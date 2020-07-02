Humphrey St. Francis

Humphrey St. Francis won a state championship in football and finished runner-up in volleyball and boys and girls basketball.

For the first time since 2008, Humphrey St. Francis is the Class D All-Sports champion.

And with good reason. The Flyers won a state football title and were in state finals in three other sports — volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball.

St. Francis finished with 74 points in a sports year shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. Spring sports were canceled.

The Flyers tied Falls City Sacred Heart for first in the boys standings and Pleasanton for first in the girls race. Sacred Heart was second in the combined boys-girls standings with 64 points and Pleasanton third with 50.

St. Francis was the undefeated champion in Eight Man-2 football, rolling Pleasanton 70-16 in the title game at Memorial Stadium. In their other state finals, the Flyers lost in five sets to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in D-2 volleyball, 59-51 to Wynot in D-2 girls basketball and 45-33 to Sacred Heart in D-2 boys basketball.

Sacred Heart was second in the final Eight Man-2 football ratings and its D-2 basketball title allowed the Irish boys to match St. Francis with 38 points.

Pleasanton’s girls never had been in the top three in All-Sports scoring, but went undefeated in D-1 volleyball and finished third in the D-1 volleyball ratings to tie St. Francis with 36 points.

Combined boys-girls: Humphrey St. Francis 74, Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Pleasanton 50, Humphrey/LHF 36, Mullen 35.5, Johnson-Brock 34, Wynot 34, Plainview 31, BDS 28, Lawrence-Nelson 28, McCool Junction 26, CWC 26, Howells-Dodge 24.5, Laurel-CC 20, Harvard 20, Overton 20, Diller-Odell 20, Burwell 19.5, North Platte St. Pat's 19, Bloomfield 18.5, Southern Valley 18, Fullerton 17, Axtell 16, Loomis 16, Lincoln Parkview 16, Cody-Kilgore 16, Weeping Water 14.5, Sioux County 14, Sterling 14, Creek Valley 12, Pender 12, Bertrand 12, Paxton 10, High Plains 10, Osceola 10, Ansley-Litchfield 9, Central Valley 8, O'Neill St. Mary's 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Maywood-Hayes Center 8, Garden County 8, Elkhorn Valley 7.5, Shelton 7, Arthur County 7, Osmond 6, Twin Loup 6, Randolph 6, Giltner 6, Winside 5, Wausa 4.5, Kenesaw 4, Mead 4, Deshler 4, Red Cloud 4, Silver Lake 4, Nebraska Christian 4, Elm Creek 2, Sandhills Valley 2, South Loup 2, Thayer Central 2, Anselmo-Merna 2, Bellevue Cornerstone 1.

Boys: Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Humphrey St. Francis 38, Plainview 31, Humphrey/LHF 26, Johnson-Brock 26, Mullen 25.5, Howells-Dodge 24.5, Laurel-CC 20, Harvard 20, Burwell 19.5, Southern Valley 18, McCool Junction 18, Axtell 16, Lincoln Parkview 16, Cody-Kilgore 16, Pleasanton 14, Bloomfield 14, Sioux County 14, Fullerton 12, North Platte St. Pat's 12, Creek Valley 12, Paxton 10, High Plains 10, Loomis 10, Osceola 10, Ansley-Litchfield 9, Overton 8, O'Neill St. Mary's 8, Elkhorn Valley 7.5, Shelton 7, Arthur County 7, Osmond 6, Central Valley 6, Twin Loup 6, Randolph 6, Weeping Water 4.5, Kenesaw 4, Deshler 4, Red Cloud 4, Winside 3, Elm Creek 2, Mead 2, Sandhills Valley 2, Bellevue Cornerstone 1.

Girls: Pleasanton 36, Humphrey St. Francis 36, Wynot 34, BDS 28, Lawrence-Nelson 28, CWC 26, Falls City Sacred Heart 26, Diller-Odell 20, Sterling 14, Overton 12, Pender 12, Bertrand 12, Humphrey/LHF 10, Weeping Water 10, Mullen 10, McCool Junction 8, Johnson-Brock 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Maywood-Hayes Center 8, Garden County 8, North Platte St. Pat's 7, Loomis 6, Giltner 6, Fullerton 5, Bloomfield 4.5, Wausa 4.5, Silver Lake 4, Nebraska Christian 4, Central Valley 2, Mead 2, South Loup 2, Thayer Central 2, Anselmo-Merna 2, Winside 2.

CLASS D STATE CHAMPIONS

Cross country: Axtell boys, Ainsworth girls. Volleyball: Diller-Odell, D-1; BDS, D-2. Football: Osceola/High Plains, Eight Man-1; Humphrey St. Francis, Eight Man-2; Harvard, Six Man. Wrestling: Plainview. Girls basketball: Pleasanton, D-1; Wynot, D-2. Boys basketball: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, D-1; Falls City Sacred Heart. Track and field, boys golf canceled by coronavirus pandemic.

