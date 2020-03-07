The Class D-2 dynasty rolls on. Wynot bottled up Humphrey St. Francis star Allison Weidner in the second half and pulled out a win Saturday, capturing its seventh state championship in the last 10 seasons.
LINCOLN — The Class D-2 dynasty rolls on. Wynot bottled up Humphrey St. Francis star Allison Weidner in the second half and pulled out a 59-51 win Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, capturing its seventh state championship in the last 10 seasons.
Wynot took the lead for good at 49-46 on Autumn Lawson's 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 42 seconds remaining, then hit nine free throws down the stretch to end the Flyers' 17-game winning streak.
Shaelee Planer's 14 points led Wynot, while Karley Heimes added 12 and Katelyn Heine had 10.
Weidner, a Nebraska commit, scored a game high 24 points, but was held to just one basket in the fourth quarter facing a series of Wynot defenders who denied her the ball all over the court.
Leading 49-48, Wynot scored the next eight points — all on free throws — over a two-minute stretch late in the fourth. The Flyers hit just one basket over the game's final 3:21.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Crete's Jayda Weyand rests on the shoulder of teammate Elizabeth Allen sitting next to teammate Morgan Maly near the end of their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Lincoln Christian players, from left, Addison Ehlers, Alexis Johnson, Jenna Wiltfong and Allyson Korte console one another following their loss to North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball championship games
1 of 72
Crete's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Alexis Mach and Beatrice's Carley Leners and Makenzie Hatcliff all go up for a rebound in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff looks for an open pass through Crete's Alexis Mach and Jayda Weyand in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly waves the net in the air following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff tries to pass past Crete's Hannah Newton in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Beatrice fan cheers during the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Carley Leners plays defense against Crete's Morgan Maly in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton goes for a layup in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans celebrate a three-pointer in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Jayda Weyand moves past Beatrice's Addison Barnard in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans lights up the arena during the pregame ceremony for the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice is introduced for the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Carley Leners and Crete's Elizabeth Allen go up for the tip-off in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Brooke Deisley shoots past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton looks past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete head coach John Larsen talks to his team during a break in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Beatrice bench celebrates a play in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice head coach Jalen Weeks talks to his team during a break in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Jayda Weyand rests on the shoulder of teammate Elizabeth Allen sitting next to teammate Morgan Maly near the end of their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Carley Leners wipes away tears after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton lifts teammate Jayda Weyand following their victory of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Addison Barnard wipes away tears following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton hugs teammates Leah Jurgens and Ashlyn Adam following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly cuts down the net following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Marli Stones hugs head coach John Larsen following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, center, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, right, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck rebounds the ball against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central celebrates a basket against Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel scores against Lincoln Christian's Brielle Power during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel , center, goes up for the rebound against Lincoln Christian's Faith McCullough, right, during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Allyson Korte, right, drives to the hoop against North Bend Central's Abby Post during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Allyson Korte shoots against North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck scores against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, left, and Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck, center, go after a loose ball during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck looks to the hoop against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Megan Ortmeier drives the offense against Lincoln Christian's Alexis Johnson during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.