KEARNEY, Neb. — Alayna Vargas ended Rylee Rice’s bid to be a four-time state cross country champion and started her own.
The Hastings St. Cecilia freshman took the lead from Rice with about 1,000 meters left in the Class D girls race Friday at Kearney Country Club and won in a breeze.
“I knew going in I had to stay by her," Vargas said. “I never really saw this coming. I’m like shaky.”
Class B winner Chesley Espinosa of crosstown Hastings ran against her this season.
“It went really for her," Espinosa said. “I was right behind her. She’s a good runner. From what I saw she did a really good job of concentrating and not let anything distract her.”
Rice has been taped up most of the season. She has had injuries during cross country and track seasons the past couple years.
She still led Ainsworth to a third Class D team title in a row. The Bulldogs’ 63 points topped the 76 by Bloomfield-Wausa. Ceeanna Beel was 15th overall for Ainsworth, with Molly Salzman and Bria Delimont the next two Bulldog finishers.
Boys winner Payton Davis of David City Aquinas was in his first year of the sport after two years on the Monarchs’ football team.
“Football just wasn’t my thing,” he said. “I love running. Even though I want to quit all the time, I want to have fun.
“I wanted to give up a lot. But, I don’t know, I just found it somewhere deep within me and I brought it out. It’s pretty surreal. Like I remember in middle school I wanted to be a state champion so bad.
“Freshman year in track I didn’t really have a chance but sophomore year, I was ranked No. 1 going into state in the two-mile but it didn’t happen.”
Axtell’s first boys title in cross country came on a 2-4 finish by Lincoln Trent and Jaron Bergstrom. The Wildcats nipped Aquinas 69-80, with St. Paul third with 93. Elijah Lopez and Zach Hinrichs were Axtell’s other scorers.
