Kearney's Jacob Hardy makes a save in 2019. This year, instead of thinking about soccer games being missed, a majority are focusing on games that could be played. “I think we have to,” Kearney boys coach Scott Steinbrook said. “You have to think about the bigger picture, but I want to be optimistic.”
Despair may have scored first, but optimism for a soccer season has equalized, and it isn’t going down without a fight.
That’s been the prevailing message among high school coaches around the state the past two weeks, even with the Nebraska School Activities Association canceling all events through May 1.
His Bearcats, Class A champions in 2018, have stayed connected through daily messaging. Steinbrook’s cellphone is getting the kind of workouts that his Kearney players are used to as he practices social distancing everywhere but social media. The program’s Twitter account has put out all-decade teams. And there are messages that go out almost daily — general, program-wide information that keeps players and parents up to date, as well as items directed at his team specifically.
Included in the latter have been individual workout plans from Kearney wrestling coach Ty Swarm, who is in charge of strength and conditioning at the school.
Steinbrook is careful, though, not to push too much toward a feeling of normalcy.
“Our guys are going a little stir-crazy,” Steinbrook said, “but I know that they’re out running and juggling a soccer ball. It’s really tempting for them to want to self-organize and get a small group of guys together and go to the park and play. The weather is getting nice, and that usually signals the time for soccer. But there will be a time for that.”
He then stopped to clarify.
“I’m hoping there will be a time for that,” Steinbrook said.
Spring practices were almost two weeks old before being halted due to the coronavirus. Tryouts concluded, cuts were made and rosters were formed. Steinbrook even gave his players their uniforms before the suspension of activities.
Defending Class A girls champion Millard West had its practices stopped a little more abruptly.
Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler said her team found out during the day that their afternoon training was off. School was canceled the next day and the team hasn’t been together since.
Soccer has taken a backseat to family health and adjusting to an online learning environment. But that doesn’t mean Tevis-Butler isn’t thinking about her team.
“I feel really bad for our seniors,” she said. “They wanted to be the first in our school’s history to repeat. They were just so gung-ho.”
One of those seniors, returning All-Nebraska selection Katie Stoneburner, said she’s learning to balance hope and realism.
The Nebraska commit isn’t ready to give up on her final chance to wear her school colors just yet.
“I pretty much live for high school season,” Stoneburner said. “I love it so much. Not being able to represent your high school one last time is heartbreaking.”
Like most athletes, it’s the unknown that’s the most difficult part. So Stoneburner controls what she can.
Her mornings are filled with online classes and the afternoons often include individual workouts at the Millard West track.
While hope isn’t completely deflated, Stoneburner admitted that she loses a little wind from her sails each day that she’s not with her teammates.
She’s heard nearly every idea for salvaging a season, including a few from her dad, and said she’d do almost anything, including going to college later, for one more run in the green and black.
