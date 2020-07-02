For the first time since 2008, Humphrey St. Francis is the Class D All-Sports champion.
And with good reason. The Flyers won a state football title and were in state finals in three other sports — volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball.
St. Francis finished with 74 points in a sports year shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. Spring sports were canceled.
The Flyers tied Falls City Sacred Heart for first in the boys standings and Pleasanton for first in the girls race. Sacred Heart was second in the combined boys-girls standings with 64 points and Pleasanton third with 50.
St. Francis was the undefeated champion in Eight Man-2 football, rolling Pleasanton 70-16 in the title game at Memorial Stadium. In their other state finals, the Flyers lost in five sets to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in D-2 volleyball, 59-51 to Wynot in D-2 girls basketball and 45-33 to Sacred Heart in D-2 boys basketball.
Sacred Heart was second in the final Eight Man-2 football ratings and its D-2 basketball title allowed the Irish boys to match St. Francis with 38 points.
Pleasanton’s girls never had been in the top three in All-Sports scoring, but went undefeated in D-1 volleyball and finished third in the D-1 volleyball ratings to tie St. Francis with 36 points.
Combined boys-girls: Humphrey St. Francis 74, Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Pleasanton 50, Humphrey/LHF 36, Mullen 35.5, Johnson-Brock 34, Wynot 34, Plainview 31, BDS 28, Lawrence-Nelson 28, McCool Junction 26, CWC 26, Howells-Dodge 24.5, Laurel-CC 20, Harvard 20, Overton 20, Diller-Odell 20, Burwell 19.5, North Platte St. Pat's 19, Bloomfield 18.5, Southern Valley 18, Fullerton 17, Axtell 16, Loomis 16, Lincoln Parkview 16, Cody-Kilgore 16, Weeping Water 14.5, Sioux County 14, Sterling 14, Creek Valley 12, Pender 12, Bertrand 12, Paxton 10, High Plains 10, Osceola 10, Ansley-Litchfield 9, Central Valley 8, O'Neill St. Mary's 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Maywood-Hayes Center 8, Garden County 8, Elkhorn Valley 7.5, Shelton 7, Arthur County 7, Osmond 6, Twin Loup 6, Randolph 6, Giltner 6, Winside 5, Wausa 4.5, Kenesaw 4, Mead 4, Deshler 4, Red Cloud 4, Silver Lake 4, Nebraska Christian 4, Elm Creek 2, Sandhills Valley 2, South Loup 2, Thayer Central 2, Anselmo-Merna 2, Bellevue Cornerstone 1.
Boys: Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Humphrey St. Francis 38, Plainview 31, Humphrey/LHF 26, Johnson-Brock 26, Mullen 25.5, Howells-Dodge 24.5, Laurel-CC 20, Harvard 20, Burwell 19.5, Southern Valley 18, McCool Junction 18, Axtell 16, Lincoln Parkview 16, Cody-Kilgore 16, Pleasanton 14, Bloomfield 14, Sioux County 14, Fullerton 12, North Platte St. Pat's 12, Creek Valley 12, Paxton 10, High Plains 10, Loomis 10, Osceola 10, Ansley-Litchfield 9, Overton 8, O'Neill St. Mary's 8, Elkhorn Valley 7.5, Shelton 7, Arthur County 7, Osmond 6, Central Valley 6, Twin Loup 6, Randolph 6, Weeping Water 4.5, Kenesaw 4, Deshler 4, Red Cloud 4, Winside 3, Elm Creek 2, Mead 2, Sandhills Valley 2, Bellevue Cornerstone 1.
Girls: Pleasanton 36, Humphrey St. Francis 36, Wynot 34, BDS 28, Lawrence-Nelson 28, CWC 26, Falls City Sacred Heart 26, Diller-Odell 20, Sterling 14, Overton 12, Pender 12, Bertrand 12, Humphrey/LHF 10, Weeping Water 10, Mullen 10, McCool Junction 8, Johnson-Brock 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Maywood-Hayes Center 8, Garden County 8, North Platte St. Pat's 7, Loomis 6, Giltner 6, Fullerton 5, Bloomfield 4.5, Wausa 4.5, Silver Lake 4, Nebraska Christian 4, Central Valley 2, Mead 2, South Loup 2, Thayer Central 2, Anselmo-Merna 2, Winside 2.
