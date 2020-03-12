LINCOLN — Pleasanton had top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s on the ropes in the first round of the Class D-1 boys basketball state tournament Thursday morning.

Junior forward Tyce Westland backed down his defender and scored on a layup to even the score with five seconds left in regulation. He was fouled on the play but missed the and-1 opportunity, sending the game into overtime.

North Platte St. Patrick’s regrouped and outscored the Bulldogs by nine points in the extra period to fend off the upset scare, 57-48, at Lincoln East.

"We got shots, but we just didn’t hit them," Pleasanton coach Jeff Vetter said. "There’s a lot of pressure on these kids when they come down here. St. Pat’s played nice defense and knew where our shooters were. They got out and contested our shots."

The Bulldogs carried their offensive struggles into overtime. Their only points came when senior guard Brady Klein made two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Bulldogs missed seven shots and committed three turnovers in the extra period.

The Irish haven’t excelled at the free-throw line this season. Coach William O’Malley turned to his assistants late in regulation and recalled a pregame conversation where they discussed how those struggles haven’t cost them a game this season, he said.

He was pleased with how his team bounced back and made a higher percentage of free throws in overtime.

"The kids came back and hit the free throws they needed to to ice it," O’Malley said.

Thursday’s game marked the Bulldogs’ first state tournament appearance since 2011. This season marked their second constitutive winning season, as they increased their win total by eight games from last year.

"Our kids are fighters," Vetter said. "They’re never going to quit. They are going to battle all the way to the end. They had a great season. Nothing to sneeze at with a 20-6 record. There’s 4,000 kids who would love to be here right here, right now."

PHS (20-6).............11 15 15 5 2 — 48

NPSP (23-2)...........8 21 10 7 11 — 57

PHS: Seth Eckel 12, Kessler Dixon 4, Tyce Westland 10, Jakson Keaschall 6, Brady Klein 7, Carter Klein 9.

NPSP: Joseph Heirigs 19, Corby Condon 8, Charles Aufdenkamp 8, Alexander Davies 4, William Moats 5, Trayton White 6, Logan O’Malley 7.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

1 of 24

