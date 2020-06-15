Gov. Pete Ricketts will allow contact sports in the state to resume on July 1. 

That means the Nebraska Shrine Bowl can be played July 11 in Kearney. Also, high school football and basketball players and wrestlers can join the rest of their classmates in summer workouts.

NSAA executive director Jay Bellar was sent a copy of the state’s Directed Health Measure for Phase 3 reopening by The World-Herald after the governor failed to address that provision during Monday’s press briefing,

Bellar said the NSAA will consider what it needs to do and will contact schools as soon as it can with updated guidelines.

