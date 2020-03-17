Omaha Skutt senior Andrew Merfeld, shown embracing coach Kyle Jurgens after the state final, got a bonus last week: He played his last two games in front of his father, Steve Merfeld, who often is away with the Creighton basketball team.
The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the sports world last week. Nebraska continued its state boys basketball tournament with fan restrictions while many other states canceled theirs outright and NCAA Division I conferences called off their tourneys.
For one Omaha basketball family, the chaos of cancellations offered a bright spot.
Thursday was a difficult day for Steve Merfeld, the Creighton men’s basketball director of player development. His son Andrew, a senior starter on Omaha Skutt’s basketball team, tipped off against Norris in the first round of the Class B state tournament at 9 a.m.
Steve was in New York as the Jays faced St. John’s in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament. An 11 a.m. start meant he wouldn’t be able to watch Andrew and the SkyHawks.
“There are times I can watch it, but there are times where we are playing so close to it,” Steve said. “On Thursday I said, ‘Hey, I’m shutting my phone off and I don’t want to know anything until the game is over, and just text me if (Skutt) won or lost.’ I kept pulling my phone out in the media timeouts to see if we won or lost.”
Missing Andrew’s games was the norm for his dad. Steve has missed his fair share of his son’s games because of his coaching responsibilities.
“Normally when he is on the road, he usually watches it or follows the box score,” said Steve’s wife, Mary Jo. “Normally I am texting him updates, or Jeff Gordon (father of Skutt senior Tyson Gordon) texts him updates. ... He lives and breathes through his kids, and when he can’t be there, especially now that Andrew is a senior, that has been really difficult.”
Although it was difficult, Andrew got used to Steve missing games.
“It’s something I’ve had to live with throughout high school,” Andrew said. “It’s definitely hard, but before he left he gave me some words of advice and just told me to go out there and do what I do.”
As a coach, Steve said it’s really hard missing Andrew’s games.
“You don’t have a feel for why they are winning, why they are losing, what’s going wrong, what’s going right, how he’s playing, so it’s incredibly nerve-racking,” Steve said.
Senior Night for high school student-athletes is generally reserved for the school’s final home game of the season. This season that would’ve been Feb. 18 at Skutt, the same night Creighton played at Marquette.
Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens and Athletic Director Donn Kasner moved the night to the SkyHawks’ third-to-last home game on Feb. 11 so Steve could attend.
“It was big,” Andrew said. “He hasn’t been able to make many games, and being able to have him there on Senior Night was pretty special and something I will never forget.”
“The job calls, and Mac (Creighton coach Greg McDermott) has been very good about it,” Mary Jo said. “They did a couple separate flights, especially for Senior Night this year. Steve took a different flight to Seton Hall. Mac is pretty understanding with that.”
Skutt defeated Norris 66-58 in its state quarterfinal on Thursday, a game that ended just before Creighton tipped off.
With St. John’s leading 38-35 at halftime, the Big East pulled the plug on the tournament.
Those two outcomes meant Steve would be able to see his son play the final games of his high school career.
“We had talked in advance of the Big East tournament that if the situation allowed for Merf (Steve) to get back to see Andrew play we would make every effort to make it happen,” McDermott said.
Friday at 2 p.m. Skutt faced Elkhorn Mount Michael in the state semifinals. Steve was thrilled to have the opportunity to see the game.
But the setting was “extremely awkward,” Steve said before Friday’s game. “We played at Madison Square Garden in front of 400 people. This is real and this is what we are faced with right now, and hopefully four, five or six weeks, whatever it takes, we will be over this crisis and life will go on.”
He was on hand again Saturday when the SkyHawks finished the season with an undefeated record (26-0) and a state title after defeating Omaha Roncalli 59-31.
“It is refreshing,” McDermott said, “that despite the crazy way our season ended that Merf was able to celebrate with Andrew and his Skutt teammates on what was an incredible season.”
1 of 100
The Bellevue West bench races to the floor following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North fans (from left) Tate Etzelmiller, Lindsey Hyland, Ryker Etzelmiller and Katie Etzelmiller cheer as the starting lineup is announced as the team prepares to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
