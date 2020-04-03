Decision to cancel baseball season is 'heartbreaking' for Nebraska high school players, coaches

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. ICE ACCUMULATION ON
WINDSHIELDS WHILE DRIVING IS LIKELY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
“It’s heartbreaking,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “I always felt that eventually it was coming so at least today gives us some closure.”
Led by Texas A&M commit Max Anderson, Steve Frey's Wildcats were going for a repeat state title. “It’s been mentally challenging for all of us the past few weeks but to hear for sure there won’t be any baseball made it especially tough,” Frey said.
Though most sensed it probably was inevitable, hearing about the official cancellation of the varsity baseball season due to coronavirus concerns was not easy.
Coaches and players had held out a glimmer of hope after the Nebraska School Activities Association had suspended spring sporting activities only through May 1. But the NSAA announced Thursday that all practices and competitions would be cancelled until the end of the school year.
Most teams had gotten in just a few practices before the original suspension.
“We got one scrimmage in,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “I remember telling an assistant that I hoped this wasn’t the only time we’d be able to play this spring.”
As it turned out, that’s exactly what happened.
Seeing the season disappear might have been particularly difficult for Millard South, which returned almost everyone from last year’s Class A state runner-up squad. The Patriots lost the final to Millard West 2-1 in 11 innings.
“We had 11 seniors on our team this year,” Geary said. “Every player had worked so hard to prepare and to have that taken away from them is really tough.”
One of those seniors, catcher Drew Wessel, said it’s been a difficult week.
“It’s incredibly disappointing,” he said. “To not get a chance to make a run at that state title that we all wanted is frustrating.”
Wessel, a Nebraska commit and first-team All-Nebraska selection last season, said the Patriots were prepared to make that run.
“In the four years that I’ve been here, this is the hardest that I’ve seen everybody work,” he said. “We all understand that stuff happens but we’re all still bummed out.”
Frey’s Millard West squad also was poised to make a strong bid for a repeat title. The Wildcats, led by Texas A&M commit Max Anderson, were ranked 36th nationally by MaxPreps.
“I know our guys were looking forward to showing what they could do,” Frey said. “It’s been mentally challenging for all of us the past few weeks but to hear for sure there won’t be any baseball made it especially tough.”
It wasn’t any easier at Omaha Westside, which had 12 seniors on this year’s roster. It also was going to be the only varsity head coaching season for longtime Warriors assistant Steve Clark, who took over on an interim basis for retired coach Bob Greco.
“We kind of knew this was coming but we were always hoping that we’d get something, maybe a shortened season,” Clark said. “It’s been very difficult emotionally because we know how hard these athletes have worked to prepare for it.”
Clark, who coached the girls basketball team this winter, said he also felt bad for those female players who were going to participate in other spring sports.
“There’s a feeling of emptiness,” he said. “It’s just been a sad week at Westside.”
The loss of the baseball season is made more difficult considering many felt with the return of several collegiate Division I recruits that this was shaping up as one of the best varsity seasons ever.
“When we were freshmen and sophomores, a lot of us were already looking ahead,” Wessel said. “We could see that the 2020 class was going to be something special.”
Omaha Creighton Prep coach Pat Mooney said the mood was equally somber among his Junior Jays.
“Our seniors are realizing that they’re not going to put the Prep uniform on again,” he said. “That’s probably the hardest part.”
Mooney said that adding to the frustration has been the mild spring.
“It’s been so nice outside,” he said. “You know that everybody already would have been able to get in a lot of games.”
The cancellation of the season also spells the end of a lengthy varsity coaching career. Mike Filipowicz, who has guided Omaha Gross for 31 years, said before the season this one would be his last.
“This isn’t the way I wanted it to end,” he said. “But I know it’s time to move on.”
Filipowicz, who had quadruple-bypass surgery in late December, said he wished his final season could have ended differently.
“I feel so bad for everybody, but especially the seniors,” he said. “To have baseball taken away from us in the spring is something that’s hard for all of us to comprehend.”
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
