Nebraska native Cody Fisher is returning to the state to take over as Omaha Burke’s new boys basketball coach.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Fisher said.. “My family and I are excited to get to Omaha and meet everybody and get to work with our kids. I know that things are a little different right now, but I know that we all have the same energy and desire to get to work.”

Fisher, 34, has spent the last two years as an assistant basketball coach and head track coach at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas. Before Chaparral, Fisher was 67-31 as the head coach at Sioux City North from 2012-16.

When the Burke job came open this spring, he felt like it was something he needed to pursue.

“Burke is always a job I have had my eye on,” Fisher said. “You look at some of the guys that have come through there in the past and they have had some studs. I look at it as a sleeping giant. It’s a great opportunity to be in a school that has some players and has a very proud athletic tradition in all sports.”

Fisher started his coaching career as an assistant at Lincoln Southwest, his alma mater. He followed that with assistant coaching stints at Lincoln High, Grand Island and South Sioux City.

“I’ve seen all kinds of kids and (Burke’s) a diverse school. It’s one of those deals that is a fit,” he said. “I see Burke as a school where I can see my son play there and retire there.”

