KEARNEY, Neb. — Burwell ran into a buzzsaw in Plainview.

The top-ranked and defending state champion Pirates were too much for the Longhorns, taking the Class D state dual title with a 54-21 win Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

It was the second straight season Plainview has defeated Burwell in the Class D final. The Pirates downed the Longhorns 48-27 in last year’s final.

“Last year was fun, and the kids wanted to do it again,” Plainview coach Dean Boyer said.

Burwell co-coach Luke Gideon was impressed with Plainview.

“Plainview is tough. Regardless of any class, I think they can compete with any team — dual-wise,” Gideon said. “They are as good as any team out there, and we knew that coming in.”

Burwell grabbed the early momentum when Tate Phillips, No. 6 at 120 pounds, pinned Scout Ashburn, No. 1 at 113 pounds, after the Pirates bumped him up a weight class.

But Plainview took control after that, winning the next five matches, including pins by Keagan Mosel (132), Bode Wortman (145) and Will Gunning (No. 3 at 152). Nate Christensen (No. 2 at 138) recorded a forfeit, and Tanner Frahm (126) posted a 4-0 win over Hays Jensen.

Lucas Hammer (195) and Collin Gale (No. 2 at 220) also recorded pins for the Pirates, while Ashton Dane (No. 3 at 106) and Eli Lanham (No. 1 at 106), who moved up to 113, grabbed forfeit victories. Alizae Mejia (No. 3 at 170) picked up a 6-1 decision over Alex Gideon.

Plainview posted dominating wins over No. 8 Winside (76-4) and No. 4 Mullen (50-14) before the championship dual with Burwell.

Results

120: Tate Phillips, BUR, pinned Scout Ashburn, PLA, no time given. 126: Tanner Frahm, PLA, dec. Hays Jensen, BUR, 4-0. 132: Keagan Mosel, PLA, pinned Cooper Phillips, BUR, 1:38. 138: Nate Christensen, PLA, won by forf. 145: Bode Wortman, PLA, pinned Cody Mayfield, BUR, 0:37. 152: Will Gunning, PLA, pinned Dominic Tolfa, BUR, 2:19. 160: Jace Ostrom, BUR, dec. Matt Christensen, PLA, 6-4, SV-1. 170: Alizae Mejia, PLA, dec. Alex Gideon, BUR, 6-1. 182: Corey Dawe, BUR, won by forf. 195: Lucas Hammer, PLA, pinned Tyler Dawe, BUR, 4:40. 220: Collin Gale, PLA, pinned Jacob Busch, BUR, 4:46. 285: Hunter Mayfield, BUR, pinned Julio Tellez, PLA, 0:32. 106: Ashton Dane, PLA, won by forf. 113: Eli Lanham, PLA, won by forf.

2019 Nebraska state wrestling gallery of champions

