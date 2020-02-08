...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BURT, DODGE, WASHINGTON, BUTLER,
SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS AND SEWARD COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA AND
HARRISON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
WRESTLING
Class D: No. 1 Plainview successfully defends state wrestling dual title
“Plainview is tough. Regardless of any class, I think they can compete with any team — dual-wise,” Gideon said. “They are as good as any team out there, and we knew that coming in.”
Burwell grabbed the early momentum when Tate Phillips, No. 6 at 120 pounds, pinned Scout Ashburn, No. 1 at 113 pounds, after the Pirates bumped him up a weight class.
But Plainview took control after that, winning the next five matches, including pins by Keagan Mosel (132), Bode Wortman (145) and Will Gunning (No. 3 at 152). Nate Christensen (No. 2 at 138) recorded a forfeit, and Tanner Frahm (126) posted a 4-0 win over Hays Jensen.
Lucas Hammer (195) and Collin Gale (No. 2 at 220) also recorded pins for the Pirates, while Ashton Dane (No. 3 at 106) and Eli Lanham (No. 1 at 106), who moved up to 113, grabbed forfeit victories. Alizae Mejia (No. 3 at 170) picked up a 6-1 decision over Alex Gideon.
Plainview posted dominating wins over No. 8 Winside (76-4) and No. 4 Mullen (50-14) before the championship dual with Burwell.
Results
120: Tate Phillips, BUR, pinned Scout Ashburn, PLA, no time given. 126: Tanner Frahm, PLA, dec. Hays Jensen, BUR, 4-0. 132: Keagan Mosel, PLA, pinned Cooper Phillips, BUR, 1:38. 138: Nate Christensen, PLA, won by forf. 145: Bode Wortman, PLA, pinned Cody Mayfield, BUR, 0:37. 152: Will Gunning, PLA, pinned Dominic Tolfa, BUR, 2:19. 160: Jace Ostrom, BUR, dec. Matt Christensen, PLA, 6-4, SV-1. 170: Alizae Mejia, PLA, dec. Alex Gideon, BUR, 6-1. 182: Corey Dawe, BUR, won by forf. 195: Lucas Hammer, PLA, pinned Tyler Dawe, BUR, 4:40. 220: Collin Gale, PLA, pinned Jacob Busch, BUR, 4:46. 285: Hunter Mayfield, BUR, pinned Julio Tellez, PLA, 0:32. 106: Ashton Dane, PLA, won by forf. 113: Eli Lanham, PLA, won by forf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.