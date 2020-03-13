LINCOLN — Southern Valley has a chance to win its first state basketball tournament since 2013.
The 21-5 Eagles defeated the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47-39 at the Devaney Center to earn a berth in Saturday's Class D-1 state championship game. Southern Valley will play Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the title.
HLHF will play North Platte St. Patrick's in an 11 a.m. third-place game at Lincoln Northeast.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
The 2020 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament continues Friday with 12 semifinal games played throughout Lincoln.