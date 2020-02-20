They may save their best for last, but Plainview sure wasn’t too shabby to start, either.
The top-ranked Pirates moved six through to the semifinals, sprinting out to a Day 1 lead in the Class D team standings at the CHI Health Center on Thursday.
While a second straight state title might be closer, Plainview coach Dean Boyer said there was plenty of work to do.
“I thought we wrestled OK,” he said. “I thought maybe we could get another one that we didn’t quite get, but overall, we did pretty well. The guys that got beat today, they’ve got to bounce back.”
The Pirates won nine of 11 first-round matches, then followed that with four victories carrying bonus points in the quarterfinals. In all, they racked up 10 pins and a pair of technical falls Thursday.
Four of Plainview’s six semifinalists were there a year ago, too.
“I don’t think any of our six guys will have the lights be too bright for them,” Boyer said. “We wrestle a lot of people, we travel a lot, and spend a lot of time in the offseason wrestling. So I’ll be shocked if any of the six are overwhelmed.”
They’ll have two semifinalists at 106 pounds — top-ranked Eli Lanham and No. 3 Ashton Dane. Class D rules allow for teams to have two wrestlers at a weight class, though only one (Lanham) can score team points.
Wins by both would be the first time in state tourney history that teammates have reached the finals. Lanham, the defending champ in Class D at 106, will meet No. 6 Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup, while Dane gets second-ranked Hunter Bennet of Elkhorn Valley.
The Pirates also have semifinalists in Scout Ashburn (113 pounds), Nate Christensen (138), Alizae Mejia (170) and Collin Gale (220).
Christensen, ranked No. 1 in Class D, is a two-time finalist and a returning champion. Ashburn and Gale, ranked first and second in their respective weight classes, both reached last year’s semifinals. Each faces the No. 3 wrestler at their weight to move to Saturday’s championship round.
But Boyer said it may be the five who lost Thursday that decide the team race.
“I think we won the tournament last year because our guys wrestled back well,” he said. “We always talk about wrestling to get to the highest place. If first isn’t there, wrestle for third. If third isn’t there, fifth is there. We’ve got to have those guys bounce back. We can’t have one loss turn into two losses.
“We just go out and focus on scoring points, doing the best we can, and the team race will take of itself.”
Second-ranked Mullen trails the Pirates by 17 points going into Friday. The Broncos pushed four through to the semifinals. Third-ranked Neligh-Oakdale and No. 4 Howells-Dodge hold those two positions in the team standings after Day 1.
Semifinals to watch
106 — Ashton Dane, Plainview (38-4), vs. Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (31-3): If No. 3 Dane goes against the ratings and beats No. 2 Bennett, it’s possible he could see top-ranked Eli Lanham — his Plainview teammate — on Saturday. A new rule for Class D allowed schools to enter two wrestlers in a weight division.
126 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland (41-0), vs. Gaven Schernikau, Centennial (46-7): Undefeated but ranked third, Foster meets No. 5 after Schernikau beat top-ranked Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley.
145 — Matt VanPelt, Southwest (47-3), vs. Colton Holthus, Garden County (42-3): No. 4 VanPelt’s tiebreaker decision against top-ranked Cooper Coons of Twin Loup helped open up this weight. Holthus, at No. 3, is the highest-ranked wrestler left.
170 — Issiah Borgmann, Stanton (43-1), vs. Dylan Soule, High Plains (39-7): Borgmann is ranked first and Soule second.
220 — Clayton Hassett, Mullen (46-3), vs. Collin Gale, Plainview (42-2): Hassett’s quarterfinal win over Husker football walk-on Braden Klover of Southern pits him against Gale in what could be a swing match for the team race.
1 of 48
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Lincoln Southeast wrestlers, from left, Caleb Durr, Cody Genetti, John Friendt and Jose Hinz wait for their matches on the bumper of an ambulance during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam, left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Durden at 106 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Grand Island's Blake Cushing wrestles Omaha Central's Ryan Turner at 126 pounds as his nose is stuffed with cotton to prevent bleeding during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The Columbus High School fan section goes wild, cheering for Mac Shevlin after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mac Shevlin celebrates with his coaches after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith at 160 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart, top, wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The referee watches for a pin as Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart celebrates his win over Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman lifts Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas as they wrestle at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman,left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
High Plains Community's Dylan Soule, left, defeats Sutherland's Gavin White at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, top, wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast wrestlers, from left, Caleb Durr, Cody Genetti, John Friendt and Jose Hinz wait for their matches on the bumper of an ambulance during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matches begin for Class A and Class D during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam, left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Durden at 106 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ryan Turner lifts Grand Island's Blake Cushing into the air during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Blake Cushing wrestles Omaha Central's Ryan Turner at 126 pounds as his nose is stuffed with cotton to prevent bleeding during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor wrestles Columbus High's Levi Bloomquist at 145 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Columbus High School fan section goes wild, cheering for Mac Shevlin after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mac Shevlin celebrates with his coaches after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith at 160 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart, top, wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The referee watches for a pin as Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart celebrates his win over Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Grant Lyman, left, wrestles Bellevue East's Ashton Evans at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman lifts Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas as they wrestle at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman,left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
High Plains Community's Dylan Soule, left, defeats Sutherland's Gavin White at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.