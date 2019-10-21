It was undoubtedly the toughest first-round match of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.

When it was over Monday night, 13th-seeded Millard North prevailed 25-22, 25-22 over fourth-seeded Millard West at Ralston Arena.

The Mustangs dropped to that low seed after a recent ruling by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Millard North was forced to forfeit 14 wins for using an ineligible player.

So while most of the other high-seeded teams cruised in the opening round of the 18-team event, the Wildcats drew the Mustangs — the defending Class A champions.

“We knew going in that this would be a tough match,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “Our girls played with a lot of heart, but they just nipped us.”

Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson said she was happy with the hard-fought win.

“We’ve talked a lot about staying focused,” she said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but we’re just trying to move on.”

The first set was close, with neither team leading by more than three points. Both squads had their chances late but were slowed by four straight serving errors — two for each side.

“It’s an adjustment playing here in the big arena,” Wessel said. “But I do think it’s great that we hold the tournament here.”

The Mustangs grabbed the 25-22 win on a kill by Mollie Fee.

The second set also was close and was tied for the last time at 20. Millard North won the next three points and eventually took the match on a block by McKenna Ruch.

Ruch, a UNO recruit, recently returned to the lineup after being sidelined most of the season by a broken finger.

“It helps a lot to have her back,” Peterson said. “I also thought Izzy made some great decisions.”

Setter Izzy Lukens had 23 assists. She also added five well-timed kills and a block.

Ruch led the offense with eight kills while Molly Plahn had six.

The Mustangs advance to play Millard South in a quarterfinal match Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Millard North (20-9).....25 25

Millard West (18-11)....22 22

MN (kills-aces-blocks): Mollie Fee 4-1-0, Molly Plahn 6-0-2, Lauren Maciejewski 1-0-0, Eve Fountain 5-1-0, Izzy Lukens 5-0-1, McKenna Ruch 8-0-1.

MW: Sadie Millard 2-0-4, Ella Hazen 4-1-0, Elise Gilroy 0-2-0, Bridget Smith 3-2-1, Hannah Domandle 7-0-0, Gabi Nordaker 4-0-0, Cameron Young 2-0-0.

Set assists: MN 23 (Lukens 23); MW 19 (Smith 18, Grace Schiemann 1).

Other results

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson 25-23, 25-16

Omaha South def. Omaha North 26-24, 25-19

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest 25-9 , 25-9

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha South 25-5, 25-9

Millard South def. Omaha Central 25-13, 25-15

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside 25-18, 28-26

Gretna def. Omaha Bryan 25-8, 25-10

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Burke 25-5, 26-24

Bellevue West def. Bellevue East 25-16, 25-16

Schedule

Tuesday, at Ralston Arena

East Court – 6 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-La Vista South. 7 p.m.: Gretna vs. Omaha Marian.

West Court – 6 p.m.: Millard South vs. Millard North. 7 p.m.: Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn South.

