Lawrence-Nelson defeated No. 7 Giltner 25-10, 25-8, 25-14.

Lawrence-Nelson finished with seven aces and Karigan Drudik led the Raiders with eight kills.

“We focused on playing in the moment — we knew we had to come out fresh and we started with point one,” Lawrence-Nelson coach Jamie Lay said.

Giltner (21-11)..................10    8 14

Lawrence-Nelson (30-4)...25 25 25

G (kills-aces-blocks): Christy Eastman 0-1-0, Sydney Janzen 4-0-0, Hannah Preissler 0-1-0, Amanda Whisenand 3-0-0, Kaley Ballard 1-0-0, Cassidy Tompkin 2-0-0, Payton Hunnicutt 0-0-1.

LN: Emma Epley 6-0-4, Taylor Harrington 8-0-0, Karigan Drudik 8-4-0, Annie McCartney 1-2-0, Allison Miller 0-1-0, Emily Miller 6-0-1, Hallie Epley 5-0-1.

— Ron Petersen

Humphrey St. Francis defeats Garden County

Humphrey St. Francis swept Garden County 25-14, 25-10, 25-10.

“It’s always good to get that first win under your belt and move on,” Flyer coach Dean Korus said. “We left plenty to get ready for tomorrow, but this was a very good start.” Caitlin Jarosz finished with 17 kills to pace St. Francis.

Humphrey St. Francis (23-4)....25 25 25

Garden County (29-2)..............14 10 10

HSF: Alissa Kosch 0-5-0, Allison Weidner 5-1-0, Kylee Wessel 8-1-1, Makenna Krings 1-0-3, Lauren Pfeifer 5-1-1, Caitlin Jarosz 17-0-0, Peighton Ensenminger 1-0-1.

GC: Kaitlyn Hunt 5-0-1, Maddie Lake 3-0-1, Kayden Kramer 5-0-0, Mallory Zorn 3-2-0, Kamry Kramer 1-2-0.

Set assists: HSF 34 (Weidner 2, Ensenminger 32), GC Hunt 5.

— Mike Renning

Wynot defeats FCSH

Wynot defeated Falls City Sacred Heart, 27-25, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11.

The two teams are no strangers to each other on the basketball or volleyball court. So no surprise this one went to five sets.

“This was not our best performance,” Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said.“But we just kept battling all the way through without our best offensive performance.”

Whitney Hockstein paced Wynot with 14 kills, Noelle Wieseler finished with 31 digs and Edyn Sudbeck recorded a double-double (19 digs, 10 assists).

Wynot (25-2)....27 13 25 17 15

FCSH (21-14)....25 25 22 25 11

— Mike Renning

BDS defeats Bertrand

BDS rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Bertrand, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12.

Macy Kamler’s 19 kills helped BDS (28-4) rally from its two-set deficit. Jordan Bolte and Regan Alfs combined for 43 set assists. On defense, four BDS players reached double-digits in digs — led by Kambler’s 22.

