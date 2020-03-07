Class D-1: Pleasanton caps undefeated season with state title win over Fremont Bergan

LINCOLN — Katelyn Lindner and Natalie Siegel scored 14 points apiece and Kaci Pierce added 11 points as No. 1-rated Pleasanton completed an undefeated season with a 47-38 victory over No. 4 Fremont Bergan on Saturday in the Class D-1 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs (28-0) finished as the first undefeated Class D-1 girls basketball team since Bancroft-Rosalie in 2008. The championship was the first for Pleasanton’s program and its first in a girls sport since winning volleyball in 1976.
Allie DeGroff had a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) for defending D-1 state champion Fremont Bergan (16-10). Knights’ leading scorer Lauren Baker, who entered the state tournament averaging 14 points per game, was limited to nine points on 4 of 15 shooting.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.