 games broadcast in 2019 recorded 42,209 total views. This year for 36 games, there were 1,437,396 total views.

“The numbers this year were absolutely off the charts for the obvious reason,” said Brandon Aksamit, director of sports content for NCN.

Every game played this year had more views than the most-watched game of 2019 (Class C-1 quarterfinal between North Bend and Adams Central).

The three most-watched games this year were all in Class A: Omaha South vs. Millard North semifinal (197,033), Papio South vs. Millard North quarterfinal (73,007) and Omaha South vs. Omaha Central quarterfinal (54,836). The Class C-2 semifinals (GICC vs. Yutan and Sutton vs. BRLD) rounded out the top five. The other Class A semifinal (Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside) came in sixth with 52,652 total views.

Class A was the most-watched class with 464,214 total views, followed by Class C-2 (256,202), Class B (244,858), Class C-1 (207,795), Class D-1 (170,701) and Class D-2 (129,626).

NET broadcast the six championship games on television Saturday, but viewership numbers for individual events are not released publicly.

