On the soccer pitch at Creighton Prep or Skutt Catholic, Paul Bangura couldn’t be missed.
“He was a terrifically animated character,’’ current Prep soccer coach Tom Hoover said Tuesday. “He was a bit enigmatic and could be polarizing, but we loved him. It was always entertaining to be with him.”
Paul A.P. Bangura, a native of Sierra Leone who came to Omaha in 1966, died on April 29. He was 83. A private funeral will be held Wednesday with a memorial service at a later date.
Bangura taught science at Prep from 1966 to 2006. His first year, he had 190 students involved in intramural soccer. In 1970, he formed a high school club league with Rummel, Ryan and Westside the other teams.
“He was the godfather of high school soccer in Omaha, and that shouldn’t be forgotten,’’ Hoover said.
After soccer became a state-sanctioned sport in 1988, Bangura’s Prep teams captured the first two Class A championships, and a third title came in 1993. His last season with the Junior Jays was 1996, then he became co-coach and later head coach at Skutt.
The SkyHawks won four titles in his last six years before his coaching retirement in 2008.
“He brought with him a winning attitude that helped lead the Skutt Catholic boys program to state in his first year,’’ Skutt Principal Rob Meyers said. “His dedication and commitment to the soccer program helped to raise the bar for all athletic programs at Skutt Catholic.
“He became a good friend who cared a great deal for the kids that he worked with. He was a passionate, fiery coach. His speeches were memorable, and his players can probably recite them to this day. Along with many other great coaches early on, he helped set the stage for all the successes that came after. “
Hoover played for Bangura as a senior in 1981, coached lower-level soccer teams for Bangura and followed him as varsity coach. Several times they coached against each other.
“Succeeding him wasn’t awkward, but it was very profound,’’ Hoover said. “He was so gracious and didn’t try to interject any ideas or tell me what to do. He gracefully stepped aside.
“It was a very meaningful experience, just the time I had with him, to learn from him how he conducted himself as teacher and to drink in his wisdom about soccer. His stories were outstanding of his life of a boy growing up in Sierra Leone.”
One of 10 children, Bangura attended Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone and worked in the country’s audit department before receiving a government scholarship to study in the United States. He had degrees from Indiana Central College, Bradley University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He and his wife, Hannah, who died in 2005, had 10 children. Six daughters survive him: Luella, Lucille, Lucia Paula, Taeme, Vivat and Sira. Also surviving him are eight grandchildren and special friend Jackie Lithgow.
“I still call him Mr. Bangura,’’ Hoover said. “I never could call him Paul.”
1 of 11
First row: Gwen Lane and Regan Zimmers. Second row: Delaney Gunn, Brian Covarrubias, Lindsey Prokop, Royce Austen, Maddie Smith, Laurin Mertz and Rylie Albers. Third row: Tyler Sanne, Mackenzie Boeve, Emma Wilson, Delaney Stekr, Carlos Salazar, Luka Nedic and Jacob Hardy. Top row: Jonathan Velasquez, Cole Quandt, Novoa, Johan Centeno and Duncan McGuire. Not pictured is Elkhorn's Skylar Heinrich.
Back row from left: Omaha Burke’s Zach Robbins, Elkhorn South’s Hunter Albers, Ralston’s Diego Gutierrez, Omaha South’s Isaac Cruz, Omaha Central’s Jackson Ferris, Fremont’s Nolan Dillon, Omaha Westside’s Jack Finocchiaro, Lincoln North Star’s Jonathan Velasquez, Millard West’s Erik Fahner and Creighton Prep’s Ed Gordon. Bottom, from left: Bellevue West’s Courtney Wallingford, Omaha Marian’s Rachel Johnson, Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Davis, Millard North’s Bailey Cascio, Omaha Skutt’s Madi McKeever, Millard West’s Sydney Cassalia, Omaha Westside’s Emily Torres, Omaha Marian’s Emma Nelson, Millard South’s Lindsey Prokop, Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich. Matt Smith and Kenzie Harte are not pictured.
Back row from left to right: Maddy Henry, Matt Smith, Rachel Johnson, Joe Fehr, Marisa Windingstad, Sydney Cassalia, Jake Bos, Alex Gomez, Charlie Harte, Austin Mishou; Front row from left to right: Brenna Ochoa, Bailey Cascio, Miranda Swift, Ed Gordon, Adam Dejka, Cassie Legband, Alvaro Elizarraga, Hannah Davis, Jack Finocchiaro, Jaylin Bosak are the 2016 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley and Annie Sullivan are not pictured.
From left to right, Abby Meader, Isaac Armstrong, Vince Nolette, Emily Romero, Michelle Xiao, Angel Jacinto, Alvaro Elizarraga, Marisa Windingstad, Jake Kennedy, Nick Scalora, Maddy Henry, Margaret Begley, Cassie Legband, Sydney Cassalia, Brenna Ochoa, Alec Foltz, Cullen Fisch, Connor Tupper, Jordan Cahill, Susie Dineen and Carsen Lundgren are the 2015 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley is not pictured.
Back row, from left, Abby Meader, Allison Key, Mark Moulton, Megan McCashland, Rachel Brennan, Brock Fitzgerald, Abel Alvarado, Ali Sodal, Taylor Saucier, Michael Kluver, Landon Sibole, Jordan Cassalia. Front row, left to right, Damien Austen, Lucas Venegas, Eduardo Gamboa, Michael Jaime, Emily Roll, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Alex Prusa, Liz Bartels, Maddie Elliston.
Boys first team: Lance Johnson, Kearney; Matt Sifers, Millard West; Chase Beiermann, Columbus Scotus; Josh Gable, Kearney; Luke Theimer, Millard South; Aaron Mulgrue, Lincoln Southwest; Alec Lerner, Om. Burke; Steve Thyden, Om. Westside; Michael Burke, Om. Skutt; Brian Kudron, Millard West; Larry Mason Om. Burke.
Girls first team: Caitlin Stier, Om. Westside; Stacy Bartels, Om. Skutt; Mayme Conroy, Om. Skutt; Katie Pickinpaugh, Millard West; Brittney Neumann, Millard North; Bri Exstrom, Lincoln Southwest; Megan Merrill, Millard West; Alexa Lind, Om. Skutt; Allie Adam, Millard West; Sarah Nelson, Om. Westside; Amanda Woelfel, Millard North.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Back row, from left, Holly Hild, Abby Meader, Elmer Garcia, Paige Phipps, Nick Hinds, Megan McCashland, Jonah Garbin, Madison Henry. Front row, from left, Peter Schropp, Faith Carter, Hannah Schafers, Damien Austen, Justin Wiley, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Chase McCann, Landon Sibole (kneeling), James Narke (sitting), Quinn Nelson. Not pictured: Hannah Davis.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorary team captains Jackie Tondl of Omaha Marian and Mark Moulton of Omaha Creighton Prep.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorary team captains Logan Mendez of Grand Island and Rachel Brennan of Millard North.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorary team captains Omaha South's Manuel Lira and Omaha Skutt's Mayme Conroy.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honorary team captains Molly Thomas of Millard North and Devon Strecker of Millard South.
