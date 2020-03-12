Pleasanton had North Platte St. Patrick’s on the ropes. Six-foot-5 junior forward Tyce Westland backed down his defender and scored on a layup and was fouled to even the score with five seconds left in regulation. But he missed the free throw, sending the game into overtime.

St. Patrick’s regrouped and outscored the Bulldogs 11-2 in overtime to fend off the upset scare.

St. Pat’s went 7 of 8 on free throws in overtime. Pleasanton missed seven shots and committed three turnovers in the extra period.

PHS (20-6).............11 15 15 5 2 — 48

NPSP (23-2)...........8 21 10 7 11 — 57

PHS: Seth Eckel 12, Kessler Dixon 4, Tyce Westland 10, Jakson Keaschall 6, Brady Klein 7, Carter Klein 9.

NPSP: Joseph Heirigs 19, Corby Condon 8, Charles Aufdenkamp 8, Alexander Davies 4, William Moats 5, Trayton White 6, Logan O’Malley 7.

— Dan Zielinski

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Fullerton 53

LINCOLN — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went 6 of 9 from 3-point territory in the third quarter to pull away. The Bulldogs extended a five-point halftime lead to 19 in the quarter.

HLHF coach Joe Hesse, who picked up his 100th career win, said the Bulldogs were able to counter Fullerton’s 2-3 and 3-2 zones.

“Pick your poison — do you give up a post touch or a corner 3?” Hesse said. “(We) tried to make it difficult, whatever they were giving us.”

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished 12 of 27 on 3-pointers with four players connecting.

Bret Hanis led the Bulldogs with 21 points and three 3-pointers. Tyler Sjuts added 15 points.

Fullerton (19-6)......................17 9 8 19—53

Humphrey/LHF (25-3)...........15 16 22 18—71

F: Cole Horacek 10, Isaac Gleason 10, Brandon Rasmussen 10, Jordan Maxfield 16, Tresden Gonsior 3, Hunter Haughton 2, Trey Dodds 2.

HLHF: Bret Hanis 21, Jason Sjuts 12, Tyler Sjuts 15, Jacob Sjuts 11, Ethan Keller 3, Aidan Weidner 7, Jett Spier 2.

— Dale Miller

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75, Paxton 47

The Bears scored 30 of the first 36 points in their first state tournament game as a consolidated school. Noah Schutte led three Bears in double figures with 20 points.

Paxton (21-4)..................................4  15  11  17—47

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (24-5)...22  19  19  15—75

P: Keegan Schow 2, Caden Holm 3, Dayo Kennedy 16, Dane Storer 9, David Helmer 4, Grant Detmer 4, Blake Brewster 9.

LCC: Wilton Roberts 2, Evan Schmitt 6, Cael Hartung 6, Jake Rath 2, Noah Schutte 20, Evan Haisch 17, Ty Erwin 14, Lucas Rasmussen 3, Austin Hall 5.

Southern Valley 50, Osmond 49

Southern Valley turned back the Tigers on a free throw with 3.8 seconds left.

“It is disappointing to go home this way,” Osmond coach Todd Schulze said. “But when you get down here, you need to play your best or you go home — we didn’t play our best.”

Clayton Berry paced Southern Valley with 20 points. Keaton Timmerman led Osmond with a game-high 26 points.

SV (20-5)................8  13  17  12—50

Osmond (24-2).....12    7  16  14—49

SV: Brody Yant 9, Jaden Quinn 3, Clayton Berry 20, Best Draden 5, Carter Bose 8, Beau Baily 5.

O: Ryan Schmit 5, Keaton Timmerman 26, Graysen Schultze 10, Justus Maertins 8.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

1 of 84