CLASS D STATE CHAMPIONS
Cross country: Axtell boys, Ainsworth girls. Volleyball: Diller-Odell, D-1; BDS, D-2. Football: Osceola/High Plains, Eight Man-1; Humphrey St. Francis, Eight Man-2; Harvard, Six Man. Wrestling: Plainview. Girls basketball: Pleasanton, D-1; Wynot, D-2. Boys basketball: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, D-1; Falls City Sacred Heart. Track and field, boys golf canceled by coronavirus pandemic.
1 of 57
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh intercepts a pass off of Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown ahead of Omah Skutt's Robbie Trout during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh gets tackled by Nick Chambers, left and Tyson Gordon, right during the first quarter of the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh powers into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
The Omaha Skutt coaching staff shows their surprise at the lack of a pass interference call against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell, right, runs into Omaha Skutt's Drew Rase and was called for pass interference during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh punts the ball from his own end zone after the snap went over his head in the second quarter against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019. The punt went close to 70 yards in the air.
Photos: 2019 Nebraska State football title games Monday
1 of 57
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh intercepts a pass off of Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon intercepts a pass off of Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates with their trophy after their win over Scottsbluff for the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Grant Diesing gets pulled down by multiple Scottsbluff defenders during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, left, and Jack Darnell hug after losing to Omaha Skutt in the Class B Nebraska state football title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos catches a pass from Brett Hill during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown ahead of Omah Skutt's Robbie Trout during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon runs out of the grasp of Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates defeating Scottsbluff for during the Class B Nebraska state football title at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates defeating Scottsbluff for during the Class B Nebraska state football title at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh gets tackled by Nick Chambers, left and Tyson Gordon, right during the first quarter of the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon throws a complete pass in the second quarter against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh powers into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt coaching staff shows their surprise at the lack of a pass interference call against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell, right, runs into Omaha Skutt's Drew Rase and was called for pass interference during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon gets tackled by Scottsbluff's Luke Rohrer during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh punts the ball from his own end zone after the snap went over his head in the second quarter against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019. The punt went close to 70 yards in the air.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon throws a pass on the last play in the first half against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' lifts the championship trophy after winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' payers pose after winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' prays before their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer cries after the Flyers win the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff reels in a one handed catch during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer flies over Pleasanton's Brady Klein during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans sit in the last remaining sun beam during the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Tyce Westland catches a touchdown throw during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' players celebrate winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Children run the stairs during the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Tanner Pfeife dives for a touchdown against Pleasanton's Brady Kleinduring their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer intercepts a pass intended for Pleasanton's Tyce Westland during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff stretches for a touchdown while guarded by Pleasanton's Treven Wendt during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Tanner Pfeifer and Taylor Wemhoff celebrate a touchdown during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Treven Wendt avoids a tackle by Humphrey-St. Francis' Justin Leifeld during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer looks to pass during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer runs the ball as Pleasanton's Seth Eckel chases during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Osceola-High Plains' Keaton VanHousen hoists the trophy alongside his teammates after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule fumbles the ball while being brought down by Burwell's Jase Williams and Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Mason Plock runs in for a touchdown against Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Mason Plock fails to catch a deep pass against Osceola-High Plains' Bryce Reed Reed during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Jase Williams embraces Cash Gurney after losing to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Caleb Busch dives in for a touchdown against Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Barak Birch crouches after losing to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule is taken down by Burwell's Hunter Mayfield and Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' head coach Greg Wood celebrates the Stormdogs victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons celebrates a fumble recovery during the final drive of the game against Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Keaton VanHousen scrambled against Burwell's Cash Gurney, Corey Dawe and Levi Bode during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Carson Watts runs in for a touchdown against Burwell's Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains defeats Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains celebrates their victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons executes a backflip after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Kyle Sterup celebrates during the final play of the game after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' celebrates a a turnover by Javier Marino as Burwell returned a kick during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule runs the ball inside the 20 yard line attempting to break a tackle by Burwell's Corey Dawe during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Barak Birch has his punt blocked alongside teammate Caleb Busch by Osceola-High Plains' Kyle Sterup and Dylan Soule during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Cash Gurney reacts after the loss to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Tanner Kropatsch and Carter Boden celebrate their victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.