...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
Plainview's Eli Lanham slams Twin Loup's Nolan Osborn on the mat during their Class D 106-pound semifinal match.
Before its 170-pound semifinal got crazy, Plainview already had three in Saturday’s Class D finals.
And Alizae Mejia made it four.
The junior, who reached the semifinal via an ultimate tiebreaker in Thursday’s quarterfinal, improved to 30-0 with a 6-4 decision over North Platte St. Patrick’s senior Talan McGill.
But it wasn’t without controversy.
The clock was inadvertently reset with 55 seconds left in the second period, leading to what officials deemed 30 seconds of “bad time,” Plainview coach Dean Boyer said. That resulted in points being taken off the board. The scoreboard was showing Mejia up 7-6, but then it was changed to a 6-4 lead after the period ended.
“We lost a takedown, and they lost an escape,” Boyer said. “Both refs, myself, the scorekeeper and the other coach all agreed that it was 6-4 red (Mejia). Whether it was really that or not, I don’t know, but everybody there agreed 6-4 red.”
Mejia then held on in the third period to secure the win. But after Mejia’s hand was raised, a St. Patrick’s coach was adamant that the score should have been reversed with McGill winning. That coach continued to plead his case, and Boyer returned to the mat a second time.
“We agreed to 6-4, and we wrestled a whole period,” Boyer was overheard saying. After further debate involving officials and the St. Patrick’s coach, the final score was upheld.
“It was so crazy. I don’t even know what to think at all,” Mejia said.
It followed the quarterfinal win over Gunner Reimers of Palmer that was decided via ultimate tiebreaker after they finished regulation and two sudden-victory periods knotted 5-5.
“It must be meant to be that he was supposed to make the finals, I can tell you that, because some controversy happened in both of them,” Mejia said.
Plainview leads Class D with 121 points. Mullen is in second with 88.
Plainview’s other finalists are Eli Lanham at 106, Scout Ashburn at 113 and Nate Christensen at 138.
Lanham, a junior, will go for his second straight 106-pound title after he beat Twin Loup sophomore Nolan Osborn for an 18-3 technical fall. Ashburn, a sophomore, reached the finals when he scored a 9-2 decision over Cayden Ellis of Winside. Christensen, a senior, followed at 138 pounds with a 16-1 technical fall.
For the second day in a row, Boyer didn’t need a lengthy opening statement to assess his team’s performance.
“We competed very hard, and we wrestled well,” he said. “Overall, we wrestled well.”
It was, almost verbatim, what he said Thursday.
“It sounds like yesterday,” he said. “Yes, it does.”
Finals to watch
113 — Scout Ashburn, Plainview (45-5) vs. Eli Paxton, Mullen (47-7): Paxton is the only freshman finalist in Class D.
126 — Shaye Wood, Central Valley (42-5) vs. Gaven Schernikau, Centennial (47-7): Wood goes for a repeat title. He beat the Bronco senior 4-0 in their district final.
138 — Nate Christensen, Plainview (48-1) vs. Gabe Escalante, Winside (39-7): The Winside sophomore has lost twice to 2019 winner Christensen.
285 — Kien Martin, Overton (32-1) vs. Marcus Cave, Weeping Water (51-3): Last year’s final between these two was a 6-4 sudden-victory decision by Martin.
CLASS A Finals to watch SAturday
120 — Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (43-1) vs. Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central (34-1): In last year’s final, Grice won state as a freshman with his ultimate tiebreaker decision over Haynes. This season, Grice won by forfeit at Metros.
132 — Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke (47-0) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (38-2): Club teammates know each other’s styles. Burks is going for a third title before going to Oklahoma State.
160 — Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East (55-0) vs. Ethan Valencia, Millard West (37-5): Mayfield could be East’s second two-time champion in as many years.
195 — Tony Pray, Omaha Creighton Prep (48-0) vs. Kasten Grape, Columbus (55-1): Grape won his title last year on an 8-4 decision over Pray, who owns a 14-5 win over him this season.
285 — Isaac Trumble, Millard South (49-0) vs. Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (40-2): Before he heads to North Carolina State, Trumble must wrestle an All-Nebraska lineman for a repeat title.
Sutherland's Samuel Foster is wrestled by Centennial's Gaven Schernikau during their match on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
