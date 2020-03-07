Class D-1: Pleasanton caps undefeated season with state title win over Fremont Bergan

Pleasanton's Cadee Nichols races to the bench to celebrate the team's Class D-1 state championship win over Fremont Bergan on Saturday.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Katelyn Lindner and Natalie Siegel scored 14 points apiece and Kaci Pierce added 11 points as No. 1-rated Pleasanton completed an undefeated season with a 47-38 victory over No. 4 Fremont Bergan on Saturday in the Class D-1 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bulldogs (28-0) finished as the first undefeated Class D-1 girls basketball team since Bancroft-Rosalie in 2008. The championship was the first for Pleasanton’s program and its first in a girls sport since winning volleyball in 1976.

Allie DeGroff had a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) for defending D-1 state champion Fremont Bergan (16-10). Knights’ leading scorer Lauren Baker, who entered the state tournament averaging 14 points per game, was limited to nine points on 4 of 15 shooting.

