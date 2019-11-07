Mackenzie Vitosh’s 18 kills led top-ranked Diller-Odell to a sweep of HTRS in Thursday’s first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament at Lincoln East.

The Griffins (34-1), who will be in their first semifinal; since 2016, won 25-18, 28-26, 25-11.

In the second set they led 23-19, but No. 8 Humboldt-Table-Rock Steinauer (24-9) won six of the next seven points to serve for set point.

Diller-Odell fought that off and got the set against their Pioneer Conference rival.

Vitosh, a 6-foot middle hitter, now has 320 kills this season.

Kaitlyn Glathar led the Titans with nine kills.

— Stu Pospisil

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball day one

