...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST
IOWA ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-80...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE
RED FLAG WARNINGS.
&&
BASKETBALL
Class D-1: Top-rated Pleasanton rallies past CWC for spot in state championship
LINCOLN — After a 10-0 run to start the third quarter — and with leading scorer Isabelle Paitz forced to the bench with four fouls — the situation appeared bleak for top-rated Pleasanton.
That’s when Cadee Nichols stepped up. The 5-foot-3 senior guard scored 13 of her 18 points in the final 12:30 as the Bulldogs rallied for a 50-46 victory over No. 3 CWC in Friday’s Class D-1 state tournament semifinals at the Devaney Center.
“She’s a big-time player,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said of Nichols. “She’s playing on a bum ankle — you can see that when she’s out there — but she’s fighting through it. She hit big-time shots when we needed them.
“She’s a terrific shooter and she came out big for us, and then to step up there and make those two free throws at the end was huge.”
Nichols halted CWC’s 10-0 run with a 3-pointer with 4:24 left in the third quarter. With her team trailing 39-35 with 6:29 remaining, Nichols hit back-to-back treys and scored eight points in Pleasanton’s 11-0 run that put the Bulldogs ahead 45-39 with 1:48 to play.
“It felt pretty good, but it was a team effort — it wasn’t just me — it was all of them, so we did really, really good,” Nichols said. “They were momentum-changers for sure.”
Kaci Pierce also scored 18 points and Katelyn Linder had 10 points for Pleasanton, which held the Renegades scoreless for a span of 6:53 from late in the third quarter and into the fourth.
Despite being undefeated, it was the second time in three games that the Bulldogs (27-0) needed a rally to win. Arensdorf said his team trailed by six points in the fourth quarter of its district final against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge before prevailing 44-38.
“We haven’t been very good out of the locker room at halftime and we kind of got punched in the face the last couple of weeks, coming out of the locker room,” Arensdorf said. “It happened again (today), but we found a way. We made our run and it was enough.”
Taylor Peter scored a game-high 22 points to lead CWC and teammate Michelle Koenig added 11 points. The Renegades (26-2) will play Hartington Cedar Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game at Lincoln East.
Peter’s 3-pointer and Koenig’s putback cut CWC’s deficit to 47-46 with 54 seconds left. The Renegades had opportunities to take the lead, but couldn’t find the mark and fell behind 49-46 on two free throws by Nichols with 9.1 seconds to go.
Koenig’s 3-point attempt to tie with two seconds left was blocked by Pleasanton’s Natalie Siegel. Pierce grabbed the rebound, was fouled and added the finishing touches for the Bulldogs, making 1 of 2 free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining.
“It was a good game from start to finish and I felt like we stayed in it the best that we could,” said CWC coach Laurel O’Malley, whose team led by eight points midway through the third quarter. “Pleasanton is a really good team and they just hit a couple of more shots than we did. We had a couple of opportunities there in the last minute where we could’ve taken a one-point lead, but our shots just didn’t go down.”
Pleasanton will face Fremont Bergan in Saturday’s 9 a.m. Class D-1 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bulldogs will be bidding for the program’s first state title and will be making their first finals appearance since finishing as the state runner-up in Class D-2 in 2008.
Arensdorf said getting the final is a thrill for the Bulldogs. Pleasanton had lost in the semifinals at Devaney in each of the past two seasons.
“We’ve been in that locker room way too many times after losing this game the past two years, so to finally get over that hump was huge and exciting,” Arensdorf said. “I told the girls, ‘Now, we’ve only got one more game — might as well go finish it off.'”
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.