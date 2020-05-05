On the soccer pitch at Creighton Prep or Skutt Catholic, Paul Bangura couldn’t be missed.

“He was a terrifically animated character,’’ current Prep soccer coach Tom Hoover said Tuesday. “He was a bit enigmatic and could be polarizing, but we loved him. It was always entertaining to be with him.”

Paul A.P. Bangura, a native of Sierra Leone who came to Omaha in 1966, died on April 29. He was 83. A private funeral will be held Wednesday with a memorial service at a later date.

Bangura taught science at Prep from 1966 to 2006. His first year, he had 190 students involved in intramural soccer. In 1970, he formed a high school club league with Rummel, Ryan and Westside the other teams.

“He was the godfather of high school soccer in Omaha, and that shouldn’t be forgotten,’’ Hoover said.

After soccer became a state-sanctioned sport in 1988, Bangura’s Prep teams captured the first two Class A championships, and a third title came in 1993. His last season with the Junior Jays was 1996, then he became co-coach and later head coach at Skutt.

The SkyHawks won four titles in his last six years before his coaching retirement in 2008.

“He brought with him a winning attitude that helped lead the Skutt Catholic boys program to state in his first year,’’ Skutt Principal Rob Meyers said. “His dedication and commitment to the soccer program helped to raise the bar for all athletic programs at Skutt Catholic.

“He became a good friend who cared a great deal for the kids that he worked with. He was a passionate, fiery coach. His speeches were memorable, and his players can probably recite them to this day. Along with many other great coaches early on, he helped set the stage for all the successes that came after. “

Hoover played for Bangura as a senior in 1981, coached lower-level soccer teams for Bangura and followed him as varsity coach. Several times they coached against each other.

“Succeeding him wasn’t awkward, but it was very profound,’’ Hoover said. “He was so gracious and didn’t try to interject any ideas or tell me what to do. He gracefully stepped aside.

“It was a very meaningful experience, just the time I had with him, to learn from him how he conducted himself as teacher and to drink in his wisdom about soccer. His stories were outstanding of his life of a boy growing up in Sierra Leone.”

One of 10 children, Bangura attended Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone and worked in the country’s audit department before receiving a government scholarship to study in the United States. He had degrees from Indiana Central College, Bradley University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He and his wife, Hannah, who died in 2005, had 10 children. Six daughters survive him: Luella, Lucille, Lucia Paula, Taeme, Vivat and Sira. Also surviving him are eight grandchildren and special friend Jackie Lithgow.

“I still call him Mr. Bangura,’’ Hoover said. “I never could call him Paul.”

