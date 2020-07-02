Point system

» The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball.

» Boys basketball classifications are applied to the All-Sports Awards. Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, with D-1 and D-2 forming Class D.

» The All-Sports point system awards 20 points for a first-place rating in football, volleyball and basketball; 15 for track, wrestling, soccer, softball and baseball; and 10 for all other sports. The scoring value in each sport diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16, 15-13.5-12, 10-9-8.

» Final World-Herald ratings are the basis for All-Sports scoring in football, volleyball, softball, basketball, baseball and soccer. State-meet placings dictate points in other sports. Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.