They may save their best for last, but Plainview sure wasn’t too shabby to start, either.

The top-ranked Pirates moved six through to the semifinals, sprinting out to a Day 1 lead in the Class D team standings at the CHI Health Center on Thursday.

While a second straight state title might be closer, Plainview coach Dean Boyer said there was plenty of work to do.

“I thought we wrestled OK,” he said. “I thought maybe we could get another one that we didn’t quite get, but overall, we did pretty well. The guys that got beat today, they’ve got to bounce back.”

The Pirates won nine of 11 first-round matches, then followed that with four victories carrying bonus points in the quarterfinals. In all, they racked up 10 pins and a pair of technical falls Thursday.

Four of Plainview’s six semifinalists were there a year ago, too.

“I don’t think any of our six guys will have the lights be too bright for them,” Boyer said. “We wrestle a lot of people, we travel a lot, and spend a lot of time in the offseason wrestling. So I’ll be shocked if any of the six are overwhelmed.”

They’ll have two semifinalists at 106 pounds — top-ranked Eli Lanham and No. 3 Ashton Dane. Class D rules allow for teams to have two wrestlers at a weight class, though only one (Lanham) can score team points.

Wins by both would be the first time in state tourney history that teammates have reached the finals. Lanham, the defending champ in Class D at 106, will meet No. 6 Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup, while Dane gets second-ranked Hunter Bennet of Elkhorn Valley.

The Pirates also have semifinalists in Scout Ashburn (113 pounds), Nate Christensen (138), Alizae Mejia (170) and Collin Gale (220).

Christensen, ranked No. 1 in Class D, is a two-time finalist and a returning champion. Ashburn and Gale, ranked first and second in their respective weight classes, both reached last year’s semifinals. Each faces the No. 3 wrestler at their weight to move to Saturday’s championship round.

But Boyer said it may be the five who lost Thursday that decide the team race.

“I think we won the tournament last year because our guys wrestled back well,” he said. “We always talk about wrestling to get to the highest place. If first isn’t there, wrestle for third. If third isn’t there, fifth is there. We’ve got to have those guys bounce back. We can’t have one loss turn into two losses.

“We just go out and focus on scoring points, doing the best we can, and the team race will take of itself.”

Second-ranked Mullen trails the Pirates by 17 points going into Friday. The Broncos pushed four through to the semifinals. Third-ranked Neligh-Oakdale and No. 4 Howells-Dodge hold those two positions in the team standings after Day 1.

Semifinals to watch

106 — Ashton Dane, Plainview (38-4), vs. Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (31-3): If No. 3 Dane goes against the ratings and beats No. 2 Bennett, it’s possible he could see top-ranked Eli Lanham — his Plainview teammate — on Saturday. A new rule for Class D allowed schools to enter two wrestlers in a weight division.

126 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland (41-0), vs. Gaven Schernikau, Centennial (46-7): Undefeated but ranked third, Foster meets No. 5 after Schernikau beat top-ranked Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley.

145 — Matt VanPelt, Southwest (47-3), vs. Colton Holthus, Garden County (42-3): No. 4 VanPelt’s tiebreaker decision against top-ranked Cooper Coons of Twin Loup helped open up this weight. Holthus, at No. 3, is the highest-ranked wrestler left.

170 — Issiah Borgmann, Stanton (43-1), vs. Dylan Soule, High Plains (39-7): Borgmann is ranked first and Soule second.

220 — Clayton Hassett, Mullen (46-3), vs. Collin Gale, Plainview (42-2): Hassett’s quarterfinal win over Husker football walk-on Braden Klover of Southern pits him against Gale in what could be a swing match for the team race.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling day one

1 of 48

nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781, twitter.com/nickrubek

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started