Wynot

The Class D-2 dynasty rolls on. Wynot bottled up Humphrey St. Francis star Allison Weidner in the second half and pulled out a win Saturday, capturing its seventh state championship in the last 10 seasons.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The Class D-2 dynasty rolls on. Wynot bottled up Humphrey St. Francis star Allison Weidner in the second half and pulled out a 59-51 win Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, capturing its seventh state championship in the last 10 seasons.

Wynot took the lead for good at 49-46 on Autumn Lawson's 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 42 seconds remaining, then hit nine free throws down the stretch to end the Flyers' 17-game winning streak.

Shaelee Planer's 14 points led Wynot, while Karley Heimes added 12 and Katelyn Heine had 10.

Weidner, a Nebraska commit, scored a game high 24 points, but was held to just one basket in the fourth quarter facing a series of Wynot defenders who denied her the ball all over the court.

Leading 49-48, Wynot scored the next eight points — all on free throws — over a two-minute stretch late in the fourth. The Flyers hit just one basket over the game's final 3:21.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball championship games

1 of 